Division II Regional Rankings

South Central Men

Team W-L In-Reg

1. Lubbock Christian 23-2 18-2

2. West Texas A&M 24-6 20-6

3. Colorado Mesa 20-8 19-7

4. Dallas Baptist 17-10 17-10

5. Angelo State 16-8 15-8

6. Black Hills State 19-7 19-7

7. Texas A&M-Commerce 17-7 16-6

8. St. Edward’s 13-11 12-10

9. Fort Lewis 17-8 17-8

10. Texas at Tyler 14-9 13-9

South Central Women

Team W-L In-Reg

1. Texas A&M-Commerce 23-3 23-3

2. Lubbock Christian 24-5 17-5

3. Texas Woman’s 19-7 19-7

4. Colorado Mesa 19-5 19-5

5. West Texas A&M 20-10 19-5

6. Colorado Mines 22-4 22-4

7. Westminster 17-8 17-8

8. CSU-Pueblo 18-6 18-6

9. Metro State 19-8 19-8

10. Angelo State 14-12 14-11