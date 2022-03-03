agate South Central Region basketball rankings, March 2, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II Regional RankingsSouth Central MenTeam W-L In-Reg1. Lubbock Christian 23-2 18-22. West Texas A&M 24-6 20-63. Colorado Mesa 20-8 19-74. Dallas Baptist 17-10 17-105. Angelo State 16-8 15-86. Black Hills State 19-7 19-77. Texas A&M-Commerce 17-7 16-68. St. Edward’s 13-11 12-109. Fort Lewis 17-8 17-810. Texas at Tyler 14-9 13-9South Central WomenTeam W-L In-Reg1. Texas A&M-Commerce 23-3 23-32. Lubbock Christian 24-5 17-53. Texas Woman’s 19-7 19-74. Colorado Mesa 19-5 19-55. West Texas A&M 20-10 19-56. Colorado Mines 22-4 22-47. Westminster 17-8 17-88. CSU-Pueblo 18-6 18-69. Metro State 19-8 19-810. Angelo State 14-12 14-11 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Texas Colorado Politics M-commerce Woman Black Hills Tyler Ranking Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 2% 34° 64° Wed Wednesday 64°/34° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:45:20 AM Sunset: 06:08:08 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 38° 63° Thu Thursday 63°/38° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:43:53 AM Sunset: 06:09:12 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 46% 36° 56° Fri Friday 56°/36° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 46% Sunrise: 06:42:25 AM Sunset: 06:10:15 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Sat 42% 33° 49° Sat Saturday 49°/33° Rain mixed with snow. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:40:56 AM Sunset: 06:11:19 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sun 24% 30° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/30° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:39:26 AM Sunset: 06:12:22 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: W @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Mon 24% 21° 40° Mon Monday 40°/21° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:37:56 AM Sunset: 06:13:24 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 25° 44° Tue Tuesday 44°/25° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:36:25 AM Sunset: 06:14:27 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business