agate South Central Regional baseball tournament, May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 Updated 22 min ago South Central RegionalBracket 1Thursday-Saturday at Foster Field, San Angelo, TexasThursday's GamesGame 1 — Texas A&M-Kingsville 18, Metro State 15Game 2 — Angelo State 26, Metro State 5 (Metro State eliminated)Friday's GamesGame 3 — Angelo State 14, Texas A&M-Kingsville 3Game 4 — Texas A&M-Kingsville 12, Angelo State 11Saturday's GameGame 5 — Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. Angelo State, 2 p.m.Bracket 2Thursday-Saturday at The Diamond, Bus Bergman Sports ComplexThursday's GamesGame 1 — St. Edward's 16, West Texas A&M 5Game 2 — Colorado Mesa 5, West Texas A&M 3 (West Texas A&M eliminated)Friday's GamesGame 3 — Colorado Mesa 4, St. Edward's 1Game 4 — St. Edward's 7, Colorado Mesa 4Saturday's GameGame 5 — Colorado Mesa vs. St. Edward's, 1 p.m.Bracket winners play a best-of-three super regional at the highest remaining seed May 29-30. Super regional champion advances to Division II World Series June 4-11 in Cary, N.C.