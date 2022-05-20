South Central Regional

Bracket 1

Thursday-Saturday at Foster Field, San Angelo, Texas

Thursday's Games

Game 1 — Texas A&M-Kingsville 18, Metro State 15

Game 2 — Angelo State 26, Metro State 5 (Metro State eliminated)

Friday's Games

Game 3 — Angelo State 14, Texas A&M-Kingsville 3

Game 4 — Texas A&M-Kingsville 12, Angelo State 11

Saturday's Game

Game 5 — Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. Angelo State, 2 p.m.

Bracket 2

Thursday-Saturday at The Diamond, Bus Bergman Sports Complex

Thursday's Games

Game 1 — St. Edward's 16, West Texas A&M 5

Game 2 — Colorado Mesa 5, West Texas A&M 3 (West Texas A&M eliminated)

Friday's Games

Game 3 — Colorado Mesa 4, St. Edward's 1

Game 4 — St. Edward's 7, Colorado Mesa 4

Saturday's Game

Game 5 — Colorado Mesa vs. St. Edward's, 1 p.m.

Bracket winners play a best-of-three super regional at the highest remaining seed May 29-30. Super regional champion advances to Division II World Series June 4-11 in Cary, N.C.