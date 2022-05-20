agate South Central Regional baseball tournament, May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print South Central RegionalBracket 1Thursday-Saturday at Foster Field, San Angelo, TexasThursday's GamesGame 1 — Texas A&M-Kingsville 18, Metro State 15Game 2 — Angelo State 26, Metro State 5 (Metro State eliminated)Friday's GamesGame 3 — Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. Angelo State, 1:30 p.m.Game 4 — Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. Angelo State, 5:30 p.m.Saturday's GameGame 5 — Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. Angelo State, if necessary, 1:30 p.m.Bracket 2Thursday-Saturday at The Diamond, Bus Bergman Sports ComplexThursday's GamesGame 1 — St. Edward's 16, West Texas A&M 5Game 2 — Colorado Mesa 5, West Texas A&M 3Friday's GamesGame 3 — Colorado Mesa vs. St. Edward's, 3 p.m.Game 4 — Colorado Mesa vs. St. Edward's, 7 p.m.Saturday's GameGame 5 — Colorado Mesa vs. St. Edward's, if necessary, 2 p.m.Bracket winners play a best-of-three super regional at the highest remaining seed May 29-30. Super regional champion advances to Division II World Series June 4-11 in Cary, N.C. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Winner Loser Game Sport Baseball Regional Team Tba Champion Texas Angelo Metro N.c. Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 15% 48° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/48° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:57:48 AM Sunset: 08:23:56 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 38% 37° 56° Fri Friday 56°/37° A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 05:57:03 AM Sunset: 08:24:48 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: NE @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 5% 40° 65° Sat Saturday 65°/40° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:56:20 AM Sunset: 08:25:40 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 50° 74° Sun Sunday 74°/50° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:55:38 AM Sunset: 08:26:31 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 3% 47° 73° Mon Monday 73°/47° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:54:58 AM Sunset: 08:27:21 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 16% 45° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/45° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:54:20 AM Sunset: 08:28:10 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 5% 50° 76° Wed Wednesday 76°/50° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:53:43 AM Sunset: 08:28:59 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business