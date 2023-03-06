agate South Central Regional basketball tournaments Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print South Central RegionalMenAt West Texas A&M, Canyon, TexasSaturday’s QuarterfinalsTimes TBA1) West Texas A&M (25-6) vs. 8) Texas A&M-Kingsville (21-11)4) Angelo State (25-6) vs. 5) Colorado Mesa (24-7)2) Fort Lewis (28-3) vs. 7) Lubbock Christian (19-11)3) Colorado Mines (26-5) vs. 6) Black Hills State (25-5)Sunday’s SemifinalsWest Texas A&M/Texas A&M-Kingsville winner vs. Angelo State/Colorado Mesa winnerFort Lewis/Lubbock Christian winner vs. Colorado Mines/Black Hills State winnerTuesday’s ChampionshipSemifinal winnersRegional champion advances to Division II Elite Eight, March 21-25, Evansville, IndianaWomenAt Angelo State, San Angelo, TexasFriday’s First Round1) Angelo State (25-6) vs. 8) West Texas A&M (21-10)4) Colorado Mines (24-6) vs. 5) UT Tyler (24-7)2) Texas Woman’s (26-5) vs. 7) Lubbock Christian (22-10)3) Regis (25-6) vs. 6) Black Hills State (22-7)Saturday’s SemifinalsAngelo State/West Texas A&M winner vs. Colorado Mines/UT Tyler winnerTexas Woman’s/Lubbock Christian winner vs. Regis/Black Hills State winnerMonday’s ChampionshipSemifinal winnersRegional champion advances to Division II Elite Eight, March 20-22, St. Joseph, Missouri. Women’s championship game is April 1 in Dallas Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Games And Toys Trade Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 32° 54° Mon Monday 54°/32° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:39:47 AM Sunset: 06:12:07 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tue 8% 29° 55° Tue Tuesday 55°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:38:17 AM Sunset: 06:13:10 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wed 4% 33° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/33° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:36:46 AM Sunset: 06:14:12 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 9% 31° 50° Thu Thursday 50°/31° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:35:15 AM Sunset: 06:15:15 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: WNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 38% 44° 53° Fri Friday 53°/44° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 06:33:43 AM Sunset: 06:16:16 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sat 58% 35° 53° Sat Saturday 53°/35° Showers possible. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 06:32:11 AM Sunset: 06:17:18 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sun 24% 35° 54° Sun Sunday 54°/35° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:30:38 AM Sunset: 07:18:19 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business