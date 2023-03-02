agate South Central Regional Rankings Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print South Central Regional RankingsRecords through Feb. 26MenTeam DII W-L In-Reg. W-L 1. Fort Lewis 23-3 23-32. West Texas A&M 21-6 21-23. Colorado Mesa 23-4 23-44. Angelo State 21-5 20-45. Black Hills St. 24-4 24-46. Colorado Mines 22-4 22-47. Lubbock Christian 17-10 15-108. Texas A&M-Kingsville 18-10 17-109. St. Edward’s 17-10 16-810. Texas A&M Int’l 17-12 15-11WomenTeam DII W-L In-Reg. W-L1. Texas Woman’s 24-4 24-42. Angelo State 21-6 20-53. Colorado Mines 22-5 22-54. Black Hills State 22-6 22-65. Texas at Tyler 20-6 20-66. Lubbock Christian 21-9 20-67. West Texas A&M 20-9 18-88. Regis 22-6 22-69. Texas A&M-Kingsville 18-10 18-810. Adams State 18-8 18-8 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Law Physics Mines Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 5% 28° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/28° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:47:07 AM Sunset: 06:06:49 PM Humidity: 98% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Thu 7% 27° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/27° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:45:41 AM Sunset: 06:07:53 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Fri 12% 26° 46° Fri Friday 46°/26° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:44:13 AM Sunset: 06:08:57 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 31° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/31° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:42:45 AM Sunset: 06:10:01 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 7% 32° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/32° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:41:17 AM Sunset: 06:11:04 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 17% 28° 50° Mon Monday 50°/28° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:39:47 AM Sunset: 06:12:07 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 18% 25° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/25° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:38:17 AM Sunset: 06:13:10 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business