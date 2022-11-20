agate South Central Regional Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 19, 2022 Nov 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print South Central RegionalThursday-Saturday, Auraria Event Center, DenverThursday's QuarterfinalsWest Texas A&M def. UT-Tyler 35-14, 25-20, 25-18Colorado Mines def. Regis 25-19, 22-25, 32-30, 18-25, 15-12Metro State def. CSU-Pueblo 25-20, 25-20, 25-19Colorado Mesa def. Dallas Baptist, 27-25, 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11Friday's SemifinalsWest Texas A&M def. Colorado Mines 15-25, 26-24, 25-14, 24-16, 15-13Metro State def. Colorado Mesa 22-25, 25-27, 25-8, 27-25, 15-9Saturday's ChampionshipWest Texas A&M def. Metro State 25-16, 25-21, 29-27West Texas A&M advances to Division II Fall Festival, Dec. 1-3, Seattle, Washington Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Semifinal Champion Winner Sport Regional Seattle Tba Quarterfinal Tyler Texas Colorado Mine Washington Metro Mesa Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 19° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/19° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:52 AM Sunset: 04:57:17 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 21° 45° Sun Sunday 45°/21° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:02:56 AM Sunset: 04:56:41 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Mon 1% 23° 47° Mon Monday 47°/23° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:04 AM Sunset: 04:56:06 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 1% 24° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/24° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05:04 AM Sunset: 04:55:34 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Wed 3% 25° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/25° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:06:08 AM Sunset: 04:55:04 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Thu 1% 29° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/29° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:07:11 AM Sunset: 04:54:36 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Fri 1% 30° 52° Fri Friday 52°/30° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:08:13 AM Sunset: 04:54:10 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business