agate South Central volleyball rankings Oct 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Division II Regional RankingsSouth CentralTeams under consideration for regional berths; listed alphabeticallyTeam In-Reg OAColorado Mesa 15-2 17-4Colorado School of Mines 15-2 17-5CSU-Pueblo 15-5 17-5Dallas Baptist 16-3 20-4Metro State 19-0 21-1Regis 13-6 16-6Texas A&M International 13-3 19-5Texas A&M-Kingsville 15-8 16-8Texas at Tyler 14-6 15-7West Texas A&M 19-3 20-4