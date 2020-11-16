State Playoffs Class 5A

First Round

Nov. 19-21 at higher seed

Dates, Times TBA unless noted

8) Regis Jesuit (5-1) at 1) Cherry Creek (6-0)

5) Eaglecrest (4-1) at 4) Pomona (6-0)

7) Cherokee Trail (4-2) at 2) Valor Christian (5-0), 6 p.m. Thursday

6) Fairview (6-0) at 3) Legend (6-0)

Semifinals

Nov. 26-28 at home sites

Championship

Dec. 5, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo

Class 4A

First Round

Nov. 19-21 at higher seed

Dates, Times TBA unless noted

8) Montrose (4-2) at 1) Dakota Ridge (6-0)

5) Broomfield (5-0) at 4) Loveland (6-0)

7) Pine Creek (2-2) at 2) Palmer Ridge (4-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

6) Fountain-Fort Carson (5-1) at 3) Ponderosa (6-0), 11 a.m. Saturday

Semifinals

Nov. 26-28 at home sites

Championship

Dec. 4, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo

Class 3A

First Round

Nov. 19-21 at higher seed

Dates, Times TBA unless noted

8) Fort Morgan (4-1) at 1) Roosevelt (5-0)

5) Mead (5-1) at 4) Pueblo South (4-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

7) Evergreen (4-2) at 2) Holy Family (5-0), 6 p.m. Friday

6) Lutheran (4-1) at 3) Durango (5-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

Semifinals

Nov. 26-28 at home sites

Championship

Dec. 5, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo

Class 2A

First Round

Nov. 19-21 at higher seed

Dates, Times TBA unless noted

8) Moffat County (4-1) at 1) Resurrection Christian (5-0)

5) Eaton (4-2) at 4) Pagosa Springs (5-0)

7) Lamar (5-1) at 2) Sterling (5-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

6) Delta (4-1) at 3) Platte Valley (5-1)

Semifinals

Nov. 26-28 at home sites

Championship

Dec. 4, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo

Class 1A

First Round

Nov. 19-21 at higher seed

Dates, Times TBA unless noted

8) Holyoke (5-1) at 1) Limon (4-0)

5) Hotchkiss (6-0) at 4) Wray (5-1)

7) Meeker (5-1) at 2) Strasburg (6-0)

6) Centauri (6-0) at 3) Florence (5-0)

Semifinals

Nov. 26-28 at home sites

Championship

Dec. 5, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo

Class A 8-Man

First Round

Nov. 19-21 at higher seed

Dates, Times TBA unless noted

8) Crowley County (3-1) at 1) Sedgwick County (6-0)

5) Rangely (6-0) at 4) Dove Creek (4-1)

7) Mancos (3-1) at 2) Sanford (5-0)

6) Merino (5-1) at 3) Fowler (6-0)

Semifinals

Nov. 26-28 at home sites

Championship

Dec. 3, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo

Class A 6-Man

First Round

Nov. 19-21 at higher seed

Dates, Times TBA unless noted

8) Kit Carson (3-1) at 1) Fleming (5-0)

5) Eads (3-2) at 4) Granada (5-1)

7) Briggsdale (3-1) at 2) Stratton/Liberty (4-0)

6) Prairie (5-1) at 3) Cheyenne Wells (5-0)

Semifinals

Nov. 26-28 at home sites

Championship

Dec. 3, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo

