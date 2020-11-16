State Playoffs Class 5A
First Round
Nov. 19-21 at higher seed
Dates, Times TBA unless noted
8) Regis Jesuit (5-1) at 1) Cherry Creek (6-0)
5) Eaglecrest (4-1) at 4) Pomona (6-0)
7) Cherokee Trail (4-2) at 2) Valor Christian (5-0), 6 p.m. Thursday
6) Fairview (6-0) at 3) Legend (6-0)
Semifinals
Nov. 26-28 at home sites
Championship
Dec. 5, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo
Class 4A
First Round
Nov. 19-21 at higher seed
Dates, Times TBA unless noted
8) Montrose (4-2) at 1) Dakota Ridge (6-0)
5) Broomfield (5-0) at 4) Loveland (6-0)
7) Pine Creek (2-2) at 2) Palmer Ridge (4-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
6) Fountain-Fort Carson (5-1) at 3) Ponderosa (6-0), 11 a.m. Saturday
Semifinals
Nov. 26-28 at home sites
Championship
Dec. 4, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo
Class 3A
First Round
Nov. 19-21 at higher seed
Dates, Times TBA unless noted
8) Fort Morgan (4-1) at 1) Roosevelt (5-0)
5) Mead (5-1) at 4) Pueblo South (4-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
7) Evergreen (4-2) at 2) Holy Family (5-0), 6 p.m. Friday
6) Lutheran (4-1) at 3) Durango (5-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Semifinals
Nov. 26-28 at home sites
Championship
Dec. 5, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo
Class 2A
First Round
Nov. 19-21 at higher seed
Dates, Times TBA unless noted
8) Moffat County (4-1) at 1) Resurrection Christian (5-0)
5) Eaton (4-2) at 4) Pagosa Springs (5-0)
7) Lamar (5-1) at 2) Sterling (5-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
6) Delta (4-1) at 3) Platte Valley (5-1)
Semifinals
Nov. 26-28 at home sites
Championship
Dec. 4, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo
Class 1A
First Round
Nov. 19-21 at higher seed
Dates, Times TBA unless noted
8) Holyoke (5-1) at 1) Limon (4-0)
5) Hotchkiss (6-0) at 4) Wray (5-1)
7) Meeker (5-1) at 2) Strasburg (6-0)
6) Centauri (6-0) at 3) Florence (5-0)
Semifinals
Nov. 26-28 at home sites
Championship
Dec. 5, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo
Class A 8-Man
First Round
Nov. 19-21 at higher seed
Dates, Times TBA unless noted
8) Crowley County (3-1) at 1) Sedgwick County (6-0)
5) Rangely (6-0) at 4) Dove Creek (4-1)
7) Mancos (3-1) at 2) Sanford (5-0)
6) Merino (5-1) at 3) Fowler (6-0)
Semifinals
Nov. 26-28 at home sites
Championship
Dec. 3, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo
Class A 6-Man
First Round
Nov. 19-21 at higher seed
Dates, Times TBA unless noted
8) Kit Carson (3-1) at 1) Fleming (5-0)
5) Eads (3-2) at 4) Granada (5-1)
7) Briggsdale (3-1) at 2) Stratton/Liberty (4-0)
6) Prairie (5-1) at 3) Cheyenne Wells (5-0)
Semifinals
Nov. 26-28 at home sites
Championship
Dec. 3, ThunderBowl, CSU-Pueblo