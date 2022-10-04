agate State golf results, Oct. 3, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print State TournamentClass 4AMonday at Pelican Lake, WindsorTeam ScoresRiverdale Ridge 217, Cheyenne Mountain 219, Windsor 223, Silver Creek 228, Falcon 229, Montrose 230, Pueblo West 232, Evergreen 233, Ponderosa 239, Grand Junction 240, Centaurus 249, Dakota Ridge 249, Littleton 252, The Classical Academy 263IndividualSawyer Klein, Denver North 69Kellen Ball, Windsor 70Reese Knox, Falcon 70Ben Harding, Silver Creek 71Bradley Weinmaster, Riverdale Ridge 71Thomas Herholtz, Cheyenne Mountain 71Tyler Long, Evergreen 72Zane Aiken, Ponderosa 72Aiden Sweeney, Riverdale Ridge 73Kale Parthen,Cheyenne Mountain 73Will Balliet, Riverdale Ridge 73Kyden Adams, Montrose 74Niko Cozzetto, Pueblo County 74Noah Richmond, Montrose 74Charlie Doyle, Cheyenne Mountain 75Mason Hill, Broomfield 75Noah Wagner, Pueblo West 75Other Area ScoresJack Kaul, Grand Junction 78Ky Korte, Grand Junction 80Hunter Simmons, Grand Junction 82Rocco Manuel, Montrose 82Landon Scarbrough, Grand Junction 86Jake Legg, Montrose 87 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Windsor Cheyenne Mountain Sport Botany Hydrography Agriculture Grand Junction Riverdale Ridge Tournament Littleton Golf Montrose School Lake Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 4% 49° 69° Mon Monday 69°/49° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:12:18 AM Sunset: 06:53:22 PM Humidity: 88% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Generally clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 49° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/49° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:13:16 AM Sunset: 06:51:47 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 2% 48° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/48° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:13 AM Sunset: 06:50:13 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 49° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/49° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:15:11 AM Sunset: 06:48:39 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 49° 74° Fri Friday 74°/49° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:10 AM Sunset: 06:47:06 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 50° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/50° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:17:08 AM Sunset: 06:45:34 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 49° 73° Sun Sunday 73°/49° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:18:07 AM Sunset: 06:44:02 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business