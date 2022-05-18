Area State Qualifiers
Top 18 times/distances in state qualify in
Class 2A-5A; top 9 qualify in Class 1A
GIRLS
CLASS 5A
FRUITA MONUMENT
Gracie Lloyd — High jump
Luka Kott — Discus
CLASS 4A
CENTRAL
Tristian Spence — 800, 1,600, 3,200
Jaidalynne Ortiz — Discus
PALISADE
Gabrielle Horton — 100, 200
Ella Yanowich — Triple jump
Olivia Langer — High jump
Relays: 4x100
GRAND JUNCTION
Amelia Moore — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump
Sailer Warner — Shot put
Lily Lofland — Discus
MONTROSE
Sarah McGarry — Long Jump
Relays: 4x200
CLASS 3A
DELTA
Baili Hulet — High jump
Teja Smith — Discus, shot put
Relays: 4x100, 4x400, 4x800
NORTH FORK
Eslia Ellenberger — High jump
Kacey McCollum — Long jump
Lottie Hollembeak — Triple jump
Indigo Miller-Barnes — Triple jump
Vianney Mendoza — Shot put
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800m
RIFLE
Sophia Craig — Pole vault
Jamie Caron — Pole vault
CLASS 2A
CAPROCK ACADEMY
Raine Reece — 100
Maddie Grossman — 1600, 3200
Relays: 4x100, 4x800
Moorea McCary — Triple Jump
CEDAREDGE
Kylee Terry – 200, 400
Jessica Black — 800, 1600
Lily Sinkay – 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles
Megan Jenkins — 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles
Olivia Madden — 300 Hurdles, Triple Jump
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800 Medley
Hadassah Payne — High Jump
Hailey Hayes-Pursley — Long Jump, Triple Jump
Tristy Keller — Shot Put
Elizabeth Brooks — Shot Put, Discus
Carley Malinowski — Discus
PLATEAU VALLEY
Zully Castillo — 400
Meloni Miller — Shot Put
RANGELY
Mary Scoggins — 800, Long Jump, Triple Jump
Hayley Burr — 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 800 Medley
Kastyn Dembowski — High Jump
Annika Cantrell — High Jump
Rylee Allred — Discus
Kyrah Phelps — Discus
MEEKER
Brighton Bair — 1600
Jayden Overton — 100 Hurdles
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800 Medley
Aspen Merrifield — Pole Vault
Reese Clatterbaugh — Triple Jump
Hailey Knowles — Discus
GRAND VALLEY
800 Medley
OLATHE
Daniela Campos — 400
Relays: 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800m
CLASS 1A
DE BEQUE
Ava Vines — High jump
NUCLA
Lisa Sutherland — 100, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Keiran Bray — 800
BOYS
5A
FRUITA MONUMENT
Daniel Thomason — High jump
Adam Flores — High jump
Relay: 4x800
CLASS 4A
CENTRAL
Justin Blanton — 100, 200, 400
Shalom Trowbridge — 800, 1,600
Jackson Edwards — 3,200
Daniel Baroumbaye — Discus, shot put
Relays: 4x100, 4x400, 4x800
GRAND JUNCTION
Miller Jones — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump, long jump
MONTROSE
Amaris Mora — 100, 200
Isaac Renfrow —110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Will Taylor — High jump
Trevor Hill — Shot put
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
CLASS 3A
DELTA
John Dexter — 800
Clay Sandridge — Discus
Damien Gallegos — 400, long jump
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x800
NORTH FORK
Matthew Kasper 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 400
Markem Buzzell — Discus, shot put
Hayden Moreno — Long jump
Relays: 4x100, 4x400
RIFLE
Daniel Carreon — 300 hurdles
Kade Bishop — Long jump
Troy Mataia — Shot put
Jason Prado — Discus
Patrick Whitt — Pole vault
Relays: 4x200
CLASS 2A
CAPROCK ACADEMY
Relays: 4x800
CEDAREDGE
Hunter Jordan — 200, 400
Brysen Harris — High jump
Logan Tullis — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump
Andrew Purvis — 800
Nathan Black — 3,200
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800
GRAND VALLEY
Kade Sackett — 800, long jump, high jump
Jacob Doyle — Discus
MEEKER
Kelton Turner — 100, pole vault
Zach Eskelson — Shot put
Zager Brown — Shot put
Casey Brink — Pole vault
Owen Hannemann — Pole vault
Relays: 4x100, 4x200
RANGELY
James Talbot — 3,200
Timothy Scoggins — High jump
Kenyon Cochrane — Discus
Relays: 4x800
OLATHE
Relays: 4x800
PLATEAU VALLEY
Dalton Crites — 400
Devon Ealey — Triple jump
CLASS 1A
DE BEQUE
Trevor Lewis — 800, 1,600, 3,200
Scottie Vines — 110 hurdles, high jump, long jump