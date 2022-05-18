Area State Qualifiers

Top 18 times/distances in state qualify in

Class 2A-5A; top 9 qualify in Class 1A

GIRLS

CLASS 5A

FRUITA MONUMENT

Gracie Lloyd — High jump

Luka Kott — Discus

CLASS 4A

CENTRAL

Tristian Spence — 800, 1,600, 3,200

Jaidalynne Ortiz — Discus

PALISADE

Gabrielle Horton — 100, 200

Ella Yanowich — Triple jump

Olivia Langer — High jump

Relays: 4x100

GRAND JUNCTION

Amelia Moore — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump

Sailer Warner — Shot put

Lily Lofland — Discus

MONTROSE

Sarah McGarry — Long Jump

Relays: 4x200

CLASS 3A

DELTA

Baili Hulet — High jump

Teja Smith — Discus, shot put

Relays: 4x100, 4x400, 4x800

NORTH FORK

Eslia Ellenberger — High jump

Kacey McCollum — Long jump

Lottie Hollembeak — Triple jump

Indigo Miller-Barnes — Triple jump

Vianney Mendoza — Shot put

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800m

RIFLE

Sophia Craig — Pole vault

Jamie Caron — Pole vault

CLASS 2A

CAPROCK ACADEMY

Raine Reece — 100

Maddie Grossman — 1600, 3200

Relays: 4x100, 4x800

Moorea McCary — Triple Jump

CEDAREDGE

Kylee Terry – 200, 400

Jessica Black — 800, 1600

Lily Sinkay – 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles

Megan Jenkins — 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles

Olivia Madden — 300 Hurdles, Triple Jump

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800 Medley

Hadassah Payne — High Jump

Hailey Hayes-Pursley — Long Jump, Triple Jump

Tristy Keller — Shot Put

Elizabeth Brooks — Shot Put, Discus

Carley Malinowski — Discus

PLATEAU VALLEY

Zully Castillo — 400

Meloni Miller — Shot Put

RANGELY

Mary Scoggins — 800, Long Jump, Triple Jump

Hayley Burr — 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 800 Medley

Kastyn Dembowski — High Jump

Annika Cantrell — High Jump

Rylee Allred — Discus

Kyrah Phelps — Discus

MEEKER

Brighton Bair — 1600

Jayden Overton — 100 Hurdles

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800 Medley

Aspen Merrifield — Pole Vault

Reese Clatterbaugh — Triple Jump

Hailey Knowles — Discus

GRAND VALLEY

800 Medley

OLATHE

Daniela Campos — 400

Relays: 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800m

CLASS 1A

DE BEQUE

Ava Vines — High jump

NUCLA

Lisa Sutherland — 100, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Keiran Bray — 800

BOYS

5A

FRUITA MONUMENT

Daniel Thomason — High jump

Adam Flores — High jump

Relay: 4x800

CLASS 4A

CENTRAL

Justin Blanton — 100, 200, 400

Shalom Trowbridge — 800, 1,600

Jackson Edwards — 3,200

Daniel Baroumbaye — Discus, shot put

Relays: 4x100, 4x400, 4x800

GRAND JUNCTION

Miller Jones — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump, long jump

MONTROSE

Amaris Mora — 100, 200

Isaac Renfrow —110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Will Taylor — High jump

Trevor Hill — Shot put

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

CLASS 3A

DELTA

John Dexter — 800

Clay Sandridge — Discus

Damien Gallegos — 400, long jump

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x800

NORTH FORK

Matthew Kasper 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 400

Markem Buzzell — Discus, shot put

Hayden Moreno — Long jump

Relays: 4x100, 4x400

RIFLE

Daniel Carreon — 300 hurdles

Kade Bishop — Long jump

Troy Mataia — Shot put

Jason Prado — Discus

Patrick Whitt — Pole vault

Relays: 4x200

CLASS 2A

CAPROCK ACADEMY

Relays: 4x800

CEDAREDGE

Hunter Jordan — 200, 400

Brysen Harris — High jump

Logan Tullis — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump

Andrew Purvis — 800

Nathan Black — 3,200

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800

GRAND VALLEY

Kade Sackett — 800, long jump, high jump

Jacob Doyle — Discus

MEEKER

Kelton Turner — 100, pole vault

Zach Eskelson — Shot put

Zager Brown — Shot put

Casey Brink — Pole vault

Owen Hannemann — Pole vault

Relays: 4x100, 4x200

RANGELY

James Talbot — 3,200

Timothy Scoggins — High jump

Kenyon Cochrane — Discus

Relays: 4x800

OLATHE

Relays: 4x800

PLATEAU VALLEY

Dalton Crites — 400

Devon Ealey — Triple jump

CLASS 1A

DE BEQUE

Trevor Lewis — 800, 1,600, 3,200

Scottie Vines — 110 hurdles, high jump, long jump

