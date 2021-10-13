Volleyball
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Cherry Creek (17) 17-0 170 1 17 W
2. Grandview 12-2 146 2 2 W
3. Chaparral 14-2 135 3 10 W
4. Valor Christian 11-1 105 4 9 W
5. Mountain Vista 11-4 81 5 3 W
6. Broomfield 16-2 69 6 9 W
7. Highlands Ranch 12-5 61 7 2 W
8. Ralston Valley 11-1 57 8 8 W
9. Rampart 12-2 32 9 7 W
10. Regis Jesuit 14-6 15 - 1 W
Others receiving votes: Eaglecrest 12, Pueblo West 11, Brighton 7, Pine Creek 7, Liberty 5, Denver East 4, Fruita Monument 4, Heritage 3, Hinkley 3, Legend 3, Denver South 2, Cherokee Trail 1, Douglas County 1, Legacy 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Palmer Ridge (19) 14-1 212 1 7 W
2. Erie (1) 12-1 152 2 12 W
3. Frederick 18-2 129 4 4 W
4. Cheyenne Mountain (1) 7-4 125 3 1 W
5. Windsor 12-3 111 5 7 W
6. Niwot (1) 13-3 109 7 8 W
7. Thompson Valley 15-5 94 6 6 W
8. The Classical Academy 13-1 92 8 11 W
9. Montrose 12-3 30 10 2 W
10. Holy Family 12-7 23 - 5 W
Others receiving votes: Thomas Jefferson 19, Berthoud 17, Palisade 13, Discovery Canyon 12, Falcon 10, Lewis-Palmer 10, Pueblo County 8, Longmont 7, Canon City 3, D’Evelyn 3, Coronado 2, Evergreen 2, Woodland Park 2, Mullen 1, Riverdale Ridge 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Resurrection Christian (17) 13-0 205 1 13 W
2. Lamar (2) 13-0 164 2 13 W
3. University 13-3 143 5 1 L
4. Lutheran (1) 13-2 122 4 6 W
5. Eaton (1) 10-5 113 6 3 W
6. Liberty Common 13-2 98 3 1 L
7. Sterling 10-4 82 7 1 L
8. DSST: Montview (1) 15-1 50 8 10 W
9. Faith Christian 11-3 47 - 6 W
10. Platte Valley 9-8 46 9 1 W
Others receiving votes: Valley 41, Alamosa 33, Bayfield 21, Manitou Springs 21, Kent Denver 10, Centauri 9, Delta 8, Prospect Ridge Academy 8, Jefferson Academy 7, The Academy 7, Colorado Academy 6, Peak to Peak 6, Lake County 4, Pagosa Springs 4, Stargate School 3, Bishop Machebeuf 2, Basalt 1, Colorado Springs Christian 1, Eagle Ridge Academy 1, Middle Park 1, SkyView Academy 1
Class 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Meeker (5) 14-0 97 2 14 W
2. Sedgwick County (4) 15-1 94 1 8 W
3. Wiggins (1) 12-3 82 4 5 W
4. Fowler 15-1 68 3 4 W
5. Dayspring Christian Academy 15-2 49 5 8 W
6. Soroco 13-3 46 6 1 L
7. Denver Christian 11-3 45 7 3 W
8. Holyoke (1) 13-5 28 9 6 W
9. Byers 12-3 20 - 1 L
10. West Grand 10-5 14 - 1 W
Others receiving votes: Plateau Valley 9, Olathe 7, Sargent 7, Ignacio 6, Limon 5, Rye 5, Union Colony Prep 5, Vail Mountain 5, Hoehne 4, Vail Christian 4, Rangley 3, Yuma 2
Class 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Briggsdale (9) 13-3 165 1 1 L
2. Haxtun (6) 13-3 163 3 1 L
3. Fleming (2) 12-3 140 2 1 W
4. Merino (1) 11-3 137 4 2 W
5. Wiley (1) 11-1 126 5 3 W
6. Cheraw 15-2 81 6 1 W
7. Idalia 12-4 52 9 6 W
8. Stratton 12-3 51 7 5 W
9. Dove Creek 15-1 36 8 13 W
10. Belleview Christian 19-1 35 10 5 W
Others receiving votes: Weldon Valley 13, Flatirons Academy 11, Kit Carson 9, McClave 6, Cheyenne Wells 5, Simla 4, Genoa-Hugo/Karval 3, Granada 3, Elbert 2, Evangelical Christian 1, Nucla 1, Springfield 1
Boys Soccer
Class 5A
TEAM W-L-T PTS PVS STRK
1. Arapahoe (11) 11-0-1 297 2 1 T
2. Valor Christian (9) 12-1-0 282 5 12 W
3. Castle View (4) 11-1-1 249 3 5 W
4. Boulder (3) 8-2-0 223 4 1 W
5. Fort Collins (2) 10-2-0 197 7 4 W
6. Legacy (2) 9-2-0 196 1 2 L
7. Rock Canyon (5) 12-1-0 188 6 10 W
8. Silver Creek 11-0-0 77 9 11 W
9. Cherokee Trail (1) 10-1-1 75 8 1 T
10. Liberty 11-1-0 63 10 8 W
Others receiving votes: Denver South 41, Broomfield 40, Grandview 38, Fossil Ridge 20, Gateway 17, Cherry Creek 15, Pine Creek 12, Legend 11, Mountain Vista 11, Rampart 11, Adams City 10, Hinkley 10, Lakewood 9, Fairview 8, Chatfield 7, Fruita Monument 7, Overland 6, Prairie View 6, Rangeview 4, Poudre 3, Regis Jesuit 3, Westminster 3, Brighton 2, Aurora Central 1, Chaparral 1, Denver East 1, Highlands Ranch 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L-T PTS PVS STRK
1. Northfield (23) 12-0-0 257 1 12 W
2. Mullen (3) 10-1-0 226 3 2 W
3. The Classical Academy 10-1-0 194 2 1 L
4. Denver North 10-1-1 154 4 3 W
5. Durango 10-1-2 150 5 2 W
6. Battle Mountain 7-4-1 92 9 2 W
7. Pueblo West 9-1-2 88 6 9 W
8. Cheyenne Mountain 7-4-1 74 7 1 W
9. Golden 7-2-2 57 8 4 W
10. Eagle Valley 6-3-0 39 10 1 L
Others receiving votes: Fort Morgan 20, Centaurus 18, Regis Groff 14, Pueblo Centennial 8, Air Academy 6, Steamboat Springs 6, Thomas Jefferson 5, D’Evelyn 4, Grand Junction 4, Holy Family 4, Palmer Ridge 4, Evergreen 2, Erie 1, George Washington 1, Northridge 1, Wheat Ridge 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L-T PTS PVS STRK
1. Jefferson Acad. (15) 11-0-0 213 1 11 W
2. Atlas Prep (5) 10-1-0 199 3 10 W
3. Colorado Academy (1) 7-2-1 183 2 1 L
4. Faith Christian 9-2-0 137 5 3 W
5. DSST: College View 10-2-1 102 4 1 L
6. Roaring Fork (2) 10-1-0 95 6 6 W
7. Liberty Common 8-3-0 93 9 8 W
8. Lutheran 10-2-0 72 8 2 W
9. Coal Ridge 10-2-0 71 7 3 W
10. Arrupe Jesuit 10-2-0 51 10 3 W
Others receiving votes: Vail Mountain 46, DSST: Conservatory Green 17, Peak to Peak 17, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 16, Fort Lupton 14, Frontier Academy 11, Alamosa 9, DSST: Byers 7, DSST: Montview 6, Prospect Ridge Academy 4, STRIVE Prep — SMART 3, Aurora West College Prep Academy 2, Manitou Springs 2, Estes Park 1, James Irwin 1, Kent Denver 1, Montezuma-Cortez 1, Pagosa Springs 1
Class 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Crested Butte 13-0 89 1 13 W
2. Thomas MacLaren School 7-2 64 3 3 W
3. Ridgway 8-2 53 5 1 W
4. Loveland Classical 7-2 52 6 1 W
5. Lotus School For Excellence 8-3 51 6 1 W
6. Heritage Christian 9-1 48 4 4 W
7. Fountain Valley 7-3 42 2 1 W
8. Telluride 6-5 22 6 2 W
9. Campion Academy 5-1 20 - 3 W
10. Denver Christian 7-5 19 9 3 W
Others receiving votes: Lake County 15, Front Range Baptist 12, Front Range Christian 6, Dawson 2