CHSAA State Tournament
Saturday at Denver
5A
TEAM SCORES
1 Pomona 256.5; 2 Ponderosa 239; 3 Adams City 132; 4 Monarch 109.5; 5 Grandview 71.5; 6 Fruita Monument 65.5; 7 Brighton 64; 8 Pine Creek 62; 9 Grand Junction 59.5; 10 Chaparral 58; 11 Poudre 54; 12 Prairie View 53.5; 13 Cherokee Trail 52; 14 Legend 35; 15 Regis Jesuit 34.5; 16 Eaglecrest 32; 17 ThunderRidge 31; 18 Legacy 30; 19 Cherry Creek 28.5; 19 Ralston Valley 28.5; 21 Fort Collins 23; 22 Douglas County 22; 22 Lakewood 22; 24 Mountain Vista 20; 25 Mountain Range 18; 25 Rangeview 18; 27 Rock Canyon 13; 28 Highlands Ranch 12; 29 Boulder 10; 30 Fountain-Ft. Carson 8; 31 Arvada West 7; 31 Fairview 7; 31 Rocky Mountain 7; 34 Columbine 6; 34 Heritage 6; 36 Centaurus 5; 36 Horizon 5; 38 Castle View 3; 38 Rampart 3; 40 Thornton 2; 41 Chatfield 1; 41 Denver East 1; 41 Northglenn 1
106
1st Place - Declan Strait of Chaparral
2nd Place - Dorian Ervin of Eaglecrest
3rd Place - Isaiah Sisneros of Lakewood
4th Place - Geno Cardenas of Pomona
5th Place - Griffin Rial of Pine Creek
6th Place - DJ Wince of Ponderosa
1st Place Match
Declan Strait (Chaparral) 37-8, Fr. over Dorian Ervin (Eaglecrest) 45-7, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match
Isaiah Sisneros (Lakewood) 44-8, Jr. over Geno Cardenas (Pomona) 21-8, So. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
Griffin Rial (Pine Creek) 41-10, Fr. over DJ Wince (Ponderosa) 21-12, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
113
1st Place - Ane`e Vigil of Prairie View
2nd Place - Lincoln Gregersen of Ralston Valley
3rd Place - Mark Cardenas of Pomona
4th Place - Otto Black of Ponderosa
5th Place - Sir Israel Pulido of Pine Creek
6th Place - Chance Mathews of Cherokee Trail
1st Place Match
Ane`e Vigil (Prairie View) 36-4, Jr. over Lincoln Gregersen (Ralston Valley) 42-8, So. (Dec 13-7)
3rd Place Match
Mark Cardenas (Pomona) 32-12, Jr. over Otto Black (Ponderosa) 5-2, So. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Sir Israel Pulido (Pine Creek) 39-7, Jr. over Chance Mathews (Cherokee Trail) 42-12, Fr. (Dec 8-2)
120
1st Place - Jacob Myers of Ponderosa
2nd Place - Derek Glenn, Jr. of Cherokee Trail
3rd Place - Tony Garcia Lopez of Poudre
4th Place - Jeramiah Steele of Pomona
5th Place - Josiah Alvarado of Prairie View
6th Place - Brayden Legge of Monarch
1st Place Match
Jacob Myers (Ponderosa) 17-3, So. over Derek Glenn, Jr. (Cherokee Trail) 44-5, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
Tony Garcia Lopez (Poudre) 33-7, Sr. over Jeramiah Steele (Pomona) 31-12, Sr. (Dec 9-7)
5th Place Match
Josiah Alvarado (Prairie View) 33-8, Sr. over Brayden Legge (Monarch) 26-10, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
126
1st Place - Jakob Romero of Pomona
2nd Place - Billy Greenwood of Poudre
3rd Place - Brandon Cannon of Ponderosa
4th Place - Garrett Reece of Regis Jesuit
5th Place - Andrew Leyba of Grand Junction
6th Place - Nic Vicic of ThunderRidge
1st Place Match
Jakob Romero (Pomona) 32-7, Jr. over Billy Greenwood (Poudre) 32-5, Fr. (Dec 10-4)
3rd Place Match
Brandon Cannon (Ponderosa) 27-7, Jr. over Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit) 38-11, Fr. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
Andrew Leyba (Grand Junction) 33-7, Sr. over Nic Vicic (ThunderRidge) 31-7, Jr. (M. For.)
132
1st Place - Elijah Olguin of Pomona
2nd Place - Emilio Trujillo-Deen of Monarch
3rd Place - Jace Long of Adams City
4th Place - Kyle Lewis of Mountain Range
5th Place - Payton Harris of Ponderosa
6th Place - Joey Airola of Boulder
1st Place Match
Elijah Olguin (Pomona) 31-9, Sr. over Emilio Trujillo-Deen (Monarch) 29-8, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Jace Long (Adams City) 41-7, Sr. over Kyle Lewis (Mountain Range) 36-8, Sr. (Fall 0:44)
5th Place Match
Payton Harris (Ponderosa) 25-7, Jr. over Joey Airola (Boulder) 35-4, Sr. (M. For.)
138
1st Place - Jacob Bostelman of Ponderosa
2nd Place - Dillon Roman of Monarch
3rd Place - Vincent Cabral of Pomona
4th Place - Maximus Gutierrez of Adams City
5th Place - Jacob Baldessari of Cherry Creek
6th Place - Sammy Mobly of Rock Canyon
1st Place Match
Jacob Bostelman (Ponderosa) 28-6, Jr. over Dillon Roman (Monarch) 30-9, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Vincent Cabral (Pomona) 37-9, Jr. over Maximus Gutierrez (Adams City) 37-10, Jr. (SV-1 6-4)
5th Place Match
Jacob Baldessari (Cherry Creek) 32-6, Sr. over Sammy Mobly (Rock Canyon) 40-7, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
145
1st Place - Levi Deaguero of Adams City
2nd Place - Tyler Eise of Ponderosa
3rd Place - Josiah Parsons of Pomona
4th Place - Sonny Quintana of Grandview
5th Place - Dylan Chelewski of Fruita Monument
6th Place - Able Martinez of Grand Junction
1st Place Match
Levi Deaguero (Adams City) 38-1, Jr. over Tyler Eise (Ponderosa) 32-6, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Josiah Parsons (Pomona) 37-9, Sr. over Sonny Quintana (Grandview) 35-8, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
Dylan Chelewski (Fruita Monument) 42-13, Jr. over Able Martinez (Grand Junction) 27-16, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
152
1st Place - Daniel Cardenas of Pomona
2nd Place - Justin Kelchen of Douglas County
3rd Place - Aiden Cartwright of Mountain Vista
4th Place - Cale Moore of Grand Junction
5th Place - DJ Rock of Brighton
6th Place - Seth Deaguero of Adams City
1st Place Match
Daniel Cardenas (Pomona) 39-0, Sr. over Justin Kelchen (Douglas County) 13-4, Sr. (Fall 3:33)
3rd Place Match
Aiden Cartwright (Mountain Vista) 48-4, Sr. over Cale Moore (Grand Junction) 28-11, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
DJ Rock (Brighton) 25-12, Jr. over Seth Deaguero (Adams City) 21-7, Jr. (Fall 1:42)
160
1st Place - Murphy Menke of Ponderosa
2nd Place - Matthew Buck of Cherokee Trail
3rd Place - Dante Hutchings of Pomona
4th Place - Micah Kenney of Grand Junction
5th Place - Sullivan Sample of Fruita Monument
6th Place - Josh Horsley of Ralston Valley
1st Place Match
Murphy Menke (Ponderosa) 34-6, Sr. over Matthew Buck (Cherokee Trail) 38-14, Sr. (MD 16-3)
3rd Place Match
Dante Hutchings (Pomona) 28-11, So. over Micah Kenney (Grand Junction) 36-9, Sr. (MD 10-1)
5th Place Match
Sullivan Sample (Fruita Monument) 37-12, Sr. over Josh Horsley (Ralston Valley) 31-15, Sr. (MD 12-4)
170
1st Place - Karter Johnson of Ponderosa
2nd Place - Roman Cruz of Pomona
3rd Place - Daniel Long of Adams City
4th Place - Josh Allen of Grandview
5th Place - True Tobiasson of Fruita Monument
6th Place - Bryson Porta of Prairie View
1st Place Match
Karter Johnson (Ponderosa) 32-6, Sr. over Roman Cruz (Pomona) 25-5, Sr. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
Daniel Long (Adams City) 33-14, Jr. over Josh Allen (Grandview) 28-12, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
True Tobiasson (Fruita Monument) 36-12, So. over Bryson Porta (Prairie View) 33-14, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
182
1st Place - Cole Carlucci of Monarch
2nd Place - Westin Hoffschneider of Ponderosa
3rd Place - Jacob Judd of Pomona
4th Place - Greg Brooks of Rangeview
5th Place - Saje Camirand of Poudre
6th Place - Logan Noble of Pine Creek
1st Place Match
Cole Carlucci (Monarch) 25-2, Sr. over Westin Hoffschneider (Ponderosa) 12-3, So. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Judd (Pomona) 28-6, Sr. over Greg Brooks (Rangeview) 29-2, . (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Saje Camirand (Poudre) 31-10, Jr. over Logan Noble (Pine Creek) 32-11, Sr. (Fall 2:53)
195
1st Place - Geoffery Freeman of Chaparral
2nd Place - Gavin Funk of Legacy
3rd Place - Maxwell Kibbee of Grandview
4th Place - Justin Cullen of Pomona
5th Place - Blaine Kubasta of Ponderosa
6th Place - Zach Ferrera of Monarch
1st Place Match
Geoffery Freeman (Chaparral) 42-4, Sr. over Gavin Funk (Legacy) 37-5, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Maxwell Kibbee (Grandview) 40-7, Jr. over Justin Cullen (Pomona) 25-5, Jr. (Fall 2:25)
5th Place Match
Blaine Kubasta (Ponderosa) 27-11, Sr. over Zach Ferrera (Monarch) 28-10, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
220
1st Place - Dylan Bravo-Packer of Brighton
2nd Place - Haegun Hoffschneider of Ponderosa
3rd Place - Tyler Doyle of ThunderRidge
4th Place - Dirk Morley of Regis Jesuit
5th Place - Nate King of Pine Creek
6th Place - Jake Howell of Cherry Creek
1st Place Match
Dylan Bravo-Packer (Brighton) 39-3, Jr. over Haegun Hoffschneider (Ponderosa) 32-10, Sr. (Fall 4:48)
3rd Place Match
Tyler Doyle (ThunderRidge) 29-5, Sr. over Dirk Morley (Regis Jesuit) 34-13, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Nate King (Pine Creek) 32-14, Jr. over Jake Howell (Cherry Creek) 27-10, So. (Dec 10-4)
285
1st Place - Luke Sandy of Legend
2nd Place - Cade Whish of Fort Collins
3rd Place - Jose Rosales of Pomona
4th Place - Jimmy Grace of Monarch
5th Place - Cy Renney of Adams City
6th Place - Roman Schwab of Highlands Ranch
1st Place Match
Luke Sandy (Legend) 35-6, Sr. over Cade Whish (Fort Collins) 29-3, Sr. (Fall 5:39)
3rd Place Match
Jose Rosales (Pomona) 27-10, Jr. over Jimmy Grace (Monarch) 14-9, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Cy Renney (Adams City) 36-13, Sr. over Roman Schwab (Highlands Ranch) 17-7, Sr. (Fall 2:38)
4A
1 Pueblo East 135.5; 2 Cheyenne Mtn 124.5; 3 Greeley Central 109; 4 Erie 102; 5 Roosevelt 89; 6 Pueblo County 84.5; 7 Falcon 84; 8 Mesa Ridge 81; 9 Broomfield 80.5; 10 Thompson Valley 65.5; 11 Vista Ridge 62.5; 12 Loveland 54; 13 Discovery Canyon 48; 14 Riverdale Ridge 45; 15 Windsor 43; 16 Mead 40; 17 Greeley West 37; 17 Lewis Palmer 37; 19 Pueblo West 36; 20 Montrose 31; 21 Canon City 29; 22 Bear Creek 25; 23 Pueblo South 21.5; 24 Pueblo Centennial 20; 25 Eagle Valley 19; 25 Palisade 19; 27 Mountain View 18; 28 Grand Junction Central 17.5; 29 Durango 14; 30 Denver South 13; 30 Northridge 13; 30 Palmer Ridge 13; 33 Skyline 11; 34 Vista Peak 10; 35 Harrison 9; 36 Wheat Ridge 8; 37 Battle Mtn 7; 37 Thomas Jefferson 7; 39 Evergreen 6; 40 Liberty 4; 41 Coronado 3; 41 Frederick 3; 41 Glenwood Springs 3; 41 Silver Creek 3; 45 Widefield 2, 46 George Washington 1; 46 Littleton 1; 46 Standley Lake 1; 47 Central Grand Junction 0
106
1st Place - Zion Mares of Pueblo County
2nd Place - Damien Reyes of Mesa Ridge
3rd Place - Manuel (Pocky) Amaro of Pueblo East
4th Place - James Pantoja of Windsor
5th Place - Isaiah Harrison of Mountain View
6th Place - Ian Ingalls of Riverdale Ridge
1st Place Match
Zion Mares (Pueblo County) 45-3, Jr. over Damien Reyes (Mesa Ridge) 32-8, Fr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Manuel (Pocky) Amaro (Pueblo East) 43-6, Fr. over James Pantoja (Windsor) 23-5, So. (MD 8-0)
5th Place Match
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View) 38-9, Fr. over Ian Ingalls (Riverdale Ridge) 31-8, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
113
1st Place - Kobi Johnson of Loveland
2nd Place - John Kenney of Windsor
3rd Place - Noah Lopez of Erie
4th Place - Frankie Gallegos of Mesa Ridge
5th Place - Travis Long of Roosevelt
6th Place - Julian Sepeda of Greeley Central
1st Place Match
Kobi Johnson (Loveland) 34-2, Sr. over John Kenney (Windsor) 25-7, Jr. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
Noah Lopez (Erie) 34-6, Sr. over Frankie Gallegos (Mesa Ridge) 36-7, Jr. (Fall 2:39)
5th Place Match
Travis Long (Roosevelt) 29-10, Fr. over Julian Sepeda (Greeley Central) 27-15, Sr. (MD 14-4)
120
1st Place - Kobi Johnson of Loveland
2nd Place - John Kenney of Windsor
3rd Place - Noah Lopez of Erie
4th Place - Frankie Gallegos of Mesa Ridge
5th Place - Travis Long of Roosevelt
6th Place - Julian Sepeda of Greeley Central
1st Place Match
Kobi Johnson (Loveland) 34-2, Sr. over John Kenney (Windsor) 25-7, Jr. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
Noah Lopez (Erie) 34-6, Sr. over Frankie Gallegos (Mesa Ridge) 36-7, Jr. (Fall 2:39)
5th Place Match
Travis Long (Roosevelt) 29-10, Fr. over Julian Sepeda (Greeley Central) 27-15, Sr. (MD 14-4)
126
1st Place - Ramon Salazar of Erie
2nd Place - Mikai Alirez of Greeley Central
3rd Place - Jason Soto of Pueblo Centennial
4th Place - Mickail Skeldum of Mesa Ridge
5th Place - CJ Morm of Denver South
6th Place - Daniel Evans of Vista Ridge
1st Place Match
Ramon Salazar (Erie) 37-3, Jr. over Mikai Alirez (Greeley Central) 42-7, So. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
Jason Soto (Pueblo Centennial) 28-6, Fr. over Mickail Skeldum (Mesa Ridge) 34-7, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
CJ Morm (Denver South) 38-9, Jr. over Daniel Evans (Vista Ridge) 26-13, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
132
1st Place - Dominic Hargrove of Discovery Canyon
2nd Place - Isaiah Blackmon of Lewis Palmer
3rd Place - Jaden Williams of Vista Ridge
4th Place - Titus Juergensen of Thompson Valley
5th Place - Boden White of Pueblo County
6th Place - Daunte Limon of Wheat Ridge
1st Place Match
Dominic Hargrove (Discovery Canyon) 32-2, Sr. over Isaiah Blackmon (Lewis Palmer) 28-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:33 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
Jaden Williams (Vista Ridge) 31-10, Sr. over Titus Juergensen (Thompson Valley) 38-11, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Boden White (Pueblo County) 40-12, Jr. over Daunte Limon (Wheat Ridge) 35-9, Jr. (MD 12-0)
138
1st Place - Nicholas Grizales of Cheyenne Mtn
2nd Place - Ezavian Ortega of Canon City
3rd Place - Juan Garcia of Roosevelt
4th Place - Keyton Young of Palisade
5th Place - Tatum Rivera of Pueblo East
6th Place - Jake Glade of Mead
1st Place Match
Nicholas Grizales (Cheyenne Mtn) 47-4, Sr. over Ezavian Ortega (Canon City) 36-6, Sr. (Fall 3:19)
3rd Place Match
Juan Garcia (Roosevelt) 24-5, Sr. over Keyton Young (Palisade) 43-8, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Tatum Rivera (Pueblo East) 29-14, Jr. over Jake Glade (Mead) 46-8, So. (Dec 6-3)
145
1st Place - Weston Dalton of Pueblo East
2nd Place - Tyler Valdez of Falcon
3rd Place - Ethan Sinclair of Greeley West
4th Place - Brendan Young of Erie
5th Place - Domonic Cerda of Riverdale Ridge
6th Place - Isaac Padgett of Loveland
1st Place Match
Weston Dalton (Pueblo East) 41-3, Jr. over Tyler Valdez (Falcon) 31-6, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Ethan Sinclair (Greeley West) 35-8, Sr. over Brendan Young (Erie) 23-8, Jr. (Fall 4:33)
5th Place Match
Domonic Cerda (Riverdale Ridge) 34-13, Jr. over Isaac Padgett (Loveland) 18-7, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
152
1st Place - Ryan Vigil of Broomfield
2nd Place - Sebastian Freeman of Pueblo East
3rd Place - Raife Manjarrez of Cheyenne Mtn
4th Place - Javani Majoor of Falcon
5th Place - Leister Bowling of Mead
6th Place - Wes Coddington of Vista Ridge
1st Place Match
Ryan Vigil (Broomfield) 21-3, Sr. over Sebastian Freeman (Pueblo East) 34-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Raife Manjarrez (Cheyenne Mtn) 44-8, Sr. over Javani Majoor (Falcon) 29-7, So. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Leister Bowling (Mead) 39-8, Fr. over Wes Coddington (Vista Ridge) 30-14, Fr. (MD 8-0)
160
1st Place - Clayton Robinson of Roosevelt
2nd Place - Zander Alirez of Greeley Central
3rd Place - Hunter Harris of Broomfield
4th Place - Zach Kottenstette of Pueblo West
5th Place - Mason Moskalski of Loveland
6th Place - Zach Weslin of Bear Creek
1st Place Match
Clayton Robinson (Roosevelt) 23-1, Sr. over Zander Alirez (Greeley Central) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
Hunter Harris (Broomfield) 32-13, Sr. over Zach Kottenstette (Pueblo West) 38-8, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Mason Moskalski (Loveland) 28-12, Jr. over Zach Weslin (Bear Creek) 31-16, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
170
1st Place - Bryce Garcia of Pueblo County
2nd Place - Bronco Hartson of Roosevelt
3rd Place - Michael Brazeau of Erie
4th Place - Dalton Berg of Mead
5th Place - Matthew Holdredge of Pueblo West
6th Place - Jude Quinlan of Loveland
1st Place Match
Bryce Garcia (Pueblo County) 30-3, Sr. over Bronco Hartson (Roosevelt) 33-6, So. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Michael Brazeau (Erie) 22-3, Sr. over Dalton Berg (Mead) 38-8, So. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
Matthew Holdredge (Pueblo West) 37-7, Sr. over Jude Quinlan (Loveland) 34-10, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
182
1st Place - Max Coddington of Vista Ridge
2nd Place - Yahir Chairez-Salazar of Greeley Central
3rd Place - Andrew Keegan of Discovery Canyon
4th Place - Ezra Mabe of Cheyenne Mtn
5th Place - Ryan Patterson of Falcon
6th Place - Issac Muller of Mountain View
1st Place Match
Max Coddington (Vista Ridge) 40-1, Sr. over Yahir Chairez-Salazar (Greeley Central) 39-5, Sr. (Fall 3:36)
3rd Place Match
Andrew Keegan (Discovery Canyon) 34-6, Sr. over Ezra Mabe (Cheyenne Mtn) 44-10, Sr. (TB-1 4-3)
5th Place Match
Ryan Patterson (Falcon) 33-9, Sr. over Issac Muller (Mountain View) 34-14, Sr. (Fall 1:46)
195
1st Place - NIco Gagliardi of Cheyenne Mtn
2nd Place - Gavin Malek of Erie
3rd Place - William Geiman of Eagle Valley
4th Place - Ronan Bittner of Thompson Valley
5th Place - Morgen Watt of Broomfield
6th Place - Isaiah Jones of Mesa Ridge
1st Place Match
NIco Gagliardi (Cheyenne Mtn) 49-1, Sr. over Gavin Malek (Erie) 17-5, Sr. (Fall 0:29)
3rd Place Match
William Geiman (Eagle Valley) 45-4, Sr. over Ronan Bittner (Thompson Valley) 40-12, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Morgen Watt (Broomfield) 19-7, Sr. over Isaiah Jones (Mesa Ridge) 27-16, So. (Fall 4:46)
220
1st Place - Xavier Freeman of Pueblo East
2nd Place - Josiah Aldinger of Falcon
3rd Place - Jesse Boley of Cheyenne Mtn
4th Place - Ryan Segovia of Bear Creek
5th Place - Victor Martinez of Greeley Central
6th Place - Thomas Mayer of Pueblo West
1st Place Match
Xavier Freeman (Pueblo East) 21-1, Sr. over Josiah Aldinger (Falcon) 33-3, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
Jesse Boley (Cheyenne Mtn) 43-7, Sr. over Ryan Segovia (Bear Creek) 34-5, Sr. (Fall 3:37)
5th Place Match
Victor Martinez (Greeley Central) 30-7, Sr. over Thomas Mayer (Pueblo West) 33-13, Jr. (Fall 4:23)
285
1st Place - Dmarian Lopez of Montrose
2nd Place - Matthew Moore of Mesa Ridge
3rd Place - Leon Ramirez of Greeley Central
4th Place - Marco Oliva of Pueblo South
5th Place - Alexis Rosa Serrano of Northridge
6th Place - Matthew Lessard of Cheyenne Mtn
1st Place Match
Dmarian Lopez (Montrose) 27-0, Jr. over Matthew Moore (Mesa Ridge) 41-2, Jr. (SV-1 9-7)
3rd Place Match
Leon Ramirez (Greeley Central) 36-6, Sr. over Marco Oliva (Pueblo South) 27-14, Jr. (Fall 1:42)
5th Place Match
Alexis Rosa Serrano (Northridge) 31-9, Sr. over Matthew Lessard (Cheyenne Mtn) 38-12, Sr. (TB-1 5-4)
3A
1 Eaton 127.5; 2 Gunnison 105; 3 Jefferson 94.5; 4 Mullen 93.5; 5 Moffat County 83.5; 6 Alamosa 83; 7 Platte Valley 77.5; 8 Weld Central 65.5; 9 Valley 65; 10 Severance 61.5; 11 Woodland Park 57.5; 12 Strasburg 52; 13 Bennett 49.5; 14 Fort Lupton 48; 15 Classical Academy 46; 15 James Irwin 46; 17 Skyview 43; 18 Brush 40; 19 Holy Family 37; 19 Pagosa Springs 37; 21 Sterling 36.5; 22 Lutheran 34; 23 Grand Valley 33; 24 Bayfield 32; 25 Resurrection Christian 30; 26 Berthoud 24; 27 Salida 22; 28 University 21; 29 Colorado Springs Christian 20; 29 La Junta 20; 29 Pueblo Central 20; 32 Florence 19; 33 Elizabeth 18; 34 Sierra 15; 35 John F Kennedy 11; 35 Lamar 11; 37 Denver West 8; 38 Delta 7.5; 39 Basalt 6; 39 Fort Morgan 6; 39 Middle Park 6; 42 Coal Ridge 4; 42 Englewood 4; 44 Arvada 3; 44 Estes Park 3; 46 Manitou Springs 2; 47 Rifle 1
106
1st Place - Dale O`Blia of Mullen
2nd Place - Samuel Rosales of Jefferson
3rd Place - Brayden Bach of Holy Family
4th Place - Elijah Montalvan of La Junta
5th Place - Andrew Isek of Colorado Springs Christian
6th Place - Thomas Lee of Elizabeth
1st Place Match
Dale O`Blia (Mullen) 44-0, So. over Samuel Rosales (Jefferson) 36-7, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Brayden Bach (Holy Family) 43-11, So. over Elijah Montalvan (La Junta) 30-10, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
Andrew Isek (Colorado Springs Christian) 35-11, Fr. over Thomas Lee (Elizabeth) 23-14, Fr. (Dec 7-0)
113
1st Place - Daniel Soto of Jefferson
2nd Place - Brock Fry of Gunnison
3rd Place - Dempsey Gibbs of Alamosa
4th Place - Nick Dardanes of Brush
5th Place - Teagan Jacobs of Grand Valley
6th Place - Aden Young of Sterling
1st Place Match
Daniel Soto (Jefferson) 24-4, Sr. over Brock Fry (Gunnison) 29-9, Fr. (Fall 5:03)
3rd Place Match
Dempsey Gibbs (Alamosa) 38-5, Jr. over Nick Dardanes (Brush) 42-7, Fr. (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
Teagan Jacobs (Grand Valley) 36-5, Jr. over Aden Young (Sterling) 29-9, Jr. (Fall 2:14)
120
1st Place - Roberto Estrada of Weld Central
2nd Place - Devin Gomez of Gunnison
3rd Place - Ezra Herrera of Skyview
4th Place - Kaden Hixson of Moffat County
5th Place - Anthony Isek of Colorado Springs Christian
6th Place - Dario Valdez of Alamosa
1st Place Match
Roberto Estrada (Weld Central) 47-1, Sr. over Devin Gomez (Gunnison) 31-3, Sr. (Fall 2:57)
3rd Place Match
Ezra Herrera (Skyview) 38-7, Sr. over Kaden Hixson (Moffat County) 37-9, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
Anthony Isek (Colorado Springs Christian) 31-11, Jr. over Dario Valdez (Alamosa) 22-7, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
126
1st Place - Royce Uhrig of Gunnison
2nd Place - Angelo Lozado of Jefferson
3rd Place - John Faczak of Bennett
4th Place - Daryl Mills of Sierra
5th Place - Patrick Preston of Eaton
6th Place - Anthony Duran of Moffat County
1st Place Match
Royce Uhrig (Gunnison) 40-0, So. over Angelo Lozado (Jefferson) 41-4, Sr. (Dec 8-7)
3rd Place Match
John Faczak (Bennett) 45-6, Sr. over Daryl Mills (Sierra) 20-4, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
Patrick Preston (Eaton) 36-17, So. over Anthony Duran (Moffat County) 36-10, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
132
1st Place - Alex Castaneda of Eaton
2nd Place - Noah Linares of Mullen
3rd Place - Trevor Maestas of Alamosa
4th Place - Carson Hawkins of Bennett
5th Place - Izayah Baca of John F Kennedy
6th Place - Jose Campos of Jefferson
1st Place Match
Alex Castaneda (Eaton) 46-6, Sr. over Noah Linares (Mullen) 42-7, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Trevor Maestas (Alamosa) 41-10, Sr. over Carson Hawkins (Bennett) 33-13, Jr. (Fall 0:51)
5th Place Match
Izayah Baca (John F Kennedy) 31-9, Sr. over Jose Campos (Jefferson) 41-11, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
138
1st Place - D`mitri Garza-Alarcon of Fort Lupton
2nd Place - Brady Hankin of Woodland Park
3rd Place - Isaac Ibarra of Skyview
4th Place - Kilian Schultz of Severance
5th Place - Brandon Boehm of Florence
6th Place - Kenny Perez of Denver West
1st Place Match
D`mitri Garza-Alarcon (Fort Lupton) 44-3, So. over Brady Hankin (Woodland Park) 35-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Isaac Ibarra (Skyview) 44-5, Jr. over Kilian Schultz (Severance) 29-5, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
Brandon Boehm (Florence) 27-5, Sr. over Kenny Perez (Denver West) 34-11, Sr. (For.)
145
1st Place - Zach Marrero of Strasburg
2nd Place - Jonathan Malovich of Platte Valley
3rd Place - Wil Moneypenny of Berthoud
4th Place - Kyler Liddell of Alamosa
5th Place - Miles Harris of Gunnison
6th Place - Cyrus Madrid of Lamar
1st Place Match
Zach Marrero (Strasburg) 42-1, Jr. over Jonathan Malovich (Platte Valley) 44-4, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Wil Moneypenny (Berthoud) 30-5, Jr. over Kyler Liddell (Alamosa) 36-11, Jr. (Fall 2:01)
5th Place Match
Miles Harris (Gunnison) 30-7, So. over Cyrus Madrid (Lamar) 30-8, Sr. (MD 12-2)
152
1st Place - Casteus Combs of Sterling
2nd Place - Colin Brown of Valley
3rd Place - Orrin Jackson of Platte Valley
4th Place - Paxton Daggett of University
5th Place - Silas Thompson of Jefferson
6th Place - William Alvarado of Fort Lupton
1st Place Match
Casteus Combs (Sterling) 42-3, Sr. over Colin Brown (Valley) 25-11, Sr. (Dec 8-6)
3rd Place Match
Orrin Jackson (Platte Valley) 42-7, Sr. over Paxton Daggett (University) 41-10, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
Silas Thompson (Jefferson) 40-8, So. over William Alvarado (Fort Lupton) 33-12, Jr. (M. For.)
160
1st Place - Eddie Lemos of Resurrection Christian
2nd Place - Genaro Pino of Pueblo Central
3rd Place - Mark Troni of Mullen
4th Place - Michael Voloshin of Moffat County
5th Place - Wesley Dubois of Bennett
6th Place - Gunnar Clary of Eaton
1st Place Match
Eddie Lemos (Resurrection Christian) 38-1, Sr. over Genaro Pino (Pueblo Central) 43-6, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Mark Troni (Mullen) 42-4, Sr. over Michael Voloshin (Moffat County) 41-9, Jr. (MD 9-0)
5th Place Match
Wesley Dubois (Bennett) 31-11, Jr. over Gunnar Clary (Eaton) 13-9, Fr. (Fall 2:11)
170
1st Place - Ryan Dirksen of Eaton
2nd Place - Kaleb Valdez-Lemos of Mullen
3rd Place - Pepper Rhyne of Moffat County
4th Place - Gage Olson of James Irwin
5th Place - Kobe Prior of Bayfield
6th Place - Brody White of Platte Valley
1st Place Match
Ryan Dirksen (Eaton) 44-0, Sr. over Kaleb Valdez-Lemos (Mullen) 44-5, Jr. (Fall 4:47)
3rd Place Match
Pepper Rhyne (Moffat County) 29-2, Sr. over Gage Olson (James Irwin) 35-9, Sr. (Dec 11-4)
5th Place Match
Kobe Prior (Bayfield) 30-10, Sr. over Brody White (Platte Valley) 29-19, So. (Fall 1:15)
182
1st Place - Colby Runner of Severance
2nd Place - Drew Johnson of Salida
3rd Place - Elisiah Garner of Woodland Park
4th Place - Dorian Pacheco of Lutheran
5th Place - Egen Stephens of Strasburg
6th Place - Kaleb Vincent of Gunnison
1st Place Match
Colby Runner (Severance) 45-3, Jr. over Drew Johnson (Salida) 26-2, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Elisiah Garner (Woodland Park) 25-7, Sr. over Dorian Pacheco (Lutheran) 40-5, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Egen Stephens (Strasburg) 31-12, Jr. over Kaleb Vincent (Gunnison) 29-10, Sr. (Dec 11-5)
195
1st Place - Wil Aucoin of Pagosa Springs
2nd Place - Chris Hinds of Classical Academy
3rd Place - Adam Garner of Woodland Park
4th Place - Bryce Johnson of Lutheran
5th Place - Zayne Stam of Weld Central
6th Place - Logan Garcia of Alamosa
1st Place Match
Wil Aucoin (Pagosa Springs) 32-3, Sr. over Chris Hinds (Classical Academy) 42-7, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Adam Garner (Woodland Park) 32-8, Sr. over Bryce Johnson (Lutheran) 26-7, Sr. (Fall 2:49)
5th Place Match
Zayne Stam (Weld Central) 40-7, Sr. over Logan Garcia (Alamosa) 24-12, Sr. (Fall 2:01)
220
1st Place - Jake Hustoles of James Irwin
2nd Place - Tanner Eide of Classical Academy
3rd Place - Ryder True of Eaton
4th Place - Abram Moore of Holy Family
5th Place - Dominick Ontiveros of Brush
6th Place - Brandon Gutierrez of Skyview
1st Place Match
Jake Hustoles (James Irwin) 42-1, Sr. over Tanner Eide (Classical Academy) 19-4, Jr. (Fall 3:42)
3rd Place Match
Ryder True (Eaton) 41-11, Jr. over Abram Moore (Holy Family) 34-6, So. (Fall 2:16)
5th Place Match
Dominick Ontiveros (Brush) 38-4, Jr. over Brandon Gutierrez (Skyview) 8-4, Sr. (Fall 1:18)
285
1st Place - Aidan Trujillo of Valley
2nd Place - Kane Fobare of Weld Central
3rd Place - Hayden Grice of Grand Valley
4th Place - Lane Weimer of Platte Valley
5th Place - Jesse Burt of Strasburg
6th Place - Titus Rickert of Severance
1st Place Match
Aidan Trujillo (Valley) 35-5, Jr. over Kane Fobare (Weld Central) 34-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Hayden Grice (Grand Valley) 14-9, Sr. over Lane Weimer (Platte Valley) 37-10, Sr. (Fall 3:41)
5th Place Match
Jesse Burt (Strasburg) 26-18, Sr. over Titus Rickert (Severance) 22-18, Sr. (Fall 4:04)
2A
1 Wray 167.5; 2 Meeker 146; 3 Centauri 144; 4 Cedaredge 138; 5 Buena Vista 116; 6 Rocky Ford 83; 7 Fowler 65; 8 Highland 63; 9 Hayden 51; 10 Dolores Huerta 50; 10 Wiggins 50; 12 Mancos 48.5; 13 County Line 45; 13 Crowley County 45; 15 Holly 40; 16 Byers 39.5; 17 North Fork 39; 17 Sedgwick 39; 19 Akron 36; 20 Rangely 35; 21 Rye 31; 21 Trinidad 31; 23 Yuma 24; 24 Sargent 23; 25 Merino 20; 26 Center 19; 26 Lyons 19; 26 Monte Vista 19; 29 Del Norte 15; 30 Burlington 14; 30 Nucla 14; 32 Ignacio 13; 32 Olathe 13; 34 North Park 11.5; 35 Limon 11; 36 Norwood 10.5; 37 John Mall 8; 38 Las Animas 6; 39 Custer County 5; 40 Dayspring Christian 3; 40 Ellicott 3; 40 Sierra/Centennial 3; 43 Baca County 1; 43 Platte Canyon 1
106
1st Place - Traven Sharon of Fowler
2nd Place - Tripp Duvall of Holly
3rd Place - AJ Jaramillo of Dolores Huerta
4th Place - Tel Geyer of Cedaredge
5th Place - Kaiden Schelling of Sedgwick
6th Place - Austin Snapp of Wray
1st Place Match
Traven Sharon (Fowler) 45-8, Fr. over Tripp Duvall (Holly) 49-3, Fr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
AJ Jaramillo (Dolores Huerta) 33-6, Fr. over Tel Geyer (Cedaredge) 39-6, Fr. (Fall 1:59)
5th Place Match
Kaiden Schelling (Sedgwick) 37-14, So. over Austin Snapp (Wray) 37-16, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
113
1st Place - Caleb Camp of Buena Vista
2nd Place - Waitley Sharon of Fowler
3rd Place - Coen Schmidt of Merino
4th Place - Alex Martinez of Trinidad
5th Place - Riley Valdez of Centauri
6th Place - Jon Yapoujian of Byers
1st Place Match
Caleb Camp (Buena Vista) 36-3, So. over Waitley Sharon (Fowler) 43-6, So. (Fall 0:34)
3rd Place Match
Coen Schmidt (Merino) 36-3, Fr. over Alex Martinez (Trinidad) 25-9, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Riley Valdez (Centauri) 23-14, So. over Jon Yapoujian (Byers) 31-8, Fr. (Dec 2-1)
120
1st Place - Dezmon Reyes of Rocky Ford
2nd Place - Trae Kennedy of Meeker
3rd Place - Tayton Nelson of Cedaredge
4th Place - Mario Vigil of Centauri
5th Place - Malachi Gallegos of Del Norte
6th Place - Jayden Dailey of North Park
1st Place Match
Dezmon Reyes (Rocky Ford) 29-4, Jr. over Trae Kennedy (Meeker) 27-11, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Tayton Nelson (Cedaredge) 31-10, So. over Mario Vigil (Centauri) 33-13, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
Malachi Gallegos (Del Norte) 32-7, Sr. over Jayden Dailey (North Park) 35-14, So. (Fall 4:03)
126
1st Place - Lane Hunsberger of Cedaredge
2nd Place - Daniel Apodaca of Dolores Huerta
3rd Place - Levi Martin of Mancos
4th Place - Benny Carlos Gonzales of Rocky Ford
5th Place - Dillion Buford of Crowley County
6th Place - John Smith of Yuma
1st Place Match
Lane Hunsberger (Cedaredge) 43-1, Sr. over Daniel Apodaca (Dolores Huerta) 29-8, Jr. (MD 15-2)
3rd Place Match
Levi Martin (Mancos) 36-5, So. over Benny Carlos Gonzales (Rocky Ford) 28-9, Jr. (MD 13-2)
5th Place Match
Dillion Buford (Crowley County) 34-7, Jr. over John Smith (Yuma) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 7-5)
132
1st Place - Brady Collins of Wray
2nd Place - Joe Zamora of Rocky Ford
3rd Place - Jackson Helmke of Buena Vista
4th Place - Ty Goedert of Meeker
5th Place - Silvano Alejandro of Olathe
6th Place - Daunte Maldonado of Holly
1st Place Match
Brady Collins (Wray) 43-0, Jr. over Joe Zamora (Rocky Ford) 43-2, Jr. (Fall 4:22)
3rd Place Match
Jackson Helmke (Buena Vista) 25-3, Sr. over Ty Goedert (Meeker) 36-12, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Silvano Alejandro (Olathe) 31-13, Sr. over Daunte Maldonado (Holly) 32-12, Jr. (Fall 2:28)
138
1st Place - Lain Yapoujian of Byers
2nd Place - Ethan Toothaker of Cedaredge
3rd Place - D.J. Baca of Rocky Ford
4th Place - Matthew Gutierrez of Burlington
5th Place - DeAngelo Archuleta of Monte Vista
6th Place - Case Buford of Crowley County
1st Place Match
Lain Yapoujian (Byers) 26-1, Jr. over Ethan Toothaker (Cedaredge) 41-5, Fr. (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
D.J. Baca (Rocky Ford) 31-7, Sr. over Matthew Gutierrez (Burlington) 33-14, Jr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
DeAngelo Archuleta (Monte Vista) 32-8, Jr. over Case Buford (Crowley County) 33-14, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
145
1st Place - Zach Tittle of Highland
2nd Place - Dylan ZImmerman of Hayden
3rd Place - David Arellano of Buena Vista
4th Place - Samuel Meisner of Wray
5th Place - Owen Powers of Cedaredge
6th Place - Aiden Halloran of Crowley County
1st Place Match
Zach Tittle (Highland) 38-4, Sr. over Dylan ZImmerman (Hayden) 48-3, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
David Arellano (Buena Vista) 36-4, Jr. over Samuel Meisner (Wray) 45-11, Fr. (MD 12-2)
5th Place Match
Owen Powers (Cedaredge) 30-11, Sr. over Aiden Halloran (Crowley County) 24-7, So. (M. For.)
152
1st Place - Eyan Chavez of Centauri
2nd Place - Connor Blunt of Meeker
3rd Place - Jaden Gardner of Lyons
4th Place - Zane Varner of Rangely
5th Place - Boyd Rogers of Fowler
6th Place - Koy Smith of Wray
1st Place Match
Eyan Chavez (Centauri) 42-2, Sr. over Connor Blunt (Meeker) 38-6, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
Jaden Gardner (Lyons) 44-6, So. over Zane Varner (Rangely) 44-6, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Boyd Rogers (Fowler) 38-12, Jr. over Koy Smith (Wray) 42-14, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)
160
1st Place - Hayden Burr of Sedgwick
2nd Place - Josh Polkowske of Centauri
3rd Place - Chris Deluca of Buena Vista
4th Place - Ayden Mathews of Mancos
5th Place - Reid Brown of Wray
6th Place - Cade Blunt of Meeker
1st Place Match
Hayden Burr (Sedgwick) 49-1, Sr. over Josh Polkowske (Centauri) 33-8, So. (Fall 1:29)
3rd Place Match
Chris Deluca (Buena Vista) 34-12, Sr. over Ayden Mathews (Mancos) 39-10, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
Reid Brown (Wray) 33-12, Sr. over Cade Blunt (Meeker) 26-14, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
170
1st Place - Erik Mestas of Centauri
2nd Place - Ty Walck of Cedaredge
3rd Place - Payton Wade of Wray
4th Place - Cody Hawn of Hayden
5th Place - Justin Mattison of North Fork
6th Place - Kelton Turner of Meeker
1st Place Match
Erik Mestas (Centauri) 37-4, Jr. over Ty Walck (Cedaredge) 37-4, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
Payton Wade (Wray) 39-6, Jr. over Cody Hawn (Hayden) 37-13, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Justin Mattison (North Fork) 29-10, Sr. over Kelton Turner (Meeker) 28-8, Sr. (M. For.)
182
1st Place - Seth Moss of Buena Vista
2nd Place - Caeden Bauer of Wray
3rd Place - Pepper Rusher of Wiggins
4th Place - Zach Buhr of Centauri
5th Place - Brendan Clatterbaugh of Meeker
6th Place - Kevin Hermosillo of Yuma
1st Place Match
Seth Moss (Buena Vista) 30-7, Sr. over Caeden Bauer (Wray) 38-8, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
Pepper Rusher (Wiggins) 33-6, Jr. over Zach Buhr (Centauri) 37-5, Sr. (Fall 2:34)
5th Place Match
Brendan Clatterbaugh (Meeker) 22-6, So. over Kevin Hermosillo (Yuma) 40-15, Jr. (Fall 0:40)
195
1st Place - Remington Peterson of Rye
2nd Place - Byron Shawcroft of Centauri
3rd Place - Jory Hoerr of Cedaredge
4th Place - Ira Sittner of Highland
5th Place - Grady Linman of Wray
6th Place - Lane Greenlee of Mancos
1st Place Match
Remington Peterson (Rye) 33-0, Sr. over Byron Shawcroft (Centauri) 31-9, Sr. (MD 16-2)
3rd Place Match
Jory Hoerr (Cedaredge) 35-10, Sr. over Ira Sittner (Highland) 33-12, Fr. (Fall 2:18)
5th Place Match
Grady Linman (Wray) 33-19, Jr. over Lane Greenlee (Mancos) 29-16, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
220
1st Place - Judd Harvey of Meeker
2nd Place - Xavier Livesay of Akron
3rd Place - Taite Weeks-Johnson of County Line
4th Place - Carter Jennings of Highland
5th Place - Trenton Lovelace of Sargent
6th Place - Omar Hernandez of Center
1st Place Match
Judd Harvey (Meeker) 33-7, So. over Xavier Livesay (Akron) 35-8, Sr. (Fall 3:26)
3rd Place Match
Taite Weeks-Johnson (County Line) 40-3, Sr. over Carter Jennings (Highland) 36-12, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Trenton Lovelace (Sargent) 27-4, So. over Omar Hernandez (Center) 24-20, Sr. (Fall 0:21)
285
1st Place - Laith Ibrahim of Wiggins
2nd Place - Tell Wade of Wray
3rd Place - Chase Stolzenberger of County Line
4th Place - Byron Mackay of Rangely
5th Place - Tanner Musser of Meeker
6th Place - Jake Armijo of Trinidad
1st Place Match
Laith Ibrahim (Wiggins) 36-0, Jr. over Tell Wade (Wray) 39-3, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Chase Stolzenberger (County Line) 38-6, Sr. over Byron Mackay (Rangely) 43-4, Sr. (Fall 1:55)
5th Place Match
Tanner Musser (Meeker) 35-7, Jr. over Jake Armijo (Trinidad) 15-7, Jr. (Fall 1:35)
Girls
1 Chatfield 88; 2 Loveland 83.5; 3 Pomona 64; 4 Douglas County 63; 5 Vista Ridge 60; 6 Jefferson 54; 7 Doherty 53; 8 Calhan 52; 9 Alamosa 49; 9 Eaglecrest 49; 11 Ft Lupton 47.5; 12 Discovery Canyon 45; 13 Soroco 41; 14 Mead 39; 14 Mountain Vista 39; 14 Poudre 39; 17 Yuma 33; 18 Denver East 29; 19 Olathe 24; 19 Severance 24; 21 Coronado 23.5; 22 Mesa Ridge 22.5; 23 Far Northeast 22; 23 Platte Valley 22; 25 Bennett 21; 26 Riverdale Ridge 20.5; 27 Broomfield 20; 28 Manitou Springs 19; 28 Northridge 19; 28 Vista Peak 19; 31 Palmer Ridge 18.5; 32 Overland 18; 33 Gunnison 16; 34 Grand Junction 12; 34 Sierra 12; 36 Lamar 11; 37 Legacy 10; 38 Denver South 7; 38 Steamboat Springs 7; 40 Fountain-Fort Carson 6; 41 North Fork 5; 41 Skyview 5; 43 Arvada 4; 44 Pueblo 3; 44 West Grand 3; 44 Woodland Park 3
100
1st Place - Rylee Balcazar of Ft Lupton
2nd Place - Larhae Whaley of Soroco
3rd Place - Katey Valdez of Doherty
4th Place - Candice Brickell of Coronado
5th Place - Hayden Newberg of Vista Ridge
6th Place - Emmy Kiefer of Riverdale Ridge
1st Place Match
Rylee Balcazar (Ft Lupton) 14-1, So. over Larhae Whaley (Soroco) 34-3, So. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Katey Valdez (Doherty) 33-2, Fr. over Candice Brickell (Coronado) 20-8, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
Hayden Newberg (Vista Ridge) 29-6, Fr. over Emmy Kiefer (Riverdale Ridge) 29-12, Jr. (Fall 4:23)
105
1st Place - Morgan Johnson of Loveland
2nd Place - Rosalind Ramos-Cruz of Mountain Vista
3rd Place - Mia Hargrove of Discovery Canyon
4th Place - Katelynn Czerpak of Overland
5th Place - Grace Huber of Douglas County
6th Place - Nadiya Trujillo of Sierra
1st Place Match
Morgan Johnson (Loveland) 21-0, Jr. over Rosalind Ramos-Cruz (Mountain Vista) 21-4, Sr. (Fall 3:21)
3rd Place Match
Mia Hargrove (Discovery Canyon) 37-3, So. over Katelynn Czerpak (Overland) 25-8, Sr. (Fall 2:44)
5th Place Match
Grace Huber (Douglas County) 32-12, Fr. over Nadiya Trujillo (Sierra) 18-10, Jr. (Fall 2:00)
111
1st Place - Sarah DeLaCerda of Alamosa
2nd Place - Shayla Gallegos of Jefferson
3rd Place - Janessa George of Chatfield
4th Place - Bella Cross of Mesa Ridge
5th Place - Kelly Clingan of Loveland
6th Place - Savannah Smith of Eaglecrest
1st Place Match
Sarah DeLaCerda (Alamosa) 35-3, So. over Shayla Gallegos (Jefferson) 33-2, . (Fall 1:51)
3rd Place Match
Janessa George (Chatfield) 42-2, Jr. over Bella Cross (Mesa Ridge) 40-6, So. (Fall 2:02)
5th Place Match
Kelly Clingan (Loveland) 20-4, Sr. over Savannah Smith (Eaglecrest) 25-11, Sr. (MD 14-6)
118
1st Place - Persaeus Gomez of Pomona
2nd Place - Nicole Koch of Olathe
3rd Place - Israel Resendez of Denver East
4th Place - Victoria Perales of Northridge
5th Place - Journey Ruiz of Chatfield
6th Place - Abby Pilkington of Douglas County
1st Place Match
Persaeus Gomez (Pomona) 32-0, So. over Nicole Koch (Olathe) 35-1, Sr. (Fall 2:46)
3rd Place Match
Israel Resendez (Denver East) 28-4, Sr. over Victoria Perales (Northridge) 25-6, Sr. (Fall 2:45)
5th Place Match
Journey Ruiz (Chatfield) 34-13, Jr. over Abby Pilkington (Douglas County) 26-12, Sr. (Fall 1:34)
127
1st Place - Sarah Savidge of Doherty
2nd Place - Taylor Miess of Chatfield
3rd Place - Sierra Lynne Moskalski of Loveland
4th Place - Breaunnah Robles of Douglas County
5th Place - Ashley Booth of Mead
6th Place - Crystalyn Felan of Lamar
1st Place Match
Sarah Savidge (Doherty) 32-1, Sr. over Taylor Miess (Chatfield) 40-6, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Sierra Lynne Moskalski (Loveland) 26-2, So. over Breaunnah Robles (Douglas County) 28-6, So. (Dec 11-6)
5th Place Match
Ashley Booth (Mead) 34-11, Fr. over Crystalyn Felan (Lamar) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 9-5)
136
1st Place - Alina Antillon of Jefferson
2nd Place - Camryn Scott of Chatfield
3rd Place - Abbigail Smith of Poudre
4th Place - Harper Andrews of Gunnison
5th Place - Cadie Percy of Severance
6th Place - Kaydence Bonewell of Vista Ridge
1st Place Match
Alina Antillon (Jefferson) 41-0, . over Camryn Scott (Chatfield) 36-12, So. (Fall 0:38)
3rd Place Match
Abbigail Smith (Poudre) 31-6, Jr. over Harper Andrews (Gunnison) 19-7, So. (Fall 1:44)
5th Place Match
Cadie Percy (Severance) 34-13, So. over Kaydence Bonewell (Vista Ridge) 29-10, Jr. (Dec 10-5)
147
1st Place - Desza Munson of Pomona
2nd Place - Victoria Guinard of Discovery Canyon
3rd Place - Aspen Barber of Palmer Ridge
4th Place - Molli Pinello of Douglas County
5th Place - Zoe White of Poudre
6th Place - Paige Faler of Vista Ridge
1st Place Match
Desza Munson (Pomona) 33-0, So. over Victoria Guinard (Discovery Canyon) 35-4, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Aspen Barber (Palmer Ridge) 18-3, Sr. over Molli Pinello (Douglas County) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Zoe White (Poudre) 31-14, So. over Paige Faler (Vista Ridge) 19-11, Jr. (Fall 2:37)
161
1st Place - Jenna Joseph of Mead
2nd Place - Navea Garcia of Platte Valley
3rd Place - Kim Carlin of Loveland
4th Place - Anastyn Livesay of Ft Lupton
5th Place - Alissa DuBois of Bennett
6th Place - Alison Evans of Vista Ridge
1st Place Match
Jenna Joseph (Mead) 34-3, Sr. over Navea Garcia (Platte Valley) 22-6, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
Kim Carlin (Loveland) 22-9, Sr. over Anastyn Livesay (Ft Lupton) 23-11, So. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
Alissa DuBois (Bennett) 37-15, Jr. over Alison Evans (Vista Ridge) 29-6, So. (Fall 2:11)
185
1st Place - Blythe Cayko of Eaglecrest
2nd Place - Taylor Knox of Calhan
3rd Place - Mia Dishner of Yuma
4th Place - Amya Norman of Vista Ridge
5th Place - Makala Simpson of Soroco
6th Place - Katie Macfarland of Mountain Vista
1st Place Match
Blythe Cayko (Eaglecrest) 32-0, Jr. over Taylor Knox (Calhan) 16-3, Jr. (Fall 4:19)
3rd Place Match
Mia Dishner (Yuma) 24-6, Sr. over Amya Norman (Vista Ridge) 17-15, Sr. (Fall 4:57)
5th Place Match
Makala Simpson (Soroco) 26-10, Jr. over Katie Macfarland (Mountain Vista) 22-12, So. (Fall 2:58)
215
1st Place - Ciara Monger of Calhan
2nd Place - Stefania Jaramillo of Far Northeast
3rd Place - Isabella Durgan of Alamosa
4th Place - Hannah Hollick-Mitchell of Manitou Springs
5th Place - Samiah Andrews of Vista Peak
6th Place - Max Ziegler of Broomfield
1st Place Match
Ciara Monger (Calhan) 25-3, So. over Stefania Jaramillo (Far Northeast) 30-5, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Isabella Durgan (Alamosa) 26-5, Sr. over Hannah Hollick-Mitchell (Manitou Springs) 17-9, Sr. (Fall 0:40)
5th Place Match
Samiah Andrews (Vista Peak) 14-12, Sr. over Max Ziegler (Broomfield) 14-13, Jr. (Fall 1:50)