Super Region VI Championship

Sunday at Brownson Arena

Team scores

1. Nebraska-Kearney 121.5; 2. Colorado Mesa 78; 3. Colorado Mines 57.5; 4. Adams State 44; 5. Western Colorado 40; 6. CSU-Pueblo 20.5; 7. Chadron State 15

Note: Colorado Mesa wins RMAC championship as highest-placing conference team

125 pounds

Championship — Isaiah Delacerda, ASU, pinned Josh Portillo, UNK, 6:32

Third place — Cian Apple, CMU, pinned Christian Lopez, CSM, :49

Wrestleback — Portillo, UNK, dec. Apple, CMU, 8-1

133 pounds

Championship — Wesley Dawkins, UNK, pinned Patrick Allis, WCU, 2:59

Third place — Jonathan Andreatta, ASU, maj. dec. Collin Metzgar, CMU, 10-2

141 pounds

Championship — Nick James, UNK, dec. Daniel Magnana 5-1

Third place — Dean Noble, WCU, pinned Joseph Ritzen, CSC, 7:13

Wrestleback — Noble, WCU, maj. dec. Magana, CMU, 15-4

149 pounds

Championship — Noah Hermosillo, ASU, dec. Sam Turner, UNK, 7-5 (SV)

Third place — Gavin Melendez, CSUP, dec. Jason Hanenberg, WCU, 5-1

157 pounds

Championship — Jacob Wasser, UNK, dec. Ryan Wilson, WCU, 4-0

Third place — Carter Noehre, CSM, dec. Nick Gallegos, CMU, 6-0

Wrestleback — Noehre, CSM, dec. Wilson, WCU, 6-1

165 pounds

Championship — Fred Green, CMU, dec. Matt Malcom, UNK, 5-3

Third place — Skyler Lykins, CSM, tech fall Justin Davis, CSUP, 18-2, 5:24

174 pounds

Championship — Terrell Garraway, UNK, dec. Seth Latham, CMU, 3-1

Third place — Ryan Fidel, CSM, dec. Rowdy Pfeil, CSC, 7-1

Wrestleback — Fidel, CSM, dec. Latham, CMU, 3-2

184 pounds

Championship — Anderson Salisbury, CSM, dec. Austin Eldredge, UNK, 8-2

Third place — Nolan Krone, CMU tech fall Cole Gray, WCU, 20-0, 5:47

197 pounds

Championship — Donnie Negus, CMU, dec. Joseph Reimers, UNK, 5-3

Third place — Eli Hinojosa, CSC, dec. Kris Davis, WCU, 5-2

285 pounds

Championship — Lee Herrington, UNK, pinned Gavin Nye, CSUP, 4:32

Third place — Weston Hunt, CSM, dec. Gabriel Carranza, CMU, 1-0

Wrestleback — Hunt, CSM, pinned Nye, CSUP, 6:26

