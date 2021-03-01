Super Region VI Championship
Sunday at Brownson Arena
Team scores
1. Nebraska-Kearney 121.5; 2. Colorado Mesa 78; 3. Colorado Mines 57.5; 4. Adams State 44; 5. Western Colorado 40; 6. CSU-Pueblo 20.5; 7. Chadron State 15
Note: Colorado Mesa wins RMAC championship as highest-placing conference team
125 pounds
Championship — Isaiah Delacerda, ASU, pinned Josh Portillo, UNK, 6:32
Third place — Cian Apple, CMU, pinned Christian Lopez, CSM, :49
Wrestleback — Portillo, UNK, dec. Apple, CMU, 8-1
133 pounds
Championship — Wesley Dawkins, UNK, pinned Patrick Allis, WCU, 2:59
Third place — Jonathan Andreatta, ASU, maj. dec. Collin Metzgar, CMU, 10-2
141 pounds
Championship — Nick James, UNK, dec. Daniel Magnana 5-1
Third place — Dean Noble, WCU, pinned Joseph Ritzen, CSC, 7:13
Wrestleback — Noble, WCU, maj. dec. Magana, CMU, 15-4
149 pounds
Championship — Noah Hermosillo, ASU, dec. Sam Turner, UNK, 7-5 (SV)
Third place — Gavin Melendez, CSUP, dec. Jason Hanenberg, WCU, 5-1
157 pounds
Championship — Jacob Wasser, UNK, dec. Ryan Wilson, WCU, 4-0
Third place — Carter Noehre, CSM, dec. Nick Gallegos, CMU, 6-0
Wrestleback — Noehre, CSM, dec. Wilson, WCU, 6-1
165 pounds
Championship — Fred Green, CMU, dec. Matt Malcom, UNK, 5-3
Third place — Skyler Lykins, CSM, tech fall Justin Davis, CSUP, 18-2, 5:24
174 pounds
Championship — Terrell Garraway, UNK, dec. Seth Latham, CMU, 3-1
Third place — Ryan Fidel, CSM, dec. Rowdy Pfeil, CSC, 7-1
Wrestleback — Fidel, CSM, dec. Latham, CMU, 3-2
184 pounds
Championship — Anderson Salisbury, CSM, dec. Austin Eldredge, UNK, 8-2
Third place — Nolan Krone, CMU tech fall Cole Gray, WCU, 20-0, 5:47
197 pounds
Championship — Donnie Negus, CMU, dec. Joseph Reimers, UNK, 5-3
Third place — Eli Hinojosa, CSC, dec. Kris Davis, WCU, 5-2
285 pounds
Championship — Lee Herrington, UNK, pinned Gavin Nye, CSUP, 4:32
Third place — Weston Hunt, CSM, dec. Gabriel Carranza, CMU, 1-0
Wrestleback — Hunt, CSM, pinned Nye, CSUP, 6:26