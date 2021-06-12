SWL Championships
Thursday and Friday at Stocker Stadium
BOYS
Team scores
1. Durango 132; 2. Fruita Monument 82.5; 3. Montrose 71.5; 4. Central 51; 5. Grand Junction 32.
Event Results
110 hurdles — 1. Renfrow, Isaac, Montrose, 15.92
300 hurdles — 1. Renfrow, Isaac, Montrose, 41.80
100 — 1. Blanton, Justin, Central, 11.08
200 — 1. Mora, Amaris, Montrose, 23.50
400 — 1. Blanton, Justin, Central, 48.98
800 — 1. Zastrow, McGinley, Fruita, 1:59.75
1,600 — 1. Zastrow, McGinley, Fruita, 4:19.13
3,200 — 1. Knight, Paul, Durango, 9:37.04
4x100 relay — 1. Montrose 45.72
4x200 relay — 1. Durango 1:34.83
4x400 relay — 1. Durango 3:36.02
4x800 relay — 1. Central 8:14.98
Discus — 1. Knight, William, Durango, 147-5
Shot put — 1. Tobiasson, Jens, Grand Junction, 39-1
High jump — 1. Flores, Adan, Fruita, 5-11
Triple jump — 1. Jones, Miller, Grand Junction, 42-9.5
Long jump — 1. Jones, Miller, Grand Junction, 19-8.5
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Fruita Monument 131; 2. Durango 105; 3. Montrose 62; 4. Grand Junction 45; 5. Central 37.
Event Results
100 hurdles — 1. Moore, Amelia, Grand Junction, 16.71
300 hurdles — 1. Moore, Amelia, Grand Junction, 49.88
100 — 1. Foster, Taylor, Montrose, 12.71
200 — 1. Foster, Taylor, Montrose, 27.02
400 — 1. Deeths, Miranda, Fruita, 1:03.83
800 — 1. Spence, Tristian, Central, 2:23.60
1,600 — 1. Heil, Jadyn, Fruita, 5:11.28
3,200 — 1. Heil, Jadyn, Fruita, 11:20.34
4x100 relay — 1. Montrose 53.51
4x200 relay — 1. Fruita 1:50.21
4x400 relay — 1. Fruita 4:23.67
4x800 relay — 1. Fruita 9:56.06
Medley relay — 1. Fruita 2:02.59
Discus — 1. Flores, Sydney, Durango, 117
Shot put — 1. Flores, Sydney, Durango, 35-6
High jump — 1. Lloyd, Gracie, Fruita, 4-9
Long jump — 1. Moore, Amelia, Grand Junction, 16-8.75
Triple jump — 1. Bailey, Payton, Fruita, 31
4A WSL Championships
BOYS
Team scores
1. Steamboat Springs 128; 2. Battle Mountain 115; 3. Glenwood Springs 96; 4. Eagle Valley 82; 5. Summit High School 74; 6. Palisade 52.
Event Results
110 hurdles — 1. Uyehara, Taber, Glenwood Springs, 15.57
300 hurdles — 1. Uyehara, Taber, Glenwood Springs, 41.44
100 — 1. Kemp, Donovan, Palisade, 11.18
200 — 1. Kemp, Donovan, Palisade, 22.69
400 — 1. Delgado, Brian, Glenwood Springs, 51.09
800 — 1. Lewer, Thomas, Steamboat Springs, 2:03.01
1,600 — 1. Remeikis, Dominykas, Summit, 4:30.91
3,200 — 1. Remeikis, Dominykas, Summit, 9:53.95
4x100 relay — 1. Battle Mountain 44.89
4x200 relay — 1. Battle Mountain 1:34.91
4x400 relay — 1. Glenwood Springs 3:33.16
4x800 relay — 1. Eagle Valley 8:35.85
Discus — 1. Johnson, Corey, Summit, 135-2
Shot put — 1. Johnson, Corey, Summit, 42-6
High jump — 1. Kalaf, Cam, Summit, 5-9
Triple jump — 1.Aceves, Alberto, Battle Mountain, 38-10
Long jump — 1. Kemp, Donovan, Palisade, 20-1.5
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Battle Mountain 163; 2. Steamboat Springs 116; 3. Palisade 109; 4. Eagle Valley 85; 5. Summit 52; 6. Glenwood Springs 51.
Event Results
100 hurdles — 1. Lettovska, Kiki, Battle Mountain, 17.22
300 hurdles — 1. Vigil, Sophia, Glenwood Springs, 48.20
100 — 1. Reimer, Aliyah, Steamboat Springs, 13.10
200 — 1. Reimer, Aliyah, Steamboat Springs, 27.02
400 — 1. Smith, Presley, Battle Mountain, 1:00.69
800 — 1. Blair, Samantha, Eagle Valley, 2:18.88
1,600 — 1. Pribramsky, Elliot, Battle Mountain, 5:02.26
3,200 — 1. Blair, Samantha, Eagle Valley, 11:12.08
4x100 relay — 1. Steamboat Springs, 51.80
4x200 relay — 1. Steamboat Springs 1:48.34
4x400 relay — 1. Battle Mountain 4:12.57
4x800 relay — 1. Battle Mountain 10:28.73
Medley relay — 1. Summit 1:57.32
Discus — 1. Hancock, Augustine, Battle Mountain, 114-3
Shot put — 1. Hancock, Augustine, Battle Mountain, 34
High jump — 1. Langner, Olivia, Palisade, 4-11
Long jump — 1. Baker, Marcada, Steamboat Springs, 16-2.75
Triple jump — 1. Yanowich, Gabriella, Palisade, 33-10
3A WSL Championships
BOYS
Team scores
1. Coal Ridge 167.5; 2. Moffat County 149; 3. Rifle 144; 4. Gunnison 62; 5. Delta 50; 6. Basalt 41; 7. Roaring Fork 40; 8. Aspen 28.5.
Event Results
110 hurdles — 1. Hafey, Logan, Moffat County, 15.93
300 hurdles — 1. Hafey, Logan, Moffat County, 40.50
100 — 1. Alvarado, Rulbe, Basalt, 11.49
200 — 1. Alvarado, Rulbe, Basalt, 23.01
400 — 1. Alvarado, Rulbe, Basalt, 51.27
800 — 1. Barlow, Ross, Roaring Fork, 2:06.37
1,600 — 1. Baca, Alex, Gunnison, 4:31.55
3,200 — 1. Baca, Alex, Gunnison, 9:45.24
4x100 relay — 1. Rifle 45.36
4x200 relay — 1. Coal Ridge 1:34.15
4x400 relay — 1. Moffat County 3:38.63
4x800 relay — 1. Roaring Fork 8:48.47
Discus — 1. Scranton, Corey, Moffat County, 128-10
Shot put — 1. Goff, James, Delta, 241-5
High jump — 1. Atkin, Evan, Moffat County, 6
Triple jump — 1. Salazar, Eddie, Coal Ridge, 38-3.75
Long jump — 1. Atkin, Evan, Moffat County, 21-0.5
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Coal Ridge 239; 2. Moffat County 139; 3. Basalt 109; 4. Gunnison 58.5; 5. Delta 58; 6. Rifle 38.5; 7. Aspen 29; 8. Roaring Fork 19.
Event Results
100 hurdles — 1. Froehlich, Danica, Gunnison, 16.95
300 hurdles — 1. Karren, Lydia, Coal Ridge, 50.38
100 — 1. Garrison, Peyton, Coal Ridge, 12.29
200 — 1. Garrison, Peyton, Coal Ridge, 25.36
400 — 1. Garrison, Peyton, Coal Ridge, 57.46
800 — 1. Maley, Katelyn, Basalt, 2:16.27
1,600 — 1. Bower, Sierra, Basalt, 5:0.07
3,200 — 1. Maley, Katelyn, Basalt, 11:23.93
4x100 relay — 1. Coal Ridge 52.59
4x200 relay — 1. Coal Ridge 1:50.27
4x400 relay — 1. Coal Ridge 4:07.31
4x800 relay — 1. Basalt 10:08.09
Medley relay — 1. Coal Ridge 1:53.39
Discus — 1. Ferchau, Melita, Gunnison, 123
Shot put — 1. Porter, Keely, Delta, 38-7
High jump — 1. Simons, Marin, Coal Ridge, 5-2
Long jump — 1. Nieslanik, Lily, Roaring Fork, 16-9.5
Triple jump — 1. Smythe, Natalie, Coal Ridge, 33-11.25
2A/1A WSL Championships
When and Where
BOYS
Team scores
1. Meeker 128.5; 2. Cedaredge 116; 3. Grand Valley 74.5; 4. Hotchkiss 69; 5. West Grand 60; 6. De Beque 56; 7. Rangely 40; 8. Olathe 31; 9. Paonia 25; 9. Hayden 25; 11. Plateau Valley 16; 12. Caprock Academy 15; 13. Vail Christian 13; 14. North Park 12; 15. Soroco 3.
Event Results
110 hurdles — 1. Peebles, Blaine, Hotchkiss, 15.70
300 hurdles — 1. Peebles, Blaine, Hotchkiss, 41.75
100 — 1. Ryan, Wesley, De Beque, 11.62
200 — 1. Jordan, Hunter, Cedaredge, 23.43
400 — 1. Defield, Micah, Hotchkiss, 52.68
800 — 1. Lewis, Trevor, De Beque, 2:04.73
1,600 — 1. Lewis, Trevor, De Beque, 24:43.10
3,200 — 1. Birk, Alyster, Paonia, 11:18.70
4x100 relay — 1. Meeker 45.21
4x200 relay — 1. West Grand 1:35.72
4x400 relay — 1. Cedaredge 3:37.59
4x800 relay — 1. Grand Valley 9:04.58
Discus — 1. Cochrane, Kenyon, Rangely, 140-9
Shot put — 1. Alejandre, Cris, Cedaredge, 43-9
High jump — 1. Ryan, Wesley, De Beque, 6-7
Triple jump — 1. Phelan, Ryan, Meeker, 38-4.25
Long jump — 1. Ryan, Wesley, De Beque, 20-1.25
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Cedaredge 156.3; 2. Rangely 75; 3. Soroco 59.3; 4. Meeker 59; 5. Hayden 53; 6. Olathe 50; 6. Paonia 50; 8. West Grand 48; 9. Hotchkiss 44.8; 10. Vail Christian 42; 11. Grand Valley 23; 12. North Park 19; 12. Caprock Academy 19; 14. Plateau Valley 10.5.
Event Results
100 hurdles — 1. Jenkins, Megan, Cedaredge, 15.81
300 hurdles — 1. Jenkins, Megan, Cedaredge, 48.07
100 — 1. Rhea, Dixie, Rangely, 12.87
200 — 1. Terry, Kylee, Cedaredge, 26.86
400 — 1. Bennett, Jillian, Hayden, 1:01.04
800 — 1. Kamperman, Naomi, Olathe, 2:27.27
1,600 — 1. Whitton, Lindsey, Vail Christian, 5:41.17
3,200 — 1. Whitton, Lindsey, Vail Christian, 12:36.43
4x100 relay — 1. Cedaredge 52.56
4x200 relay — 1. Cedaredge 1:50.5
4x400 relay — 1. Cedaredge 4:21.08
4x800 relay — 1. Olathe 11:16.63
Medley relay — 1. Cedaredge 1:55.59
Discus — 1. Kiefer, Lauryn, Paonia, 107-5
Shot put — 1. Brooks, Elizabeth, Cedaredge, 34-9
High jump — 1. Mercado, Maya, Rangely, 4-9
Long jump — 1. Martindale, Marissa, Soroco, 15-11.5
Triple jump — 1. Rajzer, Alison, Hayden, 34-8.5