GJ City Spring Champions

Babolat women’s doubles: Fran Jessup/Nancy Burford

Dink women’s singles: Hannah Bou-Matar

Drop Shot women’s singles: Jordan Preuss

Wilson mixed doubles: Hua Zhao/Paul Knaysi

Smash women’s doubles: Susan Erb/Hannah Bou-Matar

Men’s Dink doubles: Richard Plett/Mathew Dokoupil

Men’s Smash doubles: David Fife/Danny Johnson

Ace mixed doubles : Jeff Thornton/Tina Ranivomboahangy

Men’s singles: Elijah Wright

Ace women’s doubles: Lorene Ramirez/Hua Zhao

Smash mixed doubles: Tina Hulihee/Shane Chatfield

