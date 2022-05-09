agate Tennis city championship results, May 9, 2022 May 9, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print GJ City Spring ChampionsBabolat women’s doubles: Fran Jessup/Nancy BurfordDink women’s singles: Hannah Bou-MatarDrop Shot women’s singles: Jordan PreussWilson mixed doubles: Hua Zhao/Paul KnaysiSmash women’s doubles: Susan Erb/Hannah Bou-MatarMen’s Dink doubles: Richard Plett/Mathew DokoupilMen’s Smash doubles: David Fife/Danny JohnsonAce mixed doubles : Jeff Thornton/Tina RanivomboahangyMen’s singles: Elijah WrightAce women’s doubles: Lorene Ramirez/Hua ZhaoSmash mixed doubles: Tina Hulihee/Shane Chatfield Facebook Twitter Email Print Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 0% 48° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/48° Mainly clear and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:07:42 AM Sunset: 08:13:47 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SW @ 20 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunday Night Windy with clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Mon 0% 49° 70° Mon Monday 70°/49° Windy with sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06:40 AM Sunset: 08:14:44 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: W @ 20 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 49F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 0% 54° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/54° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:05:40 AM Sunset: 08:15:40 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: SSW @ 23 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wed 0% 47° 83° Wed Wednesday 83°/47° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:04:41 AM Sunset: 08:16:36 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: S @ 22 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Thu 2% 43° 68° Thu Thursday 68°/43° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:03:44 AM Sunset: 08:17:32 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: WSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 46° 75° Fri Friday 75°/46° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:02:48 AM Sunset: 08:18:27 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: WSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 46F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 48° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/48° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:01:54 AM Sunset: 08:19:22 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business