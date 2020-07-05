Mesa County Junior League Standings

High School

Blue Division

Slicers 6-2

Smashers 5-3

Dropshots 4-4

Baseliners 2-6

Gold Division

Acers 6-2

Untouchables 5-3

Dinkers 4-4

Lobsters 1-7

Middle School

Smashers 6-1

Lobsters 4-3

Baseliners 3-4

Acers 2-5

