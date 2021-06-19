Tiger Invitational
Thursday and Friday at Stocker Stadium
BOYS
Team scores
1. Durango 100; 2. Central 78; 3. Fruita Monument 65.5; 4. Moffat County 64; 5. Centauri 50; 6. Glenwood Springs 42; 7. Coal Ridge 40; 8. Rifle 31; 9. Bayfield 30.5; 10. Montezuma-Cortez 30; 11. De Beque 24; 12. Palisade 23; 13. Mancos 19; 14. Grand Junction 18; 15. Dove Creek 16; 16. Basalt 11; 17. Ignacio 7; 18. Roaring Fork 6; 19. Caprock Academy 5; 20. Dolores 4.
Event Results
110 hurdles — 1. Taber Uyehara, Glenwood Springs, 15.53; 2. Logan Hafey, Moffat County, 16.07; 3. Ian Hafey, Moffat County, 16.74.
300 hurdles — 1. Logan Hafey, moffat County, 41.67; 2. Ian Hafey, Moffat County, 42.55; 3. Ale Angeles, Glenwood Springs, 42.57.
100 — 1. Justin Blanton, Central, 10.90; 2. Rulbe Alvarado, Basalt, 11.35; 3. Zander Cruzan, Montezuma-Cortez, 11.45.
200 — 1. Brian Delgado, Glenwood Springs 23.23; 2. Devin Brady, Centauri, 23.38; 3. Chorbin Cressler, Dove Creek, 24.29.
400 — 1. Mason Claunch, Centauri, 51.73; 2. Evan Atkinson, Moffat County, 52.16; 3. Landon Kennedy, Bayfield, 52.46.
800 — 1. McGinley Zastrow, Fruita, 1:54.93; 2. Jadon Nicholson, Central, 1:58.29; 3. Tyler Stogsdill Central, 1:58.85
1,600 — 1. Land Lambert, Durango, 4:23.73; 2. Paul Knight, Durango, 4:24.94; 3. Damian Fausto, Durango, 4:25.92.
3,200 — 1. Damian Frausto, Durango, 9:35.25; 2. Land Lambert, Durango, 9:36.97; 3. Paul Knight, Durango, 9:43.63
4x100 relay — 1. Centauri 45.08; 2. Glenwood Springs 45.50; 3. Rifle 45.76.
4x200 relay — 1. Centauri 1:32.26; 2. Glenwood Springs 1:32.78; 3. Durango 1:33.26.
4x400 relay — 1. Central 3:25.83; 2. Durango 3:29.36; 3. Coal Ridge 3:33.60.
4x800 relay — 1. Central 8:43.38; 2. Coal Ridge 8:53.14; 3. Moffat County 8:59.87.
Discus — 1. William Knight, Durango, 146-4; 2. Cash Walker, Central, 129-7; 3. Thomas Stutzenburg, Central, 128-9
Shot put — 1. Connor Showalter, Mancos, 48-5.5; 2. William Knight, Durango, 48-1.75; 3. Tanner Sawyer, Fruita Monument, 42-6.
High jump — 1. Wes Ryan, De Beque, 6-5; 2. Evan Atkin, Moffat County 6-1; 3. Scottie Vines, De Beque 5-11.
Triple jump — 1. Miller Jones, Grand Junction, 41-5; 2. Isaac Belnap, Fruita, 39-4; 3. Sawyer Smith, Montezuma-Cortez, 39-1
Long jump — 1. Donovan Kemp, Palisade, 21-1; 2. Evan Atkin, Moffat County, 20-5.25; 3. Kade Bishop, Rifle, 20-1.75.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Coal Ridge 144; 2. Fruita Monument 107.5; 3. (tie) Glenwood Springs, Palisade 65; 5. Durango 60; 6. Moffat County 57.5; 7. Basalt 47; 8. Grand Junction 36; 9. Central 31; 10. Roaring Fork 21; 11. Bayfield 20; 12. Montezuma-Cortez 17; 13. Centauri 16; 14. Caprock Academy 11; 15. Mancos 9; 16. (tie) Rifle, Pagosa Springs 6; 18. Dove Creek 2; 19. Ignacio 1.
Event Results
100 hurdles — 1. Amelia Moore, Grand Junction, 16.88; 2. Sophia Vigil, Glenwood Springs, 16.96; 3. Raeanna Nelson, Cola Ridge, 17.00.
300 hurdles — 1. Gabrielle Horton, Palisade, 48.28; 2. Ruby Patch, Glenwood Springs, 49.74; 3. Amelia Moore, Grand Junction, 49.85.
100 — 1. Halle Hamilton, Moffat County, 12.96; 2. Ashlyn Erekson, Fruita Monument, 13.14; 3. Lily Nieslanik, Roaring Fork, 13.24.
200 — 1. Elaina Arcand, Fruita Monument, 26.41; 2. Halle Hamilton, Moffat County, 26.56; 3. Sophia Vigil, Glenwood Springs, 27.64.
400 — 1. Mikayla Cheney, Coal Ridge, 58.73; 2. Elaina Arcand, Fruita Monument, 58.86; 3. Emaleigh Papierski, Moffat County, 58.91.
800 — 1. Katelyn Maley, Basalt, 2:15.53; 2. Alexis Chelle, Palisade, 2:20.42; 3. Sophia Connerton-Nevin, Glenwood Springs, 2:22.22
1,600 — 1. Mikayla Cheney, Coal Ridge, 5:05.00; 2. Ella Johnson, Glenwood Springs, 5:11.62; 3. Jadyn Heil, Fruita Monument, 5:11.63.
3,200 — 1. Jadyn Heil, Fruita, 11:16.08; 2. Ava Lane, Basalt, 11:39.76; 3. Willow Lott, Durango, 11:44.64
4x100 relay — 1. Coal Ridge 60.80; 2. Palisade 52.30; 3. Moffat County 52.67.
4x200 relay — 1. Coal Ridge 1:46.51; 2. Glenwood Springs 1:50.47; 3. Fruita Monument 1:53.35.
4x400 relay — 1. Coal Ridge 4:05.17; 2. Fruita Monument 4:16.89; 3. Durango 4:20.32.
4x800 relay — 1. Palisade 10:24.51; 2. Coal Ridge 10:51.12; 3. Central 11:19.41.
Medley relay — 1. Fruita Monument 1:51.20; 2. Basalt 1:52.49; 3. Coal Ridge 1:53.96.
Discus — 1. Sydney Flores, Durango, 121-02; 2. Taylor Wiescamp, Coal Ridge, 112-10; 3. Lauren Montez, Fruita Monument, 106-10.
Shot put — 1. Taylor Wiescamp, Coal Ridge, 39-2.5; 2. Sydney Flores, Durango, 37-2.5; 3. Courtney Hamilton, Centauri 36-10
High jump — 1. Nykole Meshew, Bayfield, 5-2; 2. Marin Simons, Coal Ridge, 5-2; 3. Gracie Lloyd, Fruita, 4-9
Long jump — 1. Lily Nieslanik, Roaring Fork, 17-1; 2. Amelia Moore, Grand Junction, 16-6; 3. Katie Bohannan, Basalt, 15-9.5
Triple jump — 1. Gabriella Yanowich, Palisade, 34-5.75; 2. Natalie Smythe, Coal Ridge, 33-4; 3. Sasha Rascon, Central, 32-7.