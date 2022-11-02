1st Team
Emma Luce Meeker Sr OH
Ellie Hossack Meeker Jr S
Grace Engleby Vail Christian Sr OH
Sage Lechman West Grand Sr S/OH
Payton Carver North Fork Sr S/L
Bella Svoboda Hayden Sr S
Kyrah Phelps Rangley Sr OH
Linkin McCormick Grand Valley Sr MH
Lili Tonazzi Vail Mountain Sr MH/OH
Skye Karsh Vail Mountain Sr OH
Anita King Cedaredge Sr S
Tanner Carroll Olathe Sr MH
Sierra Piland Plateau Valley Jr OH
Rachel Graham DeBeque Jr S
Honorable Mentions
Ainsley Selle Meeker Jr OH
Resse Clatterbaugh Meeker So RS
Nora Gianinetti Meeker Sr MH
Jesse Allen Vail Christian So L
Logan Nobrega Vail Christian Jr S
Hannah Leonard Vail Christian Jr MH
Delilah Vasquez North Fork Sr OH
Kacie McCollum North Fork Sr OH
Rylee Osborn North Fork Sr L
Morgan Nelson West Grand Sr MH
Lily Butler West Grand Sr OH
Emagene Schlim Hayden Sr MH
Tessa Booco Hayden Sr S
Kaitlyn Cox Rangley So MH
Lexi LeBleu Rangley So MH
Megan Conway Cedaredge Sr MH
Sadie Shea Olathe Jr OH
Kaylee Long Plateau Valley Sr S
Talynn Schmidt North Park Sr S
Brookelyn Savoya Caprock So S
Isabel Medina Soroco Sr MH
Player of the Year: Emma Luce, Meeker
Coach of the Year: Greg Cravens, Meeker
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:43:15 AM
Sunset: 06:12:01 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 81%
Sunrise: 07:44:21 AM
Sunset: 06:10:56 PM
Humidity: 92%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:45:27 AM
Sunset: 06:09:52 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: W @ 7 mph
Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:46:33 AM
Sunset: 06:08:50 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 06:47:39 AM
Sunset: 05:07:50 PM
Humidity: 65%
Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:48:45 AM
Sunset: 05:06:51 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSE @ 14 mph
Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:49:51 AM
Sunset: 05:05:53 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: S @ 15 mph
A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.