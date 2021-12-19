Warrior Classic
Saturday at Central High School
Team Scores
1. Broomfield 180; 2. Cedaredge 169; 3. Fruita Monument 167; 4.Brush 151.5; 5.Meeker 149.5; 6. Severance 136; 7. Grand Junction 119.5; 8. Moffat County 119; 9.Pubelo West 118; 10. Pagosa Springs 83; 11. Montrose 80; 12. Central 76; 13. Highland 74; 13. Richfield 74; 15. Fort Lupton 73; 16. Durango 72; 16. Fort Collins 72; 18. Mountain Vista 66; 19. Weld Central 65; 20. Hayden 59; 21. Delta 57; 21. Palisade 57; 23. Bayfield 56; 24. Eagle Valley 52; 25. Center 50; 25. Rocky Mountain 50; 27. Piedra Vista 43; 28. Battle Mountain 39.5; 29. Berthoud 38.5; 30. Monte Vista 36; 31. North Fork 35.5; 32. Ralston Valley 35; 33. Grand Valley 33; 34. Centaurus 29; 35. Norwood 21; 36. Carbon County 17; 36. North Sevier 17; 38. Glenwood Springs 16; 39. Steamboat 11; 40. Olathe 10; 41. Coal Ridge 6; 41. Rifle 6
106 pounds
Championship: Coby Tanner, Broomfield, pinned Tel Geyer, Cedaredge, 1:34
Third place: Jordan Duran, Center, pinned Ryan Dugan, Durango, 4:21
Fifth place: George Netzel, Severance, pinned Braxton Stewart, Fruita Monument, 2:54
113 pounds
Championship: Nick Dardanes, Brush, dec. Geno Gallegos, Fruita Monument, 5-0
Third place: Tegan Jacobs, Grand Valley, dec. Murphy Harris, Grand Junction 8-4
Fifth place: Keegan Pottorff, Broomfield, pinned Devante Sisneros, Severance, 4:08
120 pounds
Championship: Roberto Estrada, Weld Central, dec. Dayson Togerson, Richfield, 7-0
Third place: Kaden Hixson, Moffat County, tech fall Tayton Nelson, Cedaredge, 18-0
Fifth place: Hassin Maynes, Central, dec. Kamrom Alegria, Montrose, 5-4
126 pounds
Championship: Andrew Leyba, Grand Junction, pinned Anthony Duran, Moffat County, 1:06
Third place: Trevor Hermosillo, Broomfield, pinned Landon Martin, Cedaredge, 2:50
Fifth place: Nathaniel Juarez, Monte Vista, dec. Orin Mease, Fruita Monument, injury default
132 pounds
Championship: Lane Hunsbergr, Cedaredge, dec. Tommy Thomas, Severance, 4-2
Third place: Ty Goedert, Meeker, dec. Diego Hernanzez, Brush, 6-2 SV
Fifth place: Griffin Bower, Pagosa Springs, pinned Eli Frederickson, Moffat County, 2:26
138 pounds
Championship: D’Mitri Garza-Alarcon, Fort Lupton, dec. Tyler Archuleta, Fruita Monument, 4-1
Third place: Ethan Toothaker, Cedaredge, dec. Caden Call, Moffat County, 5-3, SV
Fifth place: Keyton Young, Palisade, pinned Mateo Rivera, Ralston Valley, 3:32
145 pounds
Championship: Ryan Vigil, Broomfield, dec. Zach Tittle, Highland, 5-1
Third place: Dylan Zimmerman, Hayden, dec. Wil Moneypenny, Berthoud, forfeit
Fifth place: Ignacio Velasco, Battle Mountain, dec. Jacob Chrisman, Pueblo West 7-2, SV
152 pounds
Championship: Aiden Cartwright, Mountain Vista, pinned Connor Blunt, Meeker :47
Third place: Matthew Balzano, Broomfield, dec. Cam Soto, Fort Collins, 5-3
Fifth place: Cale Moore, Grand Junction, dec. Deegan Barnes, Bayfield, 5-1
160 pounds
Championship: Micah Kenny, Grand Junction, dec. Zach Kotteastette, Pueblo West 8-4
Third place: Devin Hickey, Central, dec. Sullivan Sample, Fruita Monument, 6-4 SV
Fifth place: Michael Voloshin, Moffat County, dec. Hesston Gleave, Richfield 7-5
170 pounds
Championship: Kobe Prior, Bayfield, pinned Matthew Holdredge, Pueblo West :19
Third place: Ben Belt, Durango, maj. dec. Isaiah Alcazar, Montrose, 13-5
Fifth place: Brent Langer, Mountain Vista, dec. Kelton Turner, Meeker, injury default
182 pounds
Championship: Ty Walck, Cedaredge, dec. Brendan Clatterbaugh, Meeker, injury, 4:00
Third place: Colby Runner, Severance, dec. Dominic Derting, Pueblo West, 9-3
Fifth place: Matthew Marshall Jones, Battle Mountain, dec. Tyler Woodworth, Durango, forfeit
195 pounds
Championship: Wil Aucoin, Pagosa Springs, dec. Zayne Stam, Weld Central, 3-2
Third place: William Geiman, Eagle Valley, pinned Noah Valencia, Piedra Vista, 3:23
Fifth place: Jesus Valadez, Center, dec. Conner Tanner, Broomfield 4-1
220 pounds
Championship: Dominick Ontiveros, Brush, pinned Dominic Butts, Severance, 2:24
Third place: Thomas Mayer, Pueblo West, dec. Carter Jennings, Highland, 3-2
Fifth place: Judd Harvey, Meeker, pinned Gus Butler, Delta, 4:11
285 pounds
Championship: Dmarian Lopez, Montrose, pinned T.J. Rivera, Brush, 1:10
Third place: Tanner Musser, Meeker, pinned Joseph Shepardson, Fruita Monument, 2:16
Fifth Place: Kayden Derbigny, Fort Lupton, pinned Xavier Vanentin-Bradford, Centaurus, 2:42