agate Western Slope Open results, March 11, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Western Slope OpenFriday at Elliott Tennis CenterNo. 1 SinglesFirst round: Liz Gentry, Columbine, def. Kelsey Norland, Steamboat Springs, 8-2; Lauren Hayes, Mountain Vista, def. Adi Hill, Central, 8-0; Avery Hickman, Poudre, def. Sophia Gallagher, Durango, 8-0; Remy Nguyen, Chaparral, def. Alexis Ellison, Palmer Ridge, 8-2; Sammie Seolillo, Ralston Valley, def. Nele Grimsehl, Pueblo West, 8-1; Madison Wei, Regis Jesuit, def. Addie Uhl, Denver East, 8-5; Abby Deeth, Fruita Monument, def. Lexi Yost, Mullen, 8-5; Emma Aubert, Grand Junction, def. Madison Dillow, Lakewood, 8-1.Quarterfinals: Hayes def. Gentry 8-0; Hickman def. Nguyen 8-5; Wei def. Seolillo 8-3; Aubert def. Deeths 8-0.No. 2 SinglesFirst round: Marin Smith, Mullen, def. Sydney Mauer, Central, 8-1; Marian Hayes, Mountain Vista, def. Annie Hartman, Chaparral 8-3; Izzy Massena, Denver East, def. Grace Brice, Steamboat Springs, 8-0; Jordan Hunt, Pueblo West, def. Avery Leman, Poudre, 8-4; Kylie Engelsman, Ralston Valley, def. Emmy Thompson, Grand Junction, 8-5; Lyna Truong, Palmer Ridge, def. Ellie Davenport, Durango, 8-0; Anja Delzell, Columbine, def. Kali Alleman, Lakewood 8-6; Auinn Binazas, Regis Jesuit, def. Tess Reimer, Fruita Monument 8-2.Quarterfinals: Hayes def. Smith 8-0; Massena def. Hunt 8-1; Truong def. Engelsman 8-2; Binazas def. Delzell 8-3.No. 3 SinglesFirst round: Peyton Tinsley, Regis Jesuit, def. Kali Waldman, Durango, 8-0; Savanna Hanley, Mullen, def. Giana Akins, Columbine, 8-1; Ellie Gallinvaux, Denver East, def. Breckyn Dunn, Fruita Monument, 8-6; Alexandra Yuzkiv, Palmer Ridge, def. Alexis Wichman, Central, 8-0; Sydney Pritchard, Durango, def. Elaina Roboff, Ralston Valley, 8-4; Natalie Hanks, Grand Junction, def. Madelyn Meyer, Poudre, 8-1; Marin McKinney, Lakewood, def. Margaux D’Amato, Chaparral 8-3; Elizabeth Probst, Mountain Vista, def. Lyndsey Aguilar, Pueblo West, 8-0.Quarterfinals: Tinsley def. Hanley 8-4; Yuzkiv def. Gallinvaux 8-0; Hanks def. Pritchard 8-0; Probst def. McKinney 8-3.   