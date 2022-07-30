agate Western Slope Triple Play results, July 29, 2022 Jul 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Western Slope Triple PlayFirst RoundAt The Golf Club at Redlands Mesa; Par: 72Championship FlightSadie Kelley 74Kareen Larson 78Jess Smith 78Nuny Khamken-One 79Brittlyn O’Dell 86Karen Seaman 90Melissa Ward 94Paula Zwemke 94Donna Edelen 99Karen Leuschel 99First FlightJoanne Kates 83 Cindy Joos 84Candy Hammerich 84Kate Grasso 85Joanne Breucht 86Chris Jansen 86Kelly McCormick 86Ann Scarry 86Linda Krikorian 87Insook Bhusan 87Cindy Ortega 89Meggan Johnson 90Lisa Livermore 90Peggy Brink 91Peggy Sontag 91Ashley Schumar 91Rosemary Smith 92Debbie Huff 92Wanda Hannaford 93Laura Stuto 94Peggy Murphy 95Martha Buksa 95Melinda Bless 97MJ Lerch 97Valerie Schulte 98Dot Lindsey 98Kimberly Rauh 98Wendi Millsap 103Linda Yamaguchi 107Second FlightLinda Loveland 92Shannon Tittle 92Mary Watson 93Becky Finger 95Susan Eggert 95Debra Shier 95Shelli Spiers 96Joan Schoonveld 96Susan Micholson 97Sharon Thiel 97Holli Doyle 98Berta Thimmig 98Diana Doyle 98Jessica Smith 98Cindy Abbott 99Denise Garcia 99Grace Quon 99Betty-Ann Wittenberg 100Linda Powell 101JoAnn Smith 101Vicki Geyer 102Beverly Kroner 102Janice Kollath 103Kwi Spinks 103Kathy Diehl 104Holly Schuetz 107Lori Davis 107Lela Howard 107Kathy Davis 109Hye suk Yi 114Third FlightKaren Foster 91Trish Martinez 94Andrea Dowdy 95Lori Hoffney 95Connie Badini 96Nancy Mcerney 97Shellee Conrady 98April Branstetter 98Tami Chamblee 98Susan Schroeder 100Patricia Graham 100Ssang Lee 101Donna Casey 101Myong Pierce 101Kathy Rojas 103Stacey White 103Candace Carnahan 103Janice Jackson 103Susan Proehl 103Linda Utard 104Kathy Mansueto 104Stacey Mascarenas 105Danielle Miller 105Cheri Wallace 105Linda Albert 11Becky McLaughlin 111Karen Elsea 112Wendy Davis 114Carla Reed 114Pricilla Nuwash 115Debbie Dirks 123Fourth FlightKim Emerson 93Michelle Marquardt 96Tina Reeves 98Susan Brewer 103Leigh Ann Bunetta 103Susi Goldberg 103Sandra Martinez 105Andrea Podgorny 105Kym Bevan 107Suzanne Caldwell 107Marcia Elgar 110Betsy Ryan 113Harlene Bowman 113De An Goodson 113Florine Nath 113Candi Coppola 114Lisa Whitmore 114Sharmin Erskine 114Diane Huffer 114Janece Cluver 115Barbara Carey 116Denise Logue 117Mia An 118Barb Vermedahl 118Kelle Wilson 121Rae Ann Martinez 123Diane Max-Dechant 124Peggy Pellizzari 124Paula Sawyer-Farrell 124Martha O’Neal 128Cindy Howard 134Elna Smith 147 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Triple Play Becky Mclaughlin Linda Albert Karen Elsea Wendy Davis Flight Golf Club Barbara Carey Kareen Larson Denise Logue Janece Cluver Sadie Kelley Jess Smith Melissa Mesa Melinda Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 9% 67° 93° Fri Friday 93°/67° Partly cloudy. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:17:24 AM Sunset: 08:22:09 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.