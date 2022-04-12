Wildcat Invitational

Monday at Adobe Creek National

Team scores

1. Montrose 261; 2. Fruita Monument 284; 3. Palisade 294; 4. Battle Mountain 299; 5. Glenwood Springs 310; 6. Grand Junction 341; 7. Eagle Valley 248; 8. Central 362

Individuals

Top 15

Grace DeJulio, Montrose 86

Savanah Piquette, Montrose 87

Giada Amundson, Montrose 88

Anna Gill, Eagle Valley 88

Cierra Noetzelmann, Fruita Monument 90

Siera Milhavetz, Montrose 90

Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 90

Catherine Dawsey, Battle Mountain 92

Kendyll Bernatis, Montrose 92

Jocelyn Cutshall, Fruita Monument 95

Emma Price, Glenwood Springs 98

Grace Schultz, Eagle Valley 99

Brooklyn Montgomery, Fruita Monument 99

Keely Sego, Battle Mountain 101

Kyndall Toft, Palisade 101

Other District 51 Scores

Stefanie Mendez, Grand Junction; 107

Madison Blaney, Fruita Monument 109

Ally Seriani, Palisade 111

Tuscani Ritter, Central 112

Bailey Loesch, Fruita Monument 113

Kashlynn Simon, Grand Junction 113

Kyley King, Fruita Monument 114

Taylor Arledge, Central 117

Shea Satterfield, Palisade 117

MacyMcComb, Palisade 119

Francesca Dunn-Dietrich, Palisade 120

Chloe Hunter, Grand Junction 121

Jayelyn Capehart, Grand Junction 124

Caitlyn Johnson, Fruita Monument 126

Grace Osborn, Grand Junction 132

Hannah Weston, Central 133

Alex Wagner, Central 144

Trinity Elrod, Central 146