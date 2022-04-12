agate Wildcat Invitational scores, April 11, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Wildcat InvitationalMonday at Adobe Creek NationalTeam scores1. Montrose 261; 2. Fruita Monument 284; 3. Palisade 294; 4. Battle Mountain 299; 5. Glenwood Springs 310; 6. Grand Junction 341; 7. Eagle Valley 248; 8. Central 362IndividualsTop 15Grace DeJulio, Montrose 86Savanah Piquette, Montrose 87Giada Amundson, Montrose 88Anna Gill, Eagle Valley 88Cierra Noetzelmann, Fruita Monument 90Siera Milhavetz, Montrose 90Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 90Catherine Dawsey, Battle Mountain 92Kendyll Bernatis, Montrose 92Jocelyn Cutshall, Fruita Monument 95Emma Price, Glenwood Springs 98Grace Schultz, Eagle Valley 99Brooklyn Montgomery, Fruita Monument 99Keely Sego, Battle Mountain 101Kyndall Toft, Palisade 101Other District 51 ScoresStefanie Mendez, Grand Junction; 107Madison Blaney, Fruita Monument 109Ally Seriani, Palisade 111Tuscani Ritter, Central 112Bailey Loesch, Fruita Monument 113Kashlynn Simon, Grand Junction 113Kyley King, Fruita Monument 114Taylor Arledge, Central 117Shea Satterfield, Palisade 117MacyMcComb, Palisade 119Francesca Dunn-Dietrich, Palisade 120Chloe Hunter, Grand Junction 121Jayelyn Capehart, Grand Junction 124Caitlyn Johnson, Fruita Monument 126Grace Osborn, Grand Junction 132Hannah Weston, Central 133Alex Wagner, Central 144Trinity Elrod, Central 146 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Invitational Wildcat Sport Military Politics Fruita Monument Team National Grand Junction Palisade Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 24% 36° 72° Mon Monday 72°/36° Windy, and mainly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:43:06 AM Sunset: 07:48:03 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: W @ 23 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Cloudy and windy. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tue 24% 25° 43° Tue Tuesday 43°/25° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:41:36 AM Sunset: 07:49:01 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: WNW @ 18 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 3% 26° 45° Wed Wednesday 45°/26° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:40:06 AM Sunset: 07:49:59 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: W @ 21 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 36° 59° Thu Thursday 59°/36° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:38:38 AM Sunset: 07:50:57 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 42° 68° Fri Friday 68°/42° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:37:09 AM Sunset: 07:51:54 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: WSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 44° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/44° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:35:42 AM Sunset: 07:52:52 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 20 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sun 0% 38° 68° Sun Sunday 68°/38° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:34:15 AM Sunset: 07:53:49 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: WNW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business