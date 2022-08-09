agate Wildcat Invitational Aug 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Wildcat InvitationalMonday at Adobe Creek Golf CourseTeam Scores1. Basalt 216; 2. Grand Junction 222; 3. Montrose 226; 4. Gunnison 241; 5. Fruita Monument 244; 6. Palisade 258; 7. Central 269; 8. Eagle Valley 279; 9. Delta 280; 10. Meeker 304, 11. Cedaredge 350.Individual Scores (Top 15)Garrett Exelbert, Basalt 70Jackson Stewart, Basalt 71Hunter Simmons, Grand Junction 72Noah Richmond, Montrose 72Alec Claassen, Basalt 75Jack Kaul, Grand Junction 75Maddox Lovato, Grand Junction 75Jase Joslin, Basalt 76Rocco Manuel, Montrose 76Ky Korte, Grand Junction 77Dillon Jones, Fruita Monument 77Alex Morrall, Palisade 77Preston Pike, Gunnison 78Liam Beshoar, Montrose 78Jake Legg, Montrose 78Other area finishers (not in top 15)Landon Scarbrough, Grand Junction 80Cody Lans, Fruita Monument 83Dillon Crabtree, Central 84Kaleb Holm, Fruita Monument 84Parker Shahan, Central 85Blake Hooker, Palisade 90Ben Coleman, Grand Junction 91Ian Allen, Palisade 91Stone Carver, Fruita Monument 91Joe Morgan, Palisade 92Dax Martinsen, Fruita Monument 96Nicholas Colunga, Central 100Owen Kieran, Central 100Kaden Brokaw, Central 105Hunter Wagner, Palisade 110Taylor Cowdrey, Palisade 112 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Hydrography Wildcat Grand Junction Palisade Fruita Monument Basalt Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 66° 98° Mon Monday 98°/66° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:21 AM Sunset: 08:17:35 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 71° 101° Tue Tuesday 101°/71° Sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:21:55 AM Sunset: 08:16:24 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 72° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/72° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:22:49 AM Sunset: 08:15:11 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 21% 69° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/69° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:23:44 AM Sunset: 08:13:58 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 24% 70° 95° Fri Friday 95°/70° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:24:39 AM Sunset: 08:12:43 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 17% 69° 95° Sat Saturday 95°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:25:34 AM Sunset: 08:11:27 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 24% 69° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/69° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:26:28 AM Sunset: 08:10:10 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business