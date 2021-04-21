The Fruita Monument High School volleyball team’s most recent match was a 3-1 loss at Montrose. On Tuesday night, the Wildcats returned the favor with a 3-1 victory.
As Michael Scott once said on “The Office”: “Well, well, well, how the turntables.”
Hayden Murray had 12 kills, 16 digs and 13 assists as Fruita defeated the Indians, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23. It was a welcomed reversal in fortune for the Wildcats (8-3, 5-2 Southwestern League), 15th in the Class 5A Ratings Percentage Index standings, from their prior meeting with Montrose (7-5, 4-3 SWL), 16th in 4A RPI.
“We just had a bad game,” Fruita coach Kim Johansen said. “We were just off the last game. Being at home always helps, and our girls just came ready to play. They were upset about losing, they knew they had to play their best and they really put forth a great effort tonight.”
Montrose began the first set with a 5-0 lead, sparked by an ace by Madisen Matousch. That lead grew to 15-8 before the Wildcats went on a run, with a kill by Murray tying the set at 16-16. Fruita took the set lead for good at 21-20 when Taylor Foster’s attempt only found the net. An errant Indian serve ultimately clinched the set for the Wildcats.
Montrose took the next set, thanks to the blocking duo of Matousch and Hallie Fenton as well as some kills by Kelsey Rocco, the team’s season leader in that category. However, Murray’s six kills and Kylie Williams’ six assists (of her team-best 16) carried Fruita to a comfortable win in set No. 3.
“We kind of had a rough game against them last time, so we worked really hard in practice,” Murray said. “All the spots they were hitting before, we were really working hard to make sure that they couldn’t get down and making sure we were really aggressive with all of our swings and serves.”
Jillian Buck recorded four of her team-best 13 kills in the final set. Chloe Hagee and Ryleigh Payne also had kills to propel the Wildcats into the lead. Williams’ kill made it 21-18 Fruita, and the Wildcats held serve from there to prevent Montrose from forcing a fifth set.
The win likely clinched a second-place finish in the SWL for Fruita, behind Durango, which has already clinched the championship.
“It really shows that we can come back together,” said Trinity Hafey, who had 35 digs to increase her season total to 219. “We went through a rough patch in our last few games, starting out slow. Bringing up our energy for this game helped us pull through in the end.”
Palisade 3, Glenwood Springs 0: The Bulldogs, No. 1 in 4A’s RPI, cruised on the road, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21, to improve to 9-2 (7-1 Western Slope League). The Demons fell to 5-7 (3-5 WSL).
Kendyl MacAskill had 21 kills, 16 digs and three solo blocks. Ella Steele led the Bulldogs with 24 assists. Ella Yanowich had 18 digs and five aces, with Addie Steele adding three aces of her own. Caylee Chutka was second on the team with 12 kills.
BOYS SOCCER
The Colorado High School Activities Association unveiled the boys prep soccer playoff fields Tuesday, with two Western Slope teams making the cut.
Montrose (6-3) earned the final spot in the Class 4A field. The Indians, the No. 16 seed, will travel to No. 1 Battle Mountain (10-0) today.
Delta (6-0-1) received the No. 10 seed in 3A and will play at No. 7 Atlas Preparatory School (7-2) at 4 p.m. on Thursday.