With Jacob Rhoades striking out a career-high nine and throwing a career-high 119 pitches, there was no letdown Friday night for the fifth-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team.

Rhoades and two relievers threw a combined three-hit shutout in an 11-0 victory over the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs at The Diamond. Coming off a series victory against then-No. 3 (now No. 4) Rhoades College last week, the Mavericks (30-9, 19-2 RMAC) dominated the Mountain Lions (16-23, 8-13) from the get-go in their return to RMAC play.