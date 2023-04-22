With Jacob Rhoades striking out a career-high nine and throwing a career-high 119 pitches, there was no letdown Friday night for the fifth-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team.
Rhoades and two relievers threw a combined three-hit shutout in an 11-0 victory over the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs at The Diamond. Coming off a series victory against then-No. 3 (now No. 4) Rhoades College last week, the Mavericks (30-9, 19-2 RMAC) dominated the Mountain Lions (16-23, 8-13) from the get-go in their return to RMAC play.
Rhoades threw seven innings for the second time in his past three starts, also hitting that mark two weeks ago in a seven-strikeout performance against CSU Pueblo. He threw 85 pitches in that one, and then threw 81 pitches in five innings last week against Rollins.
Against UCCS, he retired nine of the first 10 men he faced, then gave up a harmless one-out base hit in the fourth inning before striking out the next two batters. He allowed base hits in the fifth and sixth innings and walked two in the seventh.
The fifth inning was the only one in which Rhoades was in any kind of trouble. Evan Steinberger singled with one out in the fifth and Keegan Sueltz walked. A fly ball got Steinberger to third — only two UCCS base runners got past second — and another fly ball ended the inning.
Mesa's defense was flawless behind Rhoades, who effectively mixed his fastball with a wicked slider, staking him to a 5-0 lead after one inning.
Harrison Rodgers led off the bottom of the first with an opposite-field home run that just cleared the left-field fence, landing in the Mavs' bullpen. With two on, Declan Wiesner tripled to center field as the ball tailed away from the Mountain Lions' Aaron Brakel, who took too straight of a line toward the ball.
Wieser came home on Stevenson Reynolds' double to right-center, and Caleb Thomason drove Reynolds home with a base hit to right.
Up 7-0 in the fourth inning, Jonathan Gonzalez delivered a two-out RBI double to right, scoring Reynolds, who was hit by a pitch. Thomason, who followed Reynolds by drawing a walk, scored on a passed ball. Gonzalez doubled again in the sixth, sending Reynolds, who walked, to third. Reynolds scored on a wild pitch, with Gonzalez moving to third. He scored when Rodgers, who went 2 for 4 with his team-leading 10th home run and a bunt single, grounded out.
Conrad Villafuerte, Rob Sharrar and Gonzalez also had two hits apiece.
With Rhoades going deep into the game, the bullpen had light duty, with Emilio Flores and Brenden Morris each throwing perfect innings of relief, each with one strikeout and two fly-ball outs.
The Mavericks maintained their lead in the RMAC on Metro State (37-9, 22-5), which has won 14 games in a row, but lost three of four to CMU last month. The Roadrunners have six conference games remaining, with their bye week coming the week before the conference tournament.
CMU has 11 conference games remaining, starting with a 1 p.m. doubleheader against the Mountain Lions today at The Diamond.