Boys Golf
Richmond places 2nd at Hillcrest
Noah Richmond finished second at 2-over-par 73 as the Montrose High School boys golf team tied Montezuma-Cortez for the top spot (229) Monday in the Hillcrest Open at Hillcrest Golf Club in Durango.
Fruita Monument (233) and Grand Junction (235) took third and fourth, respectively. Central (293) was ninth.
Richmond finished eight strokes behind Montezuma-Cortez’s Thayer Plewe. Fruita’s Kade Hayward (74) was third, Grand Junction’s Jack Kaul (76) was fourth, Montrose duo of Liam Beshoar and Rocco Manuel tied for seventh at 78 along with Fruita’s Dillon Jones.
Grand Junction’s Landon Scarbrough tied Jake Legg and Connor Bell of Montrose for 11th at 79.
Bulldog Invitational: Palisade shot 244 to finish third at Yampa Valley Golf Course in Craig. The Bulldogs finished 13 strokes behind Steamboat Springs. Rifle (269) was sixth, Meeker (295) was 10th and Cedaredge (308) was 11th.
The top local finishers individually were Palisade’s Alex Morrall and Meeker’s Peter Hanks, who tied for seventh at 80. Palisade’s Joe Morgan (81) tied for ninth and Blake Hooker (83) tied three Summit golfers for 15th. Rifle’s Michael Slappey and Palisade’s Jordan Cutts both shot 88 to tie for 27th.