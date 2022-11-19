Colorado Mesa’s Dagan Rienks, 8, was selected this week as the top tight end in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, earning first-team honors for his solid season — 407 yards receiving, a passing touchdown and a return TD.
The senior from Paonia was an honorable mention player in 2019 and a second-team pick last season. He finished this season with 27 catches for 407 yards, third on the team. His only touchdown came in the final game of the season when he returned an onside kick for a touchdown to secure the Mavericks’ 56-36 victory over New Mexico Highlands.
Rienks also threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Karst Hunter this season. He finished his career with 76 catches for 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Mavericks (4-6, 3-6 RMAC) had 12 other players receive all-conference honors, with safety Liban Shongolo making the second team after recording 63 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. Also on the second team was sophomore linebacker Kaden Stewart, who had 44 tackles, 12 for lost yardage. He had a team-leading seven sacks, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and blocked one kick.
Freshman kick returner Kash Bradley, who averaged 23.6 yards per return, which was second in the conference and 35th in the nation, made the second team, as did punter Ben Sargent. The redshirt freshman from Palisade was second in the conference and 13th in the nation with an average of 42.3 yards per punt.
Receivers Keenan Brown and Jacob Whitmer, offensive linemen Ozzy Torres and Caelan Keenan, linebackers Siaosi Finau and Haydn Steffens, kicker Lucas Ruiz Diaz and defensive back Scrappy Norman made the honorable mention team.
Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha, who led the Orediggers to the conference title and a spot in this week’s Division II playoffs, was voted the offensive player of the year. Defensive tackle Trey Botts of CSU-Pueblo, the team that faces the Orediggers today, was selected the defensive player of the year, with New Mexico Highlands kick returner CJ Sims the special teams player of the year.
Brandon Moore, in his first year as head coach of the Orediggers, was voted the coach of the year.