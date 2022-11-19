102922 cmu fb30.jpg
Colorado Mesa’s Dagan Rienks, 8, was selected this week as the top tight end in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, earning first-team honors for his solid season — 407 yards receiving, a passing touchdown and a return TD.

Scott Crabtree/ The Daily Sentinel

 Scott Crabtree

Dagan Rienks earned the third all-conference honor of his career earlier this week, being selected the RMAC’s first-team tight end.

The senior from Paonia was an honorable mention player in 2019 and a second-team pick last season. He finished this season with 27 catches for 407 yards, third on the team. His only touchdown came in the final game of the season when he returned an onside kick for a touchdown to secure the Mavericks’ 56-36 victory over New Mexico Highlands.