Toto Fletchall ran for two touchdowns Saturday, Embrey Marantino returned an interception 95 yards for a score and Gavin Peterson threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to increase the lead as the fourth-seeded Bears’ defense got one last stop for a 28-20 home win over No. 5 The Academy in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Wildcats (5-2) were inside the Rifle 10-yard line with under a minute to go until halftime, the score tied at 14-14. However, Marantino’s interception return gave the Bears (5-2) a 21-14 halftime lead.
The Academy scored two of its three touchdowns on fumble returns, including a potentially tying touchdown in the third quarter, but the extra point was missed. Peterson’s fourth-quarter touchdown toss increased the lead to eight points. The Wildcats had one last opportunity to try to tie the game, but they were turned away by the Bears defense after crossing midfield.
In order to make the spring state title game, the Bears must take down No. 1 Glenwood Springs (7-0) on the road next weekend. The Demons beat Rifle 22-15 on April 16.
Estes Park 40, Grand Valley 27: Moments after Brayden Harper hauled in a 53-yard touchdown pass, Emilio Garcia’s run for the two-point conversion sent the sixth-seeded Cardinals (3-4) into the locker room up 21-20.
Garcia had a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but by that point, the third-seeded Bobcats (5-2) had scored 20 points, assuring a home win in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
Plateau Valley 22, Justice 8: Tallen Long ran 22 times for 121 yards and a score and also threw for 92 yards and two more touchdowns as the Cowboys (3-4) advanced to the semifinals of the spring 8-man playoffs with a home win.
Colton Witzel ran 18 times for 141 yards as Plateau Valley ran for 323 yards as a team. Cael Etcheverry and Dalton Crites hauled in Long’s touchdown tosses.
In the next round, Plateau Valley travels to No. 1 Hoehne (5-0). The Farmers beat the Cowboys 50-18 in both teams’ season opener in March in Collbran.
GIRLS TENNIS
Grand Junction began its season with a pair of wins at Canyon View Park, 7-0 over Glenwood Springs and 5-2 over Durango.
Emma Aubert, Emma Thompson and Natalie Hanks each won both of their singles matches for the Tigers (2-0, 1-0 Southwestern League). Two doubles teams, Charlie King and Emma Rose as well as Kylie Hanks and Lizzie Ballard, also went 2-0 on the day.
Central 4, Montrose 3: In both teams’ opener at Canyon View Park, the Warriors topped the Indians in SWL action. No statistics were available.