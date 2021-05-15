PUEBLO — The championship-winning formula was simply complex for the Rifle High School. A trick play, controlling the ball for the entire third quarter, an onside kick, a big touchdown run and a timely turnover.
Simple. And complex.
After weathering a strong start by The Classical Academy on Saturday, the Bears put their formula into action to win the Season C Class 3A football title with a 35-34 win over the Titans.
“Our offensive guys executed and took care of the ball,” coach Todd Casebier said. “We finish strong and that’s what you have to do if you’re going to be a state champ.”
The one-point win doesn’t illustrate just how close this game was.
After falling behind 14-0 after touchdown runs from the Titans’ Cade Palmer and Ethan Aragundi, the Bears (7-2) needed something special to grab the momentum. That came on a pitch pass from Trey Caldwell to Gavin Peterson.
Peterson found Kade Bishop, who was wide open, for a 36-yard touchdown to get the Bears on the board.
Embrey Marantino added a rushing touchdown before halftime to cut further into the TCA lead and make it a one-score game.
That’s when things got fun.
The Bears received the kick to start the second half and went right to work. They marched down the field on a drive that chewed up just under 10 minutes and ended in a touchdown run by Toto Fletchall. Caldwell hit Peterson for the two-point conversion to Rifle a 21-20 lead.
The Bears then tried an onside kick and it rolled perfectly where kicker Javier Diaz jumped right on top of it.
Before Rifle scored again, the third quarter ended with the team having amassed all 12 minutes of time of possession in the quarter.
“I had no idea that we had it that long initially,” Marantino said. “I didn’t realize we were going to have it the entire quarter until Javy jumped on the ball.”
Fletchall scored his second touchdown of the game to push the lead to eight points. The Titans responded with a quick score but were unable to convert a 2-point try of their own.
Marantino extended the lead to 35-26 on a 70-yard touchdown run, which ultimately earned him the most outstanding player of the game by the Colorado chapter of the National Football Fountain.
Leading by nine points, the Bears still had to contend with Palmer. He was dominant in the rushing attack and scored his third touchdown of the game from 46 yards out.
“We just needed to wrap him up and tackle and we didn’t accomplish that to the best of our ability,” Marantino said.
After the Titans were successful on the 2-point conversion, Rifle led 35-34. But the Bears had been tough to stop on the ground. Knowing the Titans were loading the box, Casebier called for a deep pass, hoping to end the game.
“I thought they were loading up so much that we’d run right by them,” Casebier said.
Instead, throwing the ball was the start of a disastrous situation. Caldwell fumbled the ball, giving the Titans one last shot to claim the title.
Rifle’s Josh Avila didn’t give The Classical Academy a chance, ripping the ball out of Palmer’s hands, putting the Bears offense back on the field to run out the clock.
“No emotion was going through me,” Avila said. “I just had to grab the ball.”
That’s exactly what he did. His forced fumble led to CHSAA Assistant Commissioner Adam Bright handing the state championship trophy to the Bears.
All thanks to the winning formula they put together.