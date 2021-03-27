The No. 1 team in Class 3A prep football looked every bit as dominant as its ranking Friday night.
Rifle scored 28 points in both the first and third quarters in rolling to a 56-14 home victory over Aspen. The Bears improved to 2-0 in the Western League after crushing the Skiers (0-2, 0-2 WL).
Next week will present Rifle with its greatest test of the regular season and might even serve as a preview of the state championship game. The Bears will play at No. 2 Basalt next Saturday. Should the Longhorns beat Steamboat Springs today, the two teams will meet as 3A’s best.
“Our offensive line controlled the game,” said Rifle coach Todd Casebier. “Overall, it was good, but we have lots to work on as we prepare to go to Basalt next Saturday.”
VOLLEYBALL
Kendyl MacAskill led the way with 14 digs, nine kills and two solo blocks as Palisade fell in three sets at Eagle Valley, 25-12, 25-15, 27-25.
The loss to the Devils (4-0, 1-0 Western Slope League) was the first of the season for the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-1 WSL). Caylee Chutka added 12 digs for Palisade.
Grand Junction also lost its road trip in three sets at Prairie View, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 to fall to 0-4 (0-1 Southwestern League).