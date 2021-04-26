Rifle High School claimed the No. 4 seed in the Class 3A spring football playoffs, announced Sunday by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
The Bears (4-2) host The Academy (5-1) on either Friday or Saturday. Dates and times of quarterfinal games will be announced today.
Glenwood Springs (6-0) grabbed the No. 1 seed and plays Northfield (3-3) at home, with the winner facing either Rifle or The Academy in the semifinals.
Basalt (5-1) plays Sand Creek (5-1) at home, with Aspen (3-3) getting the No. 7 seed and playing at The Classical Academy (4-0) in the quarterfinals.
Grand Valley (3-3) earned the No. 6 seed in the Class 2A playoffs and travels to Estes Park (4-2) in the quarterfinals. Buena Vista (5-0) is the No. 1 seed.
Plateau Valley (2-4) is seeded fourth in the six-team Class A 8-man field and hosts Justice (2-3). Hoehne (5-0) is seeded first and plays the Plateau Valley-Justice winner.