It didn’t take Rifle High School long to find its next football coach.
Only a week after Todd Casebier resigned to return to be the head coach at Durango High School, the Bears are welcoming back one of their own. Pending approval by the Garfield School Board at its July 21 meeting, 2003 Rifle graduate Ryan Whittington will take over as the Bears’ head coach, Theresa Hamilton, the Garfield School District’s director of communications, confirmed Thursday.
Whittington was Rifle’s quarterback, leading the Bears to a No. 2 state ranking in Class 3A his senior season. That winter, he won the 171-pound state wrestling title, finishing 37-1.
He has been the head track and field coach and assistant football coach at Delta High School.
Whittington signed with Colorado Mesa (then Mesa State), playing football for current Palisade coach Joe Ramunno.
He moved from quarterback to play linebacker and wide receiver for the Mavericks.
He returned to the wrestling room when Mesa reinstated the wrestling program in 2006, his senior year.
Whittington takes over a Rifle team coming off the Class 3A spring state championship, with the majority of the roster expected to return this fall. The Bears went 7-2, with a wild 35-34 victory in the state title game against The Classical Academy.
Fall football practice begins Aug. 9, with the Colorado High School Activities Association permitting schools to have a voluntary camp the week of Aug. 2.
Whittington’s first game as Rifle’s coach will come against Palisade at home on Aug. 27.