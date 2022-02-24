Grand Junction’s Andon Tow, 11, shoots an off-balance layup on Wednesday night in the Tigers’ 53-50 loss to Rifle in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Tow finished with eight points in the loss.
Reese Skinner, 3, and Wonde Yao-Clay, 1, play tough defense against Rifle during a game that resulted in loss for the Tigers on Wednesday.
Jake Stanfield, 23, plays defense against Rifle’s Trey Caldwell, 3, during a game that resulted in a loss for the Tigers on Wednesday.
Reese Skinner, 3, drives the ball past Clate Harden, 32, during a game that resulted in loss for the Tigers on Wednesday.
Dillon Chapman, 12, is fouled by Rifle’s Daniel Carreon, 4, during a game that resulted in a loss for the TIgers on Wednesday.
The last team picked for the Class 4A boys basketball state playoffs scored the biggest upset.
The Rifle boys, the 48th seed in the tournament, shocked host Grand Junction 53-50 in the first round. The Bears (8-15), whose coach — Laimutis Grybe — was home sick, avenged a 62-46 loss to the Tigers (15-9) on Feb. 5.
Rifle’s Logan Gross and Grand Junction’s Dillon Chapman engaged in a scoring duel throughout the game. Gross scored nine of the Bears’ 11 points in the first quarter and added seven more points in the second quarter as Rifle led 26-18 at halftime.
Grand Junction’s defense shut down Gross in the third quarter, he scored only three points, but Kade Bishop picked up the slack, scoring seven points as the Bears built their lead to 37-31 heading into the fourth.
Chapman helped Grand Junction cut into the lead, scoring seven points in the third quarter. The senior tried to keep the Tigers in the game in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 of his 28 points, but Grand Junction was forced to foul in an attempt to keep the game close.
Gross made them pay for the fouls, making nine of his 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to help Rifle put the game away. Gross finished with 25 points, continuing his late-season surge, and Bishop added 16 points.
Reese Skinner was the only other Grand Junction player in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
Rifle advances to the second round and will travel to 16th-seeded Falcon on Saturday.
In the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, Fruita Monument lost 66-48 at Overland.
The Wildcats (11-13) were down by double digits at halftime. They were able to close the gap to seven entering the final quarter but the Blazers (11-12) prevailed.