Neither a pandemic nor a broken jaw could stop Colten Fritzlan from earning a spot in this year’s National Finals Rodeo.
The 20-year-old Rifle resident has been passionate about bull riding for most of his life. The fourth generation of the Fritzlan family to ride bulls, he began riding calves and steers at 7 years old, gradually working his way up to mini-bulls and bulls.
In his third year as pro rider and his first official year on the competitive circuit (he had his permit for the first two years as he prepared for his career), he will be competing today in one of the most revered events in the sport globally — the National Finals Rodeo.
“I kinda knew I was gonna go to the NFR this year just based on how I was rodeoing and who I was traveling with, (bull riding veterans) Ky Hamilton and Clayton Sellars,” Fritzlan said. “They’re going to the NFR this year, as well. It was pretty much a to-do when I bought my rookie card this year back last year. To go through with this goal and to go to the NFR, I’m really looking forward to it and looking forward to doing my job.
Fritzlan comes from a long line of riders, dating back to his grandfather, retired jockey John Kenney. From his childhood, he’s always wanted to grow up to be a PBR (Pro Bull Riding) champion.
Today, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the MLB’s Rangers, he’ll have a chance to live that dream already. He enters the 15-man competition as the No. 10 rider on the globe.
Every year since 1985, the NFR has been held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. However, the event was moved to the Lone Star State so that the turnout can match years past with social distancing implemented. Globe Life Field hosted fans at the World Series in October.
“I tell you what, I couldn’t be more fired up or more excited to go roll into Arlington,” Fritzlan said. “It’s been a crazy year and I’m just glad they were able to move somewhere that could still host the NFR. To be in Texas, it’s going to be really cool. It hasn’t been there in a long time, so I think that’s pretty special. I think everybody’s going to remember that and remember the superstars that come out of it.”
Fritzlan’s journey to Arlington was an emotional and physical roller coaster. He was in Texas in March for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but in the midst of the event, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic led to the United States shutting down.
He was ranked No. 16 at the time of the show’s, and the bull riding season’s, halting. He was one spot out of NFR qualification and any events for him to boost his standing were uncertain, to say the least.
“When it did open back up to where we could go rodeoing again, I was ready to rock and roll,” Fritzlan said. “I was sitting in 16th place during that COVID stuff and only the top 15 go to the NFR every year. That feeling I developed over being 16th in the world, it was the worst feeling I’ve ever felt, really. I didn’t want to get used to it. I took notes on how it felt and knew I was never going to be in that predicament ever again.”
As soon as bull riding returned at the start of May, he wasted no time climbing up the global standings. He finished second at a rodeo in Cave Creek, Arizona, and from there, he consistently performed well at rodeos through the weekend of July 4.
“We didn’t get to have those bigger rodeos this year, but with the help of the smaller committee stepping up and having rodeos, we were very fortunate we still got to rodeo and I still had a job to go do and get paid,” Fritzlan said.
In mid-July, however, Fritzlan suffered a fall that once again put his chances at the NFR in jeopardy. At a rodeo in Wolf Point, Montana, he broke both sides of his jaw, setting him back six weeks.
However, like his world standing in the midst of a surging spring pandemic, his injury could only hold him back for so long.
“I pretty much told my doctor, ‘Look, these next two months are the most important months of our year. I have three months to recover after this, if need be,’ ” Fritzlan said. “He was good with it and let me go. We were a little rusty coming back because it wasn’t healed all the way and it was in the back of my mind that I still had a broken jaw on both sides. I stayed positive and let the chips fall where they may. I got used to it and finished out strong.”
Wallace ready for fourth finals
Collbran bull rider Ty Wallace made the most of what few rodeos weren’t canceled this season, earning enough money to enter the National Finals Rodeo ranked ninth with more than $60,000 in prize money.
Traveling to this month’s NFR in Arlington, Texas, will be easier than heading to Las Vegas, since Wallace now lives in Ardmore, Oklahoma, where he’s running a horseshoeing business between rodeos.
That business kept him going in the down times, and, like most bull riders, he’s had to deal with his share of injuries. In January of 2018 he was stepped on by a bull at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver and injured an arm. After he recovered from that, another bull stomped on his foot in June and broke it, and he took most of 2019 off.
He was in the top 15 in the rankings when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most rodeos, including the National Western Stock Show. Wallace had a big win close to home in September at Gunnison’s Cattlemen Days, posting a score of 87.5. That helped move him up in the standings for this fourth trip to the big show. He last qualified for the NFR in 2017, his best year on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. He finished third in the world rankings that year, earning more than $300,000.
Although all cowboys would much rather be on the rodeo circuit competing, Wallace’s plan was to stay mentally sharp — and physically fit — leading up to the finals.
“I put a lot of time when I was younger into getting on bulls and doing it that way,” Wallace told The Daily Sentinel this spring. “I don’t just get on bulls just to keep tuned up. It’s a dangerous sport. I feel like if you can stay healthy and keep your mind sharp, like getting on a barrel, I have a drop barrel at home, I’ve been shoeing a lot of horses down here where I moved to, those things help.”
Everyone is in the same situation heading into the biggest competition of the year, but he’s relying on his experience and knows he’ll be prepared.
“Everybody’s like, ‘We can’t rodeo, there’s nothing to go to,’ but also, hindsight is 20/20,” Wallace said in the spring. “Stay in shape. Keep motivated. A lot of people just go home and sit around. Really, you could be taking advantage of a lot of this time to prepare for when it does come back around.
“Be prepared to get out there and be your best, staying in shape and working on fundamental stuff and staying busy. That’s how I look at it.”
The NFR begins at 5:45 p.m. today and runs through Saturday, Dec. 12. Bull riding is traditionally the final event of each of the 10 rounds.