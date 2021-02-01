Bull Riding
Fritzlan wins PBR event in Florida
Rifle bull rider Colten Fritzlan won his debut in the Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast event in Okeechobee, Florida.
Fritzlan won all three rounds, starting Saturday afternoon when he rode Express Lane to an 86.5-point performance. He scored an 86.75 on Two Socks to reach the championship round.
Riding next to last in the finals, Fritzlan, 20, scored 87 points on Zero Time, and watched as leader Cooper Davis rode Speed Demon, holding onto the left side of the bull for the final two seconds. Davis’ ride was held up under review as qualified, but he scored 84.75, two points shy of overtaking Fritzlan for the championship.
Fritzlan earned 125 world points, moved into the No. 5 spot in the world rankings and picked up a check for $23,996.73.