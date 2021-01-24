The only thing that could have made Kylyn Rigsby’s career night better was if her parents could have seen it in person.
“We definitely took that personally, because there should be no reason we don’t have fans,” the senior guard from De Beque said Saturday night after scoring a career-high 34 points with a career-high 11 rebounds, playing all 40 minutes in Colorado Mesa’s 66-55 victory over Regis. “We do a great job here at CMU and in the county, so we decided we needed to play for our families and friends now that we have kids on campus who didn’t get to come, and just make them proud of us even if they didn’t get to be here.”
An RMAC rule that requires coaches or administrators from both teams agree if county health departments allow fans to attend games came into play this weekend for the women, with both Colorado Mines and Regis objecting to fans at Brownson Arena.
The Regis men OK’d having fans Saturday night, who were filing in as the women were leaving the court. CMU is allowed to have students, faculty, staff and players’ parents attend as long as they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 96 hours of the game.
“We wanted fans here,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “You know, I think the girls deserve that. It’s different from county to county and people do different things but I think our administration’s worked hard to have fans and our girls deserve to have their families here. ... Ky has a career night and Mom and Dad aren’t here to watch her play.”
The Mavericks (9-3, 9-3 RMAC) improved to 19-2 the game after a loss since the 2016-17 season, and they did it by beating Regis at its game, rebounding and scoring in the paint. The smaller Mavericks out-rebounded Regis, one of the top rebounding teams in the conference, and even bigger, allowed only two second-chance points.
CMU outscored the Rangers (2-6, 2-5) 28-16 in the paint by executing the offense, cutting to the basket and moving the ball instead of letting it stick up top. Natalie Bartle hit a floater in the lane to put CMU up 32-31 at halftime, and Rigsby hit a corner 3 to open the third quarter, triggering a 21-9 quarter to give the Mavericks a 53-40 lead, and they didn’t let up.
“I don’t like losing. So, you know what, I just said I want it to be my actions, and the bench and my teammates, they bought in with me,” Rigsby said. “They were excited for me, but then I was excited for them. I mean, Sophie Anderson’s running all over the floor diving for stuff, that’s the teamwork and energy that wins championships.”
Wrestling
Nolan Krone’s undefeated season ended Saturday in a 12-4 major decision loss to Colorado Mines’ Anderson Salisbury in a bout between two top-10 wrestlers.
The No. 18 Orediggers used that key win for a 24-18 RMAC victory over the Mavericks, who moved into the national rankings at No. 21 this week.
CMU (4-3, 2-1 RMAC) saw its four-match winning streak end.
Krone, ranked No. 7 at 184 pounds, trailed 3-2 after two periods against Salisbury, ranked No. 6. From the bottom position, Salisbury reversed Krone and took him to his back for a four-point near fall to take control.
The dual was tied at 18-18 after Donnie Negus responded with a 20-4 technical fall over Nolan Funk at 197. Fifth-raked Weston Hunt of Mines pinned Kash Anderson, who moved into the lineup when Gabe Carranza was injured Thursday against Chadron State, in the 285-pound match.
The lower weights got the Mavericks out to a 9-0 lead, but Mines used bonus-point wins to take an 11-9 lead.
Fred Green, ranked fifth at 165 pounds, dominated the Orediggers’ Skyler Lykins, ranked No. 11, in the second period on the way to a 14-4 major decision to put CMU up 13-11. Mines reclaimed the lead when Ryan Fidel rode Seth Latham the entire second period and scored an early escape in the third on his way to a 4-0 victory at 174.