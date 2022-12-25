He knew he was going to go big. Just how big Gunner Rigsby went on his first triple jump in eight months was a little bit of a surprise.
“I knew as soon as I hit the sand that it was a big jump,” the Colorado Mesa senior said. “There’s like a little electric box on the side of the pit that I try to go for because I know if you go over it, then it’s a big jump. I just looked at the electric box and saw I was past it, then I knew it was a good jump.”
Then the number flashed up: 16.17 meters.
“That’s when I got really excited,” he said. “I didn’t expect it to be my first jump. Usually, I kind of take the first jump line 90%, try to get on the board, get a good mark and then try (to go big). I knew that was a big one, I just didn’t think it was 53.”
That’s 53 feet, ¾ inch, shattering not only Rigsby’s school record, his own Mountaineer Fieldhouse record and the RMAC indoor record, but is 10th all-time in Division II.
Until another jump was posted on the World Athletics website, Rigsby had the longest triple jump in the world this indoor season.
Jonathan Seremes of France hit a jump of 16.57 meters (54-4½) the day before Rigby’s record-setter on Dec. 10. Rigsby is No. 2 in the world, with the best jump in the USA and among collegiate athletes.
And yet, Rigsby knows he wasn’t even close to perfect form. He and his jumps coach, John Gabriel, have gone over the video, pinpointing areas to improve.
“So my first phase is looking pretty good and it’s where I want it to be, because I’m bringing a lot of speed to the board,” Rigsby said of his film breakdown. “A lot of kids jump too high so they crash when they hit. I go right (foot) to right (foot) and a lot of kids will jump too high and crash when they hit their right foot the second time to go into the second phase. So that’s all looking good.
“But in my second phase, I’m not getting my leg up long enough, so I’m not holding it long enough to push myself closer to the pit, which needs to be improved. And then my foot is kind of turning inward off my second phase, so I’m not getting as much explosion into my second phase. Triple jump is all about maintaining speed.
“The best ever was Jonathan Edwards (of Great Britain), went over 60 feet, he was so good at staying fast the entire time. I’m staying fast my first phase and my third phase, but my second phase kind of falls off. So we’re trying to work on that.”
The triple jump is often referred to as the “hop, skip and jump.”
“I need to skip better, for sure,” Rigsby said.
It’s a technical event, one that he really didn’t enjoy when he was in high school. After attending Grand Valley High School his first three years, Rigsby and his father moved to Fruita, where his mother and sister were already living, and he graduated from Fruita Monument.
It was a family-based move, but it also helped him compete against bigger schools — he won the Class 5A state title in the long jump and was the runner-up in the triple jump, setting what was then his personal record of 49 feet, ½ inch.
The Rigsby family is well known across the Western Slope for its athletic prowess, and Gunner’s big jump ironically came the same week that his cousin, Brennan, broke into the starting lineup on the University of Oregon basketball team.
“We don’t have any competition with each other. It’s two different events, two different sports, and we’re each other’s biggest fans,” he said. “I would say we feed off each other’s successes as well. Even with Kylyn (Rigsby, Brennan’s sister, who was a standout basketball player at CMU), if I see one of my cousins doing well, Kylyn had a great career here, that inspires me to try to have a legacy at Mesa.
“Seeing Brennan, everything that he’s been doing and all this success that’s happened so quick that he’s worked so hard for, definitely inspires me and I hope that my journey inspires them as well. I’ve never been like, ‘Oh, Brennan’s in the starting lineup, I’ve gotta go big.’ I never consciously think about that. He’s on a different stage right now. He’s playing really well and he’s at a huge school. I love watching him.”
All of the Rigsby kids crave competition, he said, and were taught one basic tenant.
“My dad always taught me to work hard, my grandpa and Uncle Brennan always just instilled that drive in us,” he said. “And ultimately we really love athletics. That’s what our family is kind of known for recently, but we’re also very blessed with genetics. We’re just a blessed family. I would say for sure that we crave the success. We want to keep betting better. As generations go down, I want my kids to be better than me the same way my dad wanted me to be better than him. It’s just trying to, I guess, breed success.”
Rigsby signed to compete at Colorado and spent 2½ years there, breaking down his events, learning more about the sport and succeeding — he went 14.8 (48-6¾) at the Colorado Invitational during the 2019 outdoor season, which is fifth in CU history.
He loved his time at CU and learned quite a bit about his sport, including the proper way to run, but decided to transfer to CMU in the spring of 2020. Combining what he learned in Boulder with the rapport he has with Gabriel and head track coach Brad Gamble, plus his body maturing and healthy, Rigsby is soaring.
Last season, he placed third at the national indoor championships, then redshirted during the outdoor season, deciding to use the spring and summer to train for what’s shaping up to be a banner senior indoor/outdoor year.
He’s also training for the next step — a professional career.
“This year Coach Gable and Gabe, they’re talking to me about being the 24-hour athlete, not just be the kid that shows up to practice and works hard, but who goes home and takes care of themselves in getting treatment done in the training room, all that stuff I’ve been focusing on, and it’s really helping me out,” Rigsby said.
He’ll only compete in the triple jump in selected meets the rest of the indoor season, saving his body for nationals, and wants to work on his long jump. So what’s he capable of in the triple jump?
“My coach always talks about 17 meters (55-9¼). I think that’s realistic,” Rigsby said. “I’m setting myself up right now to do this beyond college. I want to go professional and I’m right on the brink of being able to go professional. I can already jump at USA Indoors against Olympians.
”Seventeen meters by the end of the year is definitely the goal. I believe in myself that that is doable.”