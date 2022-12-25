He knew he was going to go big. Just how big Gunner Rigsby went on his first triple jump in eight months was a little bit of a surprise.

“I knew as soon as I hit the sand that it was a big jump,” the Colorado Mesa senior said. “There’s like a little electric box on the side of the pit that I try to go for because I know if you go over it, then it’s a big jump. I just looked at the electric box and saw I was past it, then I knew it was a good jump.”