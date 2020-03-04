There’s always a Plan B.
Of the dozens of plays at Taylor Wagner’s disposal, there’s the main option. When that doesn’t work, there’s at least one more option for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, and they used that time and time again Tuesday night in a 60-46 victory over Metro State in the RMAC tournament quarterfinals at Brownson Arena.
The backdoor cut was cut off by the Roadrunners, so the Mavericks simply regrouped.
“There’s another counter to it, so if they don’t get it, they know what to do,” Wagner said. “The one we had set up pretty good and Kelsey (Siemons) threw it and (Jaela) Richardson got her hand on it. It’s something we want to do, but there’s always something else that’s there.”
With the Roadrunners calling out defensive assignments nearly every time Wagner called a play, the Mavericks (24-5) found another avenue.
A lot of that was thanks to the perimeter shooting of Kylyn Rigsby, who hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points, only three off her career high.
“Coach has been talking for a couple of weeks that players step up at tournament time, it’s do or die,” Rigsby said. “I kind of had that mentality, I guess, and wanted to make sure I left it all on the court.”
With Daniella Turner coming up with 20 off the bench, the two combined to match Metro’s entire offensive output.
It was clear from the start that the Mavericks wanted to attack inside-out, running plays to open their backdoor cuts, but the Roadrunners sagged back and cut off the lanes.
After a couple of turnovers trying to force something, the Mavericks simply reset the offense.
“In practice we work a lot of back doors and if we don’t get it we look for something else to run,” Turner said.
It also helped that the Mavericks, who play Colorado Mines on Friday in the semifinals at Brownson, hit their first couple of baskets, first a back cut for a layup by Sydni Brandon and a 3 by Rigsby.
Brandon finished with 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals — with no turnovers — in 38 minutes.
Mesa never trailed and just kept breaking down Metro’s defense until a shot opened up, or the Mavericks drew a foul, adding a dozen points from the line in 15 chances.
It was only a six-point lead at the half, 30-24, but with Rigsby scoring Mesa’s first eight points of the third quarter, including a jab-step 3-pointer that got her away from her defender, Mesa opened up a 12-point lead 38-26.
A transition 3-pointer by Turner after Metro went on an eight-point run swung the momentum back to the Mavs. Turner hit a baseline floater with five seconds left in the third quarter, Rigsby opened the fourth with another floater in the lane — the two alternated baskets to open the lead to 50-37 before Kelsey Siemons hit a 3 from the top of the key.
Metro’s defense pushed out on Turner every time she got the ball, but she never panicked, patiently holding the ball or passing it off and cutting hard to find a seam.
“Going into the fourth quarter, we said, ‘We’re up, let’s not play like we’re up, let’s play to win the game,’ ’’ Turner said. “We can’t let up, we can’t let them get back in the game or give them any confidence. We just have to control the game how we can control it.”
The Mavericks attributed one thing to their improved play, especially on the offensive end: the calendar flipped to March.
“It seemed like the girls, this morning we watched a little bit of film and there was a different feel to them,” Wagner said. “It was kind of nice to see they’re ready, they know it’s going to be tough but they’re ready to be here in our own gym, our own fans and play the best we can.”
All-RMAC: Brandon earned the conference’s defensive player of the year award and Wagner the coach of the year from the conference earlier Tuesday.
Brandon, a senior from Grand Junction, led the conference with 80 steals and is No. 1 in assist-to-turnover ratio, with 2.7 assists (122 total) to every turnover (45). The Mavs’ starting point guard averaged 6.1 rebounds.
Wagner earned his second straight and fifth overall coaching award from the conference after the Mavericks won the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
Brandon made the RMAC first team, along with Turner, who led CMU in scoring (15.5 per game) and reached double figures 20 times.
Siemons made the second team and Rigsby was an honorable-mention selection.