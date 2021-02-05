Kylyn Rigsby made only two field goals the entire game, but her back-to-back baskets gave the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team the lead for good Friday night in a 61-57 victory at South Dakota Mines.
The Mavericks (11-4, 11-4 RMAC) led for less than five minutes the entire game, for about 30 seconds early in the third quarter, 1½ minutes early in the fourth after Kelsey Siemons scored inside and then the final 2:25 after Rigsby’s first field goal of the week. She didn’t take a shot in Tuesday night’s loss to Westminster and missed her first 11 shots against the Hardrockers.
After a turnover, Rigsby drove for a layup and a 57-55 lead, then grabbed a defensive rebound and hit a floater in the lane with 2:01 remaining for a four-point lead, the largest of the night for CMU, which shot only 14.3% (3 of 21) from the 3-point line and 38.3% (23-60) overall.
“People are just guarding us a whole lot different, really taking some of our strengths away,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “A couple of the girls struggled. I think Ky missed her first 11 shots but she made two big ones at the end. People are all over Kelsey, not letting her have that 3-point shot. They’re doing a good job guarding us; we’ve got to get better at finding each other.”
Defensively, though, the Mavs turned it up a notch in the fourth quarter, allowing only six points and shutting out the Hardrockers for the first six minutes.
With 3:17 to play, Val Desreumaux hit a jumper to tie the game at 55-55 and Rigsby followed with her field goals.
Desreumaux finished with nine points and 13 rebounds, both career highs, giving the Mavericks a lift on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot senior guard’s length bothered the Hardrockers’ shooters and helped CMU dominate the boards, 40-23. Mesa had 16 offensive rebounds and scored 19 second-chance points to only two for South Dakota Mines (7-7, 7-6).
“She played awesome for us,” Wagner said. “She rebounded well, hit shots, got some deflections, blocked shots. She disrupted a lot of things for them. She causes problems because she can help and still recover (on shooters).
“She was a spark for us, won it for us, really. She played well and guarded well. The key for Val is she didn’t give up any points and her length made it difficult for them to get a shot over her.”
Natalie Bartle led CMU with 17 points and Sophie Anderson had nine.
The Mavericks’ game against Western Colorado, postponed last weekend because of COVID-19 protocols in the Mountaineers’ program, has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Gunnison.
Men
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Georgie Dancer helped No. 9 Colorado Mesa escape with an 82-77 double-overtime victory over South Dakota Mines.
Dancer, who made only three field goals the entire game, but made 10 of 12 free throws, hit a 3 from the left corner with 1:48 left in the second overtime to pull the Mavericks (13-1, 13-1 RMAC) within one point, 75-74, and after the Hardrockers missed a 3 on the other end, Dancer buried another 3, this one from the right wing, with 59 seconds to play.
That gave the Mavericks a 77-75 lead, and with 30 seconds remaining, Jared Small stole a pass and Dancer was fouled. He made the back end of a two-shot foul, Reece Johnson added two more and Dancer made his final two free throws with seven seconds remaining.
“They had a four-point lead and E (Ethan Menzies) had fouled out and we were a little flustered for the first time since the beginning of the game,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “(Dancer’s) first 3 settled us down and the second one fired us up.”
Dancer’s two free throws with eight seconds left in regulation tied the game at 62-62 and sent it to overtime, and his first field goal of the game, a layup less than 30 seconds into the first overtime, tied the game again.
Menzies fouled out on the first play of overtime, and the Hardrockers used their size advantage to score inside, but Blaise Threatt drove for a pair of layups in the final two minutes to send it to a second overtime.
Dancer played all but three minutes and finished with 18 points. Threatt had a career-high 24 points, making 10 of 17 field goals and three of five 3-pointers. The freshman point guard also had five rebounds and six assists.
“He was awesome,” DeGeorge said of Threatt. “Both he and Christopher Speller, there are times they get down and (realize) this works, I know how to do this and they’re able to really execute. They have stretches that they can’t quite figure out how to get what they’re trying to do, so this year is so valuable for those of those guys to get those reps, because they’re going to be really good players.”
Johnson had 12 points and Small made three 3-pointers and had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Mavericks played in their third overtime game in the past five — they’re 3-0 in them, and their past four wins have come by a combined 11 points.
Turnovers, which have haunted the Mavericks of late, weren’t an issue — CMU had 10 total, and didn’t have a turnover in either overtime. South Dakota Mines (7-6, 7-6) turned the ball over 22 times, leading to 13 points for the Mavericks, whose rescheduled home game Monday against No. 1 Colorado Mines has been postponed again because of COVID-19 contact tracing issues with the Orediggers.
“I’ve never had a team that struggles to start with confidence and then was so confident in late-game situations,” DeGeorge said. “You just don’t see that. You have young groups that are a little shaky at times are particularly shaky at the end of games. This group is ‘OK, we know what this game’s about and we’re going to go win it.’ ”
Women’s Tennis
Julianna Campos’ first college singles victory clinched the Mavericks’ 5-2 victory over Oklahoma Baptist.
Campos, a freshman from Grand Junction, won her No. 5 singles match 6-1, 6-1 after she and her sister, Carolena, teamed up to win their No. 2 doubles match 6-2. Carolena Campos also won her No. 3 singles match.
CMU swept the doubles matches to earn that team point. Issy Coman, a freshman from Aukland, New Zealand, won her No. 1 singles match in a tiebreaker, and Alexi Klabunde saved two match points against her and battled back for an 11-9 victory in the third-set tiebreaker at No. 6 singles.
Men’s Tennis
Colorado Mesa swept a pair of duals against Oklahoma Baptist, winning 6-1 in the morning and 5-2 in the afternoon. The Mavericks swept the doubles matches in both, then won all but the No. 1 singles match in the first meeting. Oklahoma Baptist won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles in the afternoon dual, but Moises Cure rallied after losing the first set 6-2 at No. 3 singles to defeat Matthew Ford 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-4) and Mesa won the final three singles matches in straight sets.
Indoor Track and Field
Colorado Mesa defeated Western Colorado in the Western Slope Challenge indoor dual in Gunnison.
The Maverick women’s team won 70-62 and the men’s team won 67.5-59.5 in the first indoor meet of the season.
Freshman Josie Coffey recorded a provisional national qualifying height of 1.72 meters in the women’s high jump, breaking the school record, and Chian DeLoach won the long jump (5.61 meters) and triple jump (11.41 meters).
On the men’s side, Elijah Williams broke the school record in the 60-meter dash in the prelims (6.88 seconds), then broke it again in the finals (6.85), finishing second, and Tony Torres (4:20.67) and Jerod Kuhn (4:25.79) finished 1-2 in the mile, both in provisional qualifying times.
Diving
Ammar Hassan placed sixth on the 3-meter board in the Air Force Diving Invitational, but still recorded two NCAA Division II qualifying scores. He scored 318.3 points in the prelims, putting him in the No. 4 spot entering the finals, then scored 308.45 in the finals in a field of Division I divers.
Women’s Wrestling
The fourth-ranked Mavericks made quick work of Lindenwood in a 33-6 victory, winning all but one match, five by pin or technical fall for bonus points.
Anja Tschohl (116 pounds), second-ranked Marissa Gallegos (123), and Nanen Aguilar (136) all claimed technical falls, with eighth-ranked Holly Beaudoin (130) and seventh-ranked Isabeau Shalack (191) pinning their opponents in the first period.