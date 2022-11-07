The most brutal part of the Rim Rock Marathon, for Lindsay Stansfield, is going downhill.

It “smokes your legs,” she said, catching her breath after completing the full marathon in 3 hours, 48 minutes, 38.9 seconds to be the first woman to cross the finish line in Sunday’s 26.2-mile race. The pounding at that descent easily fatigues your legs, she said. And once you’re done with that, you still have another five miles before you’re done.