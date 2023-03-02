Mac Riniker might not wow you in a boxscore, but he’ll wear you out on the basketball court.
The Colorado Mesa forward was selected the RMAC defensive player of the year and was one of four players to make the men’s all-conference team.
“Mac is unbelievable and you can’t equate his value on a stat sheet,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said after Tuesday’s quarterfinal win over Metro State. “The one thing I look at every game is the plus-minus and Mac is almost always the biggest plus. I think he and Joel Scott are 1-2 in the league for plus-minus and it just speaks to the impact he has on the game and how he does all kinds of little things that make winning efforts.”
The plus-minus on the boxscore reflects the point differential for each player’s time on the court. Riniker, who played 26 minutes, 39 seconds on Tuesday, had a plus-14 in the Mavs’ 10-point victory.
The Mavericks, 25-4, face Colorado School of Mines at 5 p.m. on Friday at Brownson Arena in the semifinals of the conference tournament. Fort Lewis and Black Hills State play at 7:30 p.m., with the title game set for 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Riniker, a 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore from Steamboat Springs, can guard any position on the floor, and generally draws the assignment against the opposing team’s best player, whether that’s a guard, forward or center.
Riniker has developed a knack for providing whatever the Mavericks need from him on a particular night, whether it’s scoring, rebounding or playing shut-down defense. He averages 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds a game and leads the RMAC with 51 steals. He blocks an average of one shot per game.
He made the RMAC’s second team, with the Mavericks’ two 1,000-point scorers, guard Blaise Threatt and forward Trevor Baskin, on the first team. Guard Isaac Jessup, who is out with a broken hand, made the honorable mention team.
DeGeorge was selected the RMAC coach of the year for the second time after guiding the Mavericks to a share of the conference title after an 0-2 start, including beating three nationally ranked teams on the road — Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines and Fort Lewis. CMU has won 20 of its past 21 games and is one away from tying the school record for single-season wins, set last season.
DeGeorge won his 100th game at CMU when the Mavericks defeated then-No. 3 and previously undefeated Black Hills State, and reached 300 career victories this season.
Threatt, the Mavericks’ redshirt sophomore point guard, is the Mavs’ leading scorer at 19 points a game, reaching double figures in all but one game this season. He’s scored 20 or more 13 times, including the past four games, and had a career-high 30 points against Regis last month. He also averages 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and has 47 steals, second to Riniker.
Baskin is now a two-time first-team all-RMAC player, averaging 14.3 points and is shooting 59% from the field, third in the conference. He grabs 7.3 rebounds a game, sixth in the conference, and has 34 blocked shots this season, two shy of 100 for his career. He’s had four double-doubles this season, the biggest one a 15-point, 17-rebounding effort against Fort Lewis in a win that ultimately secured the tournament’s No. 1 seed.
Jessup joined Riniker in becoming the Mavericks’ defensive spark, averaging 1.2 steals per game as an on-ball perimeter defender. He shot 50% from the field and knocked down 48% of his 3-point attempts before injuring his left hand diving for a loose ball against New Mexico Highlands earlier this month. He’s likely out for the rest of the season.
Olivia Reed was voted the RMAC women’s freshman of the year after her stellar debut season.
The 5-11 forward nearly averaged a double-double, leading CMU by averaging 12.4 and 9.5 rebounds a game. She had 12 double-doubles in 29 games, scoring in double figures in 20 games and grabbing 10 or more rebounds in 13 games. She also blocked 47 shots, had 45 assists and 20 steals.
Reed also made the 10-player first team, with senior Monica Brooks making the honorable mention team. Brooks was second on the team in scoring (11.0) and rebounding (6.9), and added 18 blocked shots, 20 steals and 71 assists.