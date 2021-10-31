Mac Riniker, Colorado Mesa’s 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman guard/forward, drew the assignment Saturday to guard Daemen College’s All-America center, 6-9 grad student Andrew Sischo.
Riniker won that battle, and the Mavericks used a second-half surge to defeat the Wildcats 76-65 in the D2CCA Tipoff Classic in Canyon, Texas.
“The biggest thing was how Mac guarded their three-time All-American,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “He averaged 27 (points) and 13 (rebounds) last year and (Riniker) completely dominated the game how he defended him and what he was able to do against him. He had a spectacular performance.
“He’d only had one game last year where he scored less than 23 points and Mac not only held him to single digits (9), he scored 17. That was the key to the game. It’s great when we keep him out of foul trouble.”
Riniker’s quickness and tenacity on defense made it tough for Sischo, who led the nation in double-doubles last season and had his 61st career double-double on Friday, to handle the ball. On offense, Riniker kept attacking the basket and got Sischo in foul trouble in the first half, picking up three.
“At one point I looked up and said, ‘OK, are we gonna make a 3? If we can just take their 3s away we’re going to win,’ ’’ DeGeorge said.
The Mavericks made only 1 of 8 3-pointers in the first half and finished making only 3 of 13, but the Wildcats missed all seven of their attempts in the second half. CMU went on a 10-0 run in the second half and held Daemen, which reached the Elite Eight last season, to 30% shooting in the second half.
Trevor Baskin also scored 17 points for the Mavericks (1-1), making all seven of his field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. Blaise Threatt added 14 and Christopher Speller 10.
Although the Mavericks are ahead of where they were this time last season in practice, DeGeorge said, they still have plenty of work to do.
“Like last year, we were a little confused on how to attack teams that are different than us,” he said. “The last 10 minutes we figured it out. It’s the same formula as last year, we have trouble adjusting but our defense keeps us in the game.
“In practice we’re way ahead of where we were a year ago, but in the game, we have long stretches of not understanding what we need to do to attack offensively. This weekend playing three good teams is going to be helpful to us.”
Volleyball
The Mavericks wasted no time dispatching Fort Lewis in a 25-13, 25-12, 25-18 rout at Brownson Arena, wrapping up the sweep in 62 minutes.
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn, who transferred to CMU from Fort Lewis, had a dozen kills and hit .611 (one error in 18 attacks) and had three block assists in the win.
As a team, the Mavs (17-4, 12-2 RMAC) hit .400, with only seven hitting errors in the match. The Skyhawks (6-12, 6-8) had 17 errors and hit only .063.
Kerstin Layman had 16 digs to lead CMU’s defense, putting her seven shy of 1,000 in her career.
Sydney Leffler and Savannah Spitzer had nine kills each and Sierra Hunt added eight.