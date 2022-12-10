The scouting report on Mac Riniker likely focuses on defense and rebounding. He's relentless at both for the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team.
As far as his offense, opposing coaches know he can knock down shots, but he's more likely to attack the rim.
Friday night, the redshirt sophomore played defense. He rebounded. He got his jersey bloody enough to need to change into a spare at halftime in the Mavericks' 86-70 victory at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
It didn't matter if he was wearing his customary No. 4 or the backup No. 33 — Riniker was not only a force on defense, but was perfect from the field, scoring a career-high 21 points. He hit all eight field goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, and both of his free throws as part of the Mavs' stellar shooting night.
“Mac was shooting it,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “The toughness and the energy he brings, but he's stepped up outside his comfort zone in being vocal and leading.”
He scored 18 of his points in the first half, keying a 17-point scoring run that gave the Mavs the lead for good.
Riniker made two free throws to put CMU up 26-25 lead with 6:05 to play. Four minutes later, the Mavericks led 41-25.
Isaac Jessup made two free throws, then he, Mike McCurry and Riniker hit successive 3-pointers. Riniker added a layup and jumper before UCCS finally ended its scoring drought. Jessup finished with 10 points, Owen Koonce had eight off the bench, and Trevor Baskin and Reece Johnson chipped in seven each.
Riniker made the jersey switch at halftime, with DeGeorge instructing him to wear 33 “because he was hitting so many 3s.”
The Mavericks (6-3, 1-2 RMAC) shot 55.4% from the field — and a sizzling 65.2% in the second half — and made 14 of 26 shots from the 3-point line (53.8%).
In the second half, when the Mavericks stretched a 13-point lead to as many as 25, they made 8 of 11 from long distance, man of them on open looks after breaking the Mountain Lions' press.
“We still made some mistakes, but making 14 3s covers up mistakes,” DeGeorge said. “We definitely made some strides, took high-percentage shots and guys were more comfortable and anticipating shots. We cleaned up some things that that led to high-percentage shots.
"It's nice when the ball goes in. We still had some things we struggled with last weekend, but we were better. It's a step in the right direction.”
Blaise Threatt led CMU with 24 points, including five 3-pointers, not forcing anything either inside or outside the paint.
“I really liked his game plan,” DeGeorge said. “They were trying to get underneath (screens) and we set good angle screens and he shot with confidence. He missed a few but he stayed confident over the whole 40 minutes, had six rebounds, six assists. They were trying to force him to shoot some shots, but we were going to take what they were giving us and make them pay.”
Indoor Track & Field
Dawson Heide will take a 674-point lead into today's final day of the heptathlon competition in the Mountaineer Open and Multi indoor meet in Gunnison.
Heide won all four events on the opening day of the heptathlon, winning the long jump with a best effort of 23 feet, 4.5 inches, the shot put (41-8), both career bests, and won the 60-meter dash in 6.83 seconds and the high jump (6-3.5).
Mica Jenrette won the women's pentathlon, provisionally qualifying for the NCAA Division II indoor championships by scoring 3,449 points. Hope Matteson was second with 3,229 points, and freshman Katie Thomson was third with 3,144 points.
Colorado Mesa won four of the five disciplines, with Jordan Brockman edging Jenrette in the 60 hurdles, finishing in 9.17 seconds, with Jenrette clocking a 9.22. Matteson won the high jump, clearing 5-6.5, a national provisional qualifying height, and Jenrette the shot put (36-11) and 800 meters (2:28.06).
The remaining events of the heptathlon and the individual events begin at 10:30 this morning.