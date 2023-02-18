DENVER — The Mile High City is a little bigger than Nucla and Norwood.
About 1,100 times bigger, to be exact.
“There are more people in (Ball Arena) than in town,” cracked Kyle Dinsmore, Norwood High School’s wrestling coach.
The state wrestling tournament is an opportunity for guys and gals out west to show the big city folks what the Western Slope towns are all about. If everything goes as planned, this will be the second-to-last year in which Nucla and Norwood represent their towns individually. The school boards in both towns voted to approve a co-op that would merge athletics at the high schools.
Dwindling enrollment has left the wrestling rooms seemingly barren at the rival schools, which are about 22 miles apart across the Montrose/San Miguel county line.
“Wrestling is the heart and soul (of Nucla),” said Rob McCabe, coach of the girls and boys wrestling teams. “We had our first home dual in five years and we packed the stands on short notice. The community was there to support it. We had a couple of hundred people for a high school dual, which is crazy … The community enjoys it and they love to see the success that we have … We’ll have people come in and just watch practice.”
Athletics at the schools are slated to merge beginning in 2024 and some sports have already done so. The Norwood School District voted 3-2 to approve the Nucla/Norwood sports co-op at its Feb. 13 board meeting. Nucla’s school board voted 5-0 in December to support the decision. Opponents argued the merger would put some sports at a disadvantage because it could push some up one classification while having fewer students to pull from. Proponents, like Dinsmore and McCabe, say it gives them a fighting chance.
“There’s a smaller population of athletes to pull from,” McCabe said. “When you talk about combining Nucla and Norwood, this year we would have had about 10 guys we could have put on the mat. And we would have only overlapped in a couple of weights.”
The two programs did combine in the mid-2010s. The Nucla/Norwood team even produced four state champions from 2015-17. But that fell apart because of what Dinsmore chalked up to coaches and their philosophies butting heads.
The kids lose when a wrestling program is too small to field a full team, Dinsmore said. Not only because a school is all but guaranteed to miss out on a team title but also because it’s tough to improve when you’re wrestling the same kids over and over again.
“It’s hard to wrestle the same people. You can’t really try new moves because you know what the other person is going to do,” said Jackson Dinsmore, Kyle’s son and Norwood’s lone wrestler in the Class 2A tournament.
Kyle said that there’s a decent-sized middle school class on the horizon in Norwood, which bodes well for future teams. But school enrollment is fickle.
“After that, it’s dropping off again,” Kyle said. “It’s hard to get kids to wrestle these days, anyway. So we need to build that program to bring kids in.”
Kyle is from Maine and moved to Norwood about 20 years ago. He has coached with the Mavericks for about seven years. Rob is a Nucla native and won two state championships with the Mustangs in the late-1990s and early-2000s.
The two schools have a combined five wrestlers in this year’s 2A tournament. Jackson, a freshman, is representing the Mavericks at 106 pounds. He lost both of his matches at state. Nucla has JW Naslund (126), Arthur Connelly (175) and Paxtin Caruso (190) in the boys tournament, and Rylie McCabe (125) in the girls tournament. Connelly was the only wrestler in the semifinals, where he was pinned. Naslund is alive in the consolation bracket.
Naslund said he would like to see the schools merge so that both teams are more competitive.
Some folks in the towns are against the rivals joining forces but both coaches see a positive impact from the move.
“The more kids there are, the more life there is in the room. It brings more excitement,” Kyle said. “Everybody knows everybody, anyway. The rift is, ‘They’re wearing this and I’m wearing this.’ We’re both here (at state), we root for (Nucla). We see them in the hall, they play football and baseball together. It’s already kind of mixed.”