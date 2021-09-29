River City Sportplex hosting street hockey event on Saturday
The Colorado Avalanche are giving out free street hockey sticks and balls in conjunction with Grand Junction Youth Hockey at River City Sportplex, formerly Glacier Ice Arena, this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
River City Sportplex doesn't officially open until Oct. 8, but the Game On Street Hockey event will be held in the parking lot. Attendees can receive their stick and ball, play inside an inflatable hockey rink, and take a shot at a shooting target.
Limited street hockey sticks and balls will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Women's College Golf
Mavs' McLain ties for 20th in Arizona
Brandy McClain finished tied for 20th and Elly Walters tied for 32nd on Tuesday to lead Colorado Mesa in the Shootout at Estrella Mountain Invitational in Goodyear, Arizona.
The Mavericks finished 13th in the 19-team field with a two-round score of 638.
McClain shot a second-round 79 to finish at 152, with Walters having the Mavs' low round of the day, a 75, for a 156 total. Freshman Brittlynn O'Dell tied for 74th with an 83 for a 165.
Point Loma Nazarene's Raquel Prado claimed individual medalist honors, winning a seven-hole playoff against Cal State Marcos' Breann Horn and Cal State East Bay's Drishti Karumbaya after all three finished at 1-under-par 143.