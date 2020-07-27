The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced Monday that the Presidents' Council has voted to delay both the beginning of fall sports practices and competitions.
Practices can't begin until August 24 and competitions can't begin until September 18.
Additionally, the council agreed to limit the conference's football, volleyball and men's and women's soccer teams to conference-only competition, eliminating all non-conference games that had been previously scheduled.
Colorado Mesa University's football season was scheduled to begin Sep. 5 at William Jewell College in Missouri. Instead, the Mavericks hope to kick off the season two weeks later at home against New Mexico Highlands.
"Further, the Council reviewed current local, state and national COVID-19 guidelines, including the NCAA guidance and principles, and agreed that closely aligning with these current best practices was essential to maintain a safe and healthy playing environment," the league's statement said. "Review of safety precautions and protocols will continue throughout the fall as the RMAC and its members monitor any need for further adjustments."