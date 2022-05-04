It’ll all likely come down to Saturday afternoon.
Four teams are still in the running to win the RMAC baseball regular-season championship, with No. 17 Colorado Mesa holding the top spot entering the final four games.
“We’ve dealt with all scenarios,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said Tuesday afternoon before the Mavericks had their first practice under the new lights at Bergman Field. “We’ve dealt with having the league wrapped up and how do you get them to play hard that last weekend and then you lose your mojo. Last year, we bludgeoned everybody all year and we went into the regional 41-5 and didn’t play well and got eliminated.
“In 2009, we wrapped up the league early, that was the year with (Matt) Bodenchuck and those guys and went to the conference tournament in Pueblo, that’s when they were still rotating it, and went two and out, then came home and got ready for regional and swept the regional here and went to the World Series for the first time.
“You just don’t know. We told these guys today in our team meeting that most championship clubs quite often go through spells, tough times, before they make their run.”
Here’s how things stack up: Colorado Mesa is 19-9 in the conference after dropping three straight games to Colorado Christian last weekend. The Mavs could have put some distance between themselves and the field, with Metro State losing three of four to Regis and CSU-Pueblo splitting with CU-Colorado Springs.
Regis, which has completed its conference schedule, moved into second place at 20-12 in the conference. Metro State and CSU-Pueblo are tied for third at 17-11. The Roadrunners host Colorado Christian this week, with the ThunderWolves coming to Grand Junction.
All season, Hanks has insisted he’s not concerned about the standings, it’s a case of having the Mavericks prepared to play their best baseball in May.
Two weeks ago it appeared as if everything was coming together, but starter Blake Rohm (4-1, 2.43 ERA) has missed his past two starts with a shoulder injury, which again shuffled the pitching rotation. Teams were hitting only .189 against Rohm before he was injured, and he’d given up only nine earned runs in 33 1/3 innings.
He’s made progress in his rehab, with Hanks optimistic Rohm will be able to at least give the Mavs a few innings in the RMAC Tournament. Jared Ure, coming off Tommy John surgery last year, could make his season debut this weekend — he’ll be on a strict pitch count early.
Kannon Handy (8-1, 3.73 ERA) has been the steadiest of the starters and will likely start the opening game of the series Thursday night. Handy has 76 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings of work, with three 10-plus strikeout games, and threw a no-hitter against Colorado Mines earlier this season.
The offensive juggernaut that averages nearly 11 runs a game and has a team batting average of .372 didn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position after the opening game against Colorado Christian, a 20-7 victory. In that game, Haydn McGeary hit a program-record four home runs. McGeary, a candidate for the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the nation, is hitting .455 with 24 home runs and 58 RBI.
The Mavs’ DH, however, will miss Thursday’s game, and possibly the first of Friday’s doubleheader, after he was ejected Sunday for protesting a called third strike that ended the game. Hanks is awaiting clarification on the penalty.
Caleb Farmer, who has broken the RMAC record for career runs (239), is right behind McGeary hitting .413, with 21 home runs and 64 RBI.
Spencer Bramwell is one of the hottest hitters in the conference, hitting .500 over the past 12 games with nine home runs and 24 RBI. He’s been splitting time between catching and playing third base, giving his body a break, and he’s now hitting .389 with 18 home runs and 52 RBI.
“Hitting comes and goes,” Hanks said. “That’s why they always say you win with pitching and defense because it’s probably a little more easy to control those things, or have them be more highly consistent because hitting is so dependent upon the person on the mound, pitching on the other side, and weather conditions and umpires and things like that.
”But Bramwell’s rhythm has been in a better place and we certainly hope we can keep him going, because we’re going to need him.”