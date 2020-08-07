Add the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference to the growing list of Division II conferences that will be playing fall sports next spring.
After Wednesday’s announcement that the NCAA Division II Presidents’ Council was canceling fall championships, the RMAC presidents scuttled their plans only a week after voting to play a conference-only season this fall.
Football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer will move to the spring semester, the 12th conference in Division II (of 23) to make that move. Cross country and golf for men and women will compete as scheduled this fall.
“After considerable deliberation, the Council’s decision was made based on the recent National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Board of Governors’ mandate of the NCAA Resocialization principles and the Division II Presidents’ Council decision to cancel fall championships. The RMAC decision allows league members further opportunity to align with the student-athlete safety measures outlined in the NCAA document to prepare for competition,” read a release sent from the RMAC office a little after 5 p.m.
“The determination on sport status was made based on the NCAA risk rankings of sport. As it stands currently with NCAA guidance, cross country and golf are lower risk than all other fall sports. Further details on the structure and scope of the spring semester practice and competition schedules for postponed sports will be released in the coming weeks.”
Colorado Mesa Co-Athletic Director Bryan Rooks said the conference athletic directors will continue to discuss when to schedule football, volleyball and soccer, juggling with the other sports that share facilities at all RMAC schools.
“We’ve been having these conversations on what’s best for the health and safety of these student-athletes and working with local health departments and task forces at institutions,” Rooks said. “There’s a lot of details to still be worked out from the decision today.”
As far as when football, volleyball and soccer seasons will start, Rooks said that’s one of those details.
The fall teams will be allowed some practice time in the fall — another detail still to be worked out. Football coach Tremaine Jackson said some of that practice time will be spent playing intrasquad scrimmages to give the Mavericks some competition this fall.
Volleyball coach Dave Fleming hadn’t had a chance to meet with his team, which is working out on its own ahead of what was supposed to be the first day of practice on Aug. 24. Classes at CMU begin Aug. 17.
“Captains’ practices have started, they’ve been in the gym twice as a full team,” Fleming said. Coaches are not allowed at those sessions.
“That’s hard. It’s an exciting time and then it’s just, put the brakes on for six months.”
He understands the reasoning behind the decision, especially after the championships were scrubbed.
“Yeah, it just didn’t make sense to me. We’re canceling the (championship) season because of health concerns and we go and (play) RMAC anyway,” Fleming said. “For the health and safety of our student-athletes it’s the right choice, but it’s hard, absolutely it’s hard.”
Jackson, who said one of his primary concerns is keeping players engaged in class without the season this fall, isn’t thrilled with the prospect of playing nine games this spring and turning around to play between 9 and 11 games next fall.
“Twenty football games in a calendar year is not healthy,” he said.
At the Maverick Center, the fall coaches and athletes were feeling the sting that winter and spring coaches and athletes felt when those seasons were abruptly canceled.
“Vince Smith (the men’s lacrosse coach) said he almost feels worse for us,” Fleming said.
“They stopped so quickly. For us (Smith said), it’s like a slow plane crash. You know you’re going down, there’s nothing you can do about it, when’s it going to happen?”