He’s missed a few years here and there, but for Monte Montgomery, playing in the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open is a great reason to escape the desert of Las Vegas for a week back home.
Montgomery, the general manager of Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, is a three-time winner of the RMO and has been playing in Grand Junction’s signature golf event since he was in high school.
“I’ve missed a lot of years, probably in the last 30, but I guarantee I’ve probably played more than anybody,” said Montgomery, 52, who won the RMO in 1992, 1997 and 2013. “I think I’ve missed the last three and then I missed like five years in there, but (I’ve been playing the RMO) since ‘86.”
Nowadays, the week back home is a chance to see friends and for he and his wife to visit her mother. Montgomery also gets a chance to do some fishing when he’s not on the course, laughing that wetting a line is probably a higher priority for him now than playing golf.
His job keeps him plenty busy — Shadow Creek is a premier course in the MGM Resorts stable and caters to celebrities, with Michael Jordan, Aaron Rodgers, Wayne Gretzky and Julius Erving among the athletes who rave about the course on the Shadow Creek website.
“It’s been so busy this year and I decided maybe eight, nine days ago, yeah, you know what, I’ll go down,” he said of coming home. “I’ve maybe played golf 15 times this year.”
He’s had surgery on both shoulders, which has affected his game. Montgomery carded rounds of 72 and 75 to sit at 147 and failed to make the cut, which was even-par.
“My golf swing’s not the same as it was years ago,” he said. “It just kind of went away but I just wanted to come down and have a good time.”
Van Thomas leads the pro flight after a second-round 62. Thomas shot a 64 on Thursday and has a one-stroke lead on Eric McCardle, who shot a 64 on Friday. Jere Pelletier, the runner-up in last week’s Utah Open, is third at 129 after a second-round 63. First-day leader George Markham slipped to a 70 after shooting a 62 and is tied for fifth at 132.
There’s also a good battle for low amateur, with five players under par for the tournament. University of Wyoming golfer Tyler Severin followed his first-round 68 with a 66 to take a two-stroke lead at 8-under 134 over the University of Denver’s Carson Griggs, who shot his second straight 68. Colorado Mesa’s Yael Chahin also fired a 66 and moved into a tie for second at 136. His teammate at CMU, Dakota Gillman, shot a second-round 67 and is fourth at 137, with Jaren Calkins, also from Wyoming, fifth at 138.
Montgomery’s son, Taylor, is a former RMO player, but those days are over. Taylor Montgomery officially earned his PGA Tour card last week by finishing fifth in the Korn Ferry standings one year after missing his card by one spot.
“We celebrated him about two months ago. He had 850 some points so he knew he’d made it even though Korn Ferry didn’t say anything. … He’s playing good and he’s tired and he knows what’s coming up so it’s been an awesome year.”
The younger Montgomery has a stroke average of 68.33, which leads the Korn Ferry Tour. As he’s watched his son rise through the satellite tours and now preparing for his rookie year on the PGA Tour, Monte knows what his parents felt watching him play.
“That’s what you want for your kids, that’s what he’s wanting to do and you want them to succeed,” Montgomery said.
Another golfer who is no stranger to Tiara Rado, Brandon Bingaman, is coming off his first appearance in the PGA Championship. The former Fruita Monument and Colorado Mesa golfer is a teaching pro at Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas and took a week off to return to western Colorado.
He had a rough first round, especially on the back nine, with four bogeys and two double bogeys, shooting a 79. Friday went better with a 70, carding seven birdies, four bogeys and one double, but it wasn’t enough to make the cut.
Playing in the PGA Championship opened his eyes to the shot-making abilities of Tour pros.
“Oh, man, it just kind of opens your eyes to a different level of golf,” Bingaman said. “Playing with those guys, they have a different level, a different number of shots. I think I learned six or seven different shots out there just playing practice rounds with those guys. You don’t get to play 7,600 yards and thick rough. That actually suits my game typically. I’ve been in a funk the last couple of months, not swinging it that great. That’s how golf is, peaks and valleys and I’m in a valley right now.”
Although he arrived in Grand Junction on Monday and got practice rounds in, Bingaman had to adjust to playing at altitude again.
“It’s different golf. The ball flies completely different here, the grass is different,” he said. “But it’s always great seeing friends and family. I played a bunch of golf before the tournament and will probably play some more back in Montrose (where he worked before moving to Texas) tomorrow. It’s one of those things, you’d like to play a little bit better.”
Despite his rough outing, Bingaman still shares the Tiara Rado course record of 60, set in 2018.
“It might be in danger now,” he said with a grin.