It's a script the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team has seen before, and will keep seeing.
When the Mavs get the ball in the paint, the defense is going to collapse and swarm like ants on a cupcake.
It happened Friday night against Colorado School of Mines and again Saturday night against Metro State.
"The RMAC game plan, they did the same as Mines did last night,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said after the Mavericks lost a lead in the second half and lost 84-78. “We got anywhere near the rim, they just send everybody and we've got to be able to get the ball out of there and move into passing windows and then catch the ball ready to shoot.
"We did shoot the ball better tonight but late in the game we really started to just force things up in the paint and couldn't finish and couldn't kick it out for open shots consistently.”
Trevor Baskin never had any room to maneuver inside and finished with 10 points, but six of those came at the free throw line — he made only 2 of 11 shots from the field.
When the Mavericks recognized the defense was collapsing early and got the ball out of the paint to shooters, they knocked down perimeter shots — a dozen 3-pointers — and with 3:54 remaining in a game that was neck-and-neck much of the way, CMU eased out to a 75-71 lead.
Blaise Threatt came up with a steal and started to attack the lane, but instead tossed the ball to the corner, where Sam Goulet buried a 3-pointer for that four-point advantage.
“Our red zone reads have to be there. I saw a lot of times they were packing the paint in and I was finding the open guy,” said Threatt, who finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four turnovers. “It's taken me a couple of years to develop just trying to see that next level, because I know I can beat anybody off the dribble, it's always that next-level read for me, so just trying to improve that every time I see it.
“I know defenses are gonna pack it in on me so I'm trying to find all my shooters, Sam and Reece and everybody who can shoot on the wing. Reece and I talked about it in our warmup before the game, last night I took a shot, a floater with five guys in the paint. I've gotta be better.”
The Roadrunners, though, responded with an 8-0 run over the next 2:10, punctuated when Brayden Maldonado hit a deep 3-pointer just before the shot clock ran out. Maldonado ran down the floor screaming as the momentum was shifting to the Roadrunners.
“We get in a late-game situation and all of a sudden a guy hits a tough shot at the buzzer from 25 feet and you put yourself in a terrible position,” DeGeorge said. “Really the play throughout the game, we had plenty of opportunities to separate if we just defended the right way and take care of the ball and we didn't do either one of those.”
Threatt missed a bucket inside, but Reece Johnson stole a pass and started a frenetic break.
Instead of pulling the ball out and trying to settle into a half-court set, the Mavericks rushed the possession, with Goulet throwing a backside lob to Trevor Baskin, who couldn't get an off-balance tip-in to fall. Mesa fouled on the other end and Tyrel Randall, one of four Roadrunners in double figures, hit a pair of free throws with 47.7 seconds to play, putting Metro up 81-77.
Threatt turned the ball over on a drive, but a bad pass on the ensuing inbounds play gave CMU the ball back. Owen Koonce, who had hit all hit four 3-pointers he had attempted to that point, had his fifth attempt rattle out. Metro hit three of four free throws in the final 24 seconds to salt the game away.
The Mavericks (5-3, 0-2 RMAC) not only had trouble with the collapsing defense, but Metro's quickness on offense. The Roadrunners (4-4, 1-1) were in constant motion, cutting and running a weave up top, then either finding one of their big men inside off a screen, finding a lane to drive or hitting jumpers just before the shot clock ran out.
A lack of communication led to defensive breakdowns for the Mavericks, who were receiving votes in this week's coaches poll.
"Coach gives us the blueprint, we have it there,” said Johnson, who finished with 12 points. “It comes down to communication and then trusting our teammates and talking and really buying into what Coach is giving us. We can guard any (team), it just takes pride in all of us.”
The 0-2 start to the conference season isn't optimal, but it's just that — the first weekend in a long grind.
“For this group right now we've just got to go back and kind of re-evaluate how we're doing things and get back to our core principles,” DeGeorge said. “We've really slipped a little bit at both ends of the floor. We really believe in this group not only in terms of their ability, but their character and we know they'll respond. It'll be a big week for us just to regroup and take that next step forward on both ends of the floor.
“We got exposed this weekend on different things and we have to own that, all of us, coaches, players, everybody, and learn from it and get better. That's why we've had so much success these last few years, because we don't shy away or blame each other, we look in the mirror and we solve problems.”